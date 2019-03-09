West Forsyth builds big lead, ousts Butler girls

A 5-foot-2 point guard was a Titan in Saturday’s 4A girls’ West Regional high school basketball championship.
West Forsyth senior Callie Scheier dribbled, shot, and defended superbly in leading the Titans to a 57-39 victory over Butler at Catawba Valley Community College.
The Bulldogs opened with a box-and-one defense on Scheier and switched to other defensive formations, but the Titans guard scored 23 points and set up her teammates when she wasn’t open.
“She was better than advertised,” Butler coach Mark Sanders said. “She is strong, she’s a good leader, and she moves the ball around.”
When Scheier wasn’t picking apart the Butler defense, teammate Destiny Griffin was hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing. Griffin made four long-distance shots, added nine rebounds, and finished with 16 points.
The game was decided in a 10-minute span from late in the first quarter until halftime.
The Titans (26-3) led Butler (28-3) 13-9 after the Bulldogs’ Michaela Dixon hit a jump shot from the top of the key with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
West Forsyth then outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 over the rest of the period and virtually clinched the victory by shutting out Butler 11-0 in the second quarter.
“They took away my ability to drive, and they took away the open looks for our other shooters,” Butler junior guard Payton Sutton said.
Sanders said the Bulldogs “began rushing some shots. The rushed shots and turnovers will put you in trouble.”
West Forsyth led 31-11 at halftime, switched to a more deliberate offense in the second half, and coasted.
“We expected them to use a box-and-one on Callie,” West Forsyth coach Brittany Cox said. “When they did, Destiny came up big. And Catherine (Byun, another guard) took over caring for the ball.”
3 who mattered
Callie Scheier, West Forsyth: Scheier, a High Point commit, scored 23 points and ran the Titan offense much of the way. She scored on a combination of outside jump shots and drives to the basket.
Destiny Griffin, West Forsyth: Griffin scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. She hit 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
Michaela Lane, Butler: Lane, a 6-1 junior center, led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
Worth mentioning
▪ West Forsyth used only five players in the first half. Titans’ coach Brittany Cox said a concern about possible fatigue was one reason why she slowed the team’s offense in the second half.
▪ Some sobering halftime statistics: West Forsyth had an 18-7 edge in rebounds, including 7-0 on offensive rebounds; and a 5-1 edge in steals. Those were big reasons for the Titans’ 31-11 lead.
▪ For the game, West Forsyth outrebounded Butler 33-16.
▪ West Forsyth will play Southeast Raleigh in the state final next weekend at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. Southeast Raleigh beat Cary 58-51 in the East Regional final.
They said it
”We’ll be back. We have five juniors who played a lot, and they’ll be returning. Plus, we have some good sophomores.” – Butler coach Mark Sanders.
