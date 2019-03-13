Monday’s spring roundup: Union Academy soccer edges Christ The King

Union Academy scored in the first overtime Monday evening and edged Christ the King 3-2 in a Piedmont Athletic Conference 1A girls’ soccer match.
Kelsey Havican, Sarah Brown and Natasha Echeverri scored for the victorious Cardinals. Emily Ashlin and Sarah Kocher scored for Christ the King.
Featured performers
Sadie Lee (South Stanly softball): Lee, a freshman, slammed two home runs and drove in four runs as her team beat North Rowan 20-0 in the opener of a doubleheader.
Grace Siders (Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter girls’ soccer): A sophomore, Siders had a spectacular day. She scored seven goals as her team downed Bessemer City 7-1. It was the biggest single-game scoring performance reported so far this season in the Charlotte region.
Anthony Todaro (Weddington boys’ lacrosse): Todaro, a junior, had six goals and two assists as the Warriors downed Myers Park 14-9.
Boys’ lacrosse
Ardrey Kell 23, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5
Community School of Davidson 16, Mooresville 3: Jameson Davies scored four goals and Alex Manning added three goals and an assist for the victors.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 18, Independence 4: Ryan Gunderson’s two goals and five assists led the Spartans.
Providence 18, Lake Norman Charter 8: The Panthers jumped to a 6-1 first-quarter lead and held on. A.J. Harris had three goals for Lake Norman Charter.
Weddington 14, Myers Park 9: Anthony Todaro (six goals) and James Shipley (four goals, four assists) led the Warriors.
Boys’ tennis
East Mecklenburg 7, Independence 2: No. 1 singles player Nikhil Sadagopa won his match 6-0, 6-0, then teamed with Hart Walker for a 10-0 victory in No. 1 doubles. The Eagles improved to 2-1 in Southwestern 4A Conference play.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Latin 15, Louisville Kentucky Country Day 5: In a match played Friday, Gracie Colombo and Cece Colombo each had five goals and an assist for the Hawks.
Charlotte Latin 12, Walton (GA) 8: Zoe Claytor played an outstanding game on defense, Emily Harris made 10 saves, and Carey Thomson scored five goals for the Hawks in a Saturday match.
Girls’ soccer
PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 1A
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Meaghan Ready, Elisabeth Iler and Arianna Reitz each scored two goals and an assist.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6, Mooresville Bradford Prep 2: The Raptors jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead.
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Belmont South Point 2, Olympic 1: Brooke Villemagne had a goal and an assist for the victorious Red Raiders.
Northside Christian 3, Fort Mill Comenius 1: Freshman Kaylee Nolen’s goal and assist led the Knights.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 9, Midway Oak Grove 0
North Davidson 9, South Rowan 0
Salisbury 6, Lexington 0: The Hornets scored five times in the first half.
West Davidson 3, East Davidson 0
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 3, Ashe County 1
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Piedmont Community 7, Bessemer City 1: Grace Siders scored all of the victors’ goals.
OTHER NONCONFERENCE
Boiling Springs Crest 2, Shelby 1
Cherryville 6, Shelby Pinnacle Christian 0
China Grove Carson 5, Central Cabarrus 4: Carson outscored the Vikings 4-1 in the second half. Sydney Borst’s three goals and Hannah Isley’s two goals led the victors. Kylie Morin had two goals and an assist for Central Cabarrus.
East Henderson 8, Forest City Chase 1
Gastonia Ashbrook 7, Gastonia Highland Tech 2
Lexington Sheets Memorial 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0
Mount Pleasant 3, East Rowan 2
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 2, Clover Lake Pointe Academy 1
West Iredell 7, Hickory St. Stephens 1
Wilkes Central 2, North Iredell 1
WEEKEND RESULTS
Ardrey Kell 2, Raleigh Millbrook 1
Covenant Day 7, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 1: Sedona Dancu had a three-goal hat trick by halftime for Covenant Day.
Hickory 2, Raleigh Broughton 2: Izzi Ward scored two goals for the Red Tornadoes, playing in the Brittany Memorial Showcase.
Hickory 3, Raleigh Enloe 0: Ayden Vaughan’s three goals led Hickory.
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Mooresville 7, Hough 6 (8 innings): Caitlin Mann homered for Mooresville.
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Berry Academy 10, Vance 8
Charlotte Country Day 5, Gaston Christian 2: Freshman Jamie Hearn had two hits and two RBI, and Katie Batten added two hits for Country Day.
Hickory Grove Christian 18, Weddington 5 (5 innings): Hickory Grove knocked 13 hits and scored in all four of its at-bats.
SANDHILLS 4A
Lumberton 1, Raeford Hoke County 0
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Forestview 12, Gastonia Ashbrook 1 (5 innings): Lily Smith (two hits, three RBI) and Alex Horne (three hits) led the Jaguars.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
South Stanly 20-17, North Rowan 0-0: South Stanly scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first in the opening game. Sadie Lee slammed two home runs, and Holly Barrier had two doubles and three RBI. In the nightcap, freshman Ali Glover’s two singles, a double and four RBI led the effort.
OTHER NONCONFERENCE
Boone Watauga 4, Ashe County 0
East Bend Forbush 6, South Caldwell 1
Mount Pleasant 8, China Grove Carson 3
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 8, Mount Pleasant 6: Whittney Barringer’s home run and three RBI lifted the Ragin’ Bulls. Hannah Herzig had a double and three RBI for the Tigers.
Hickory 17, Statesville 13 (8 innings): Anson Shaw had three hits and two RBI in a losing cause for Statesville.
East Burke 11, Morganton Freedom 3
Pageland (SC) Central 7-6, Marshville Forest Hills 0-0: Pageland swept a doubleheader with a pair of shutouts. Chesney Miller had three hits and three RBI in the opener, and Leah Stegall had three hits and two RBI in the second game.
West Rowan 7, Lake Norman 5: Taylor Walton slammed three hits and drove in three runs for the Falcons.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
