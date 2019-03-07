Baseball roundup: South Meck tops Butler in pitchers’ duel

South Mecklenburg and Butler hooked up in a high school baseball pitchers’ duel Wednesday, with the visiting Sabres prevailing 3-1.
South Mecklenburg actually got all the offense it needed in the first inning, scoring twice. Wes Terte led the victors with three hits, and Will Budnick added two hits.
Judison Benjamin and Ryan Wilson each pitched well, with Benjamin getting the victory. He went 5.1 innings and allowed two hits.
Wilson, a freshman, went five innings. He scattered four hits and struck out seven.
Wednesday’s top performers
Garrett Crisp (Unionville Piedmont): Crisp delivered three hits and two RBI, scoring twice, as the Panthers downed Charlotte Catholic 11-2.
Preston Hall (Myers Park): Hall had two RBI in the Mustangs’ 5-2 victory at Ardrey Kell.
Dylan Koontz (Community School of Davidson): Koontz had two hits, scored four times, and drove in four runs in his team’s 16-1 romp over Mooresville Bradford Prep.
Ryan Restino (Lincoln Charter): Restino, a senior, pitched six innings of no-hit ball and struck out seven as his team blanked Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 6-0.
Wednesday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Lake Norman 16, North Mecklenburg 0: Lake Norman took advantage of 13 Viking errors. Carter Sheppard pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine; Gage Smith drove in three runs; and Rodd Ulrich scored four times.
West Mecklenburg 25, Garinger 5
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 16, Mooresville Bradford Prep 1: The Spartans scored seven runs in the bottom of the second. Dylan Koontz led the offense with two hits, four runs, and four RBI.
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Charlotte County Day 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1: Cameron Greene had a single and a double, and Christopher Marzano had a pair of singles for the victorious Buccaneers. Four Country Day pitchers limited Porter Ridge to one hit and struck out 15.
Independence 10, Olympic 0 (6 innings): The Patriots scored in every inning but the third.
Marvin Ridge 4, Hough 0: The Mavericks ran their record to 3-0, as starter Tyler Hall and relievers Landon Smith and Mickey Baia held Hough to two hits. Jake Machado and Matt Duggan each had a pair of hits for Marvin Ridge.
Myers Park 5, Ardrey Kell 2: The Mustangs got two RBI from third baseman Preston Hall. Wilson Glasgow was the winning pitcher, while Trey Tujetsch took the loss.
South Iredell 12, Hopewell 1 (5 innings): An 11-run third inning boosted the Vikings. Trent Little had two hits and two RBI.
West Charlotte 27, Harding 20
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Morganton Freedom 3, Hickory 0
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 8, Kannapolis Brown 5: Cole Stoker smacked a pair of doubles and Michael Lewis drove in three runs for the Chargers.
Northwest Cabarrus 7, Concord Jay M. Robinson 6: Michael Gracer homered and drove in two runs, and Zack Aigner had two hits and two RBI for the victors. Tyler Grady had two hits and two RBI for Jay M. Robinson.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Unionville Piedmont 11, Charlotte Catholic 2: The Panthers’ Garrett Crisp had three hits, scored twice, and drove in two runs. Dylan Cherry had a hit and a run for Charlotte Catholic.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: Cade Kuehler (three hits), Gordon Soffel (three RBI) and Wyatt Bradley (three RBI) keyed the Cavalier attack.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 15, Thomasville 0
South Rowan 3, East Davidson 1
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 14, South Davidson 4
NONCONFERENCE
Anson County 5, Chesterfield (SC) 2: Wesley Lear slammed two doubles, driving in three runs for the Bearcats.
China Grove Carson 5, Mount Pleasant 3 (9 innings): The host Tigers, down 3-0, scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. But Carson won it in the ninth. Zeb Burns led the victors with two hits.
Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Hickory St. Stephens 2: Thaxton Isenhour had two hits and scored the winning run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch. Seth Moore beat Julien Peissel in a pitchers’ duel.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 8, East Gaston 2
Davie County 7, Charlotte Stampede 1
East Lincoln 11, Gastonia Forestview 4: Graham Smiley (three RBI) and Derek Martin (two hits, two RBI) led the Mustangs.
East Rowan 7, South Stanly 0: Jake Hunter pitched five innings, allowing only three hits and striking out 11. Reliever Corbin Durham permitted one hit and fanned five in two innings.
Gastonia Highland Tech 19, Gastonia Huss 3 (5 innings): Jackson Taggart was the winning pitcher, with help from two relievers.
Lawndale Burns 4, Valdese Draughn 3
Lincoln Charter 6, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: Nate Callahan singled and homered, driving in four runs for Lincoln Charter. Ryan Restino pitched six innings and Hunter Harriton finished in the seventh.
Marion McDowell 12, R-S Central 6
Monroe Central Academy 6, Monroe Union Academy 0: Central Academy scored five times in the bottom of the first and held on. Shawn Sizemore drove in two runs, and Union Academy committed eight errors.
North Gaston 20, Cherryville 4: North Gaston scored 14 times in the top of the fourth. Adam Anderson was the winning pitcher.
North Iredell 12, Alleghany 2 (5 innings): The Raiders scored seven times in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game with the 10-run rule. Ty Staz went 3-for-3, with three RBI and two runs. Joe Gaither added three hits.
Shelby 17, East Burke 3
West Iredell 10, Statesville 0
West Rowan 5, Mooresville 2: Daniel Sell drove in two runs for the victors.
West Stanly 5, Southern Pines Pinecrest 1
