NC Top 80 camp to bring together state’s top underclassmen Sunday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 08, 2019 09:34 PM

Cannon School freshman Jaden Bradley has attracted Power 5 conference college basketball offers before his first high school game
The annual Phenom Hoop Report Top 80 camp is Sunday in Greensboro.

The camp annually brings together many of the state’s top underclassmen. Many Observer-area players will participate. A full list is below

Unlike past years, the camp has swelled to 120 participants due to interest and demand.

The players will be mixed onto teams and go through a series of skill development sessions and then play games against each other.

Play begins at Proehlific Park in Greensboro Sunday at 10 a.m. Games are scheduled to begin around noon.

AJ Smith, Hickory Grove

Anjay Cortez, United Faith

Bryce Alfino, Davidson Day

Cedric Patteson, Gaston Christian

Chandler Speight, Fort Mill Comenius

Cheick Traore, Concord First Assembly

Chase Lowe, Weddington

Christian Reeves, Providence Day

Daniel Sanford, Vance

DJ Nix, Cannon

Donovan Atwell, Lake Norman Charter

Elijah Gray, Carmel Christian

Ford Cooper, United Faith

Garrett Hien, Concord First Assembly

Glenn Bynum, Northside Christian

Glynn Hubbard, Northside Christian

Hunter Sloop, Mount Pleasant

Jacob Newman, Myers Park

Jacori Owens, Hickory Grove

Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon

Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Northside Christian

Jeremy Gregory, Carmel Christian

Joel Baucom, Davidson Day

Jordan Marsh, Hickory Ridge

Josh Banks, Olympic

Josh Massey, United Faith

Kahari Rogers, Charlotte Liberty Heights

Kenneth Gwynn, Carmel Christian

Kheni Briggs, Kannapolis Brown

Kris Robinson, Lincolnton

Myles Hunter, Carmel Christian

Omarion Bodrick, Independence

Perez Bowser, Arborbrook Christian

Randy Johnson, Charlotte Latin

Ricky Taylor, Mallard Creek

Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter

