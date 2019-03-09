2 Union County teams advance to state finals

Union County will have a pair of teams playing for state basketball championships next weekend.
Defending N.C. 2A boys’ champion Marshville Forest Hills moved within one victory of a repeat by subduing East Lincoln 71-62, and Waxhaw Cuthbertson gained its first trip to the girls’ 3A title game with a 41-37 conquest of Morganton Freedom.
Both games were played at the Catawba Valley Community College.
Forest Hills will face Farmville Central for the 2A state crown at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State campus.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Cuthbertson will play Southeast Guilford for the 3A championship at 5 p.m. next Saturday in the Smith Center on the North Carolina campus.
Forest Hills (29-2) and East Lincoln (29-3) provided a standing-room-only crowd of nearly 2,000 with 32 pulsating minutes of basketball.
The defending state champion Yellow Jackets prevailed by outscoring the Mustangs 29-17 in the fourth quarter.
That was after East Lincoln overcame a halftime deficit and took a 45-42 lead after three quarters.
Nas Tyson, who set the Union County career scoring record during the game, led four Yellow Jackets in double figures with 17 points. After East Lincoln narrowed Forest Hills’ lead to 59-56 with three minutes remaining, Tyson scored six of the Yellow Jackets’ final 12 points.
Jamylan Blakeney had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Trey Belin and Jai Rorie each scored 15 points.
With Forest Hills focused on East Lincoln standout Sidney Dollar, the Mustangs’ Justin Kuthan had a huge game, hitting 13 of 20 from the floor and scoring 34 points. He also had a team-high nine rebounds.
“We were talking about this game last spring,” East Lincoln coach Jon Hancock said. “What we did all season was aimed at them (Yellow Jackets). We figured we were the two best teams in the West.”
“It was a very intense game,” he added.
Forest Hills coach Matt Sides called the game “a meeting of two heavyweights. It was back and forth, trading knockout blows.”
“We probably made our push at the right time,” he added.
Cuthbertson girls move on
Waxhaw Cuthbertson made a big surge late in the third quarter and held on for its victory over Morganton Freedom.
Coach Joel Allen’s Cavaliers (29-3) survived a rugged defensive struggle that wasn’t settled until the closing minute.
Cuthbertson built a 21-16 lead, waiting for high-percentage shots and hitting 45 percent of its field-goal attempts in the opening two periods. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers’ defense limited Freedom to 22 percent shooting.
But the Patriots (30-2) went on an 8-0 run early in the third quarter for a 23-21 lead. Allen’s team recovered, outscoring Freedom 10-3 over the final four minutes of the period and taking a 31-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
A key moment came with 3:10 left in the game, when Cuthbertson’s Maddie Dillinger scored on a layup and converted a free throw for a 34-26 lead.
Freedom wasn’t finished, however, and the Patriots closed to 36-35 on a Blaikley Crook layup with 50 seconds to play. Crook, the Patriots’ leading scorer with 12 points, fouled out moments later. Cuthbertson converted five free throws in the closing 30 seconds for the victory.
North Rowan boys fall
North Rowan fell in a big early hole, rallied briefly for the lead, but eventually fell 43-40 to Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness in the 1A boys’ West Regional finale at Catawba Valley Community College.
Bishop McGuinness (23-8), who beat the region’s No. 1 and 3 seeds en route to the state final, dominated the first half. The Villains led 22-9 at halftime over the Cavaliers (28-3), holding North Rowan to less than 30 percent shooting from the floor.
Bishop McGuinness took a 34-28 lead into the final quarter, but North Rowan whittled away at the deficit and finally took a 40-39 lead with 1:20 remaining.
But the Villains’ defense held the Cavaliers to a single free throw over the final 80 seconds.
Comments