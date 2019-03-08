NC Top 80 camp to bring together state’s top underclassmen Sunday

The annual Phenom Hoop Report Top 80 camp is Sunday in Greensboro.
The camp annually brings together many of the state’s top underclassmen. Many Observer-area players will participate. A full list is below
Unlike past years, the camp has swelled to 120 participants due to interest and demand.
The players will be mixed onto teams and go through a series of skill development sessions and then play games against each other.
Play begins at Proehlific Park in Greensboro Sunday at 10 a.m. Games are scheduled to begin around noon.
AJ Smith, Hickory Grove
Anjay Cortez, United Faith
Bryce Alfino, Davidson Day
Cedric Patteson, Gaston Christian
Chandler Speight, Fort Mill Comenius
Cheick Traore, Concord First Assembly
Chase Lowe, Weddington
Christian Reeves, Providence Day
Daniel Sanford, Vance
DJ Nix, Cannon
Donovan Atwell, Lake Norman Charter
Elijah Gray, Carmel Christian
Ford Cooper, United Faith
Garrett Hien, Concord First Assembly
Glenn Bynum, Northside Christian
Glynn Hubbard, Northside Christian
Hunter Sloop, Mount Pleasant
Jacob Newman, Myers Park
Jacori Owens, Hickory Grove
Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon
Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Northside Christian
Jeremy Gregory, Carmel Christian
Joel Baucom, Davidson Day
Jordan Marsh, Hickory Ridge
Josh Banks, Olympic
Josh Massey, United Faith
Kahari Rogers, Charlotte Liberty Heights
Kenneth Gwynn, Carmel Christian
Kheni Briggs, Kannapolis Brown
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton
Myles Hunter, Carmel Christian
Omarion Bodrick, Independence
Perez Bowser, Arborbrook Christian
Randy Johnson, Charlotte Latin
Ricky Taylor, Mallard Creek
Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter
