Tuesday’s spring roundup: tight softball race in SoMeck 7 4A

It looks as if there will be no shortage of contenders in the SoMeck 7 4A girls’ baseball race this season.
Two weeks into the campaign, four teams have emerged as championship hopefuls, with Ardrey Kell, Olympic, Providence and South Mecklenburg each undefeated in conference play.
South Mecklenburg has the lead at 3-0, with the other teams at 2-0. All but Providence are unbeaten overall, and the Panthers’ record is 5-1.
South Mecklenburg pounded out a 20-0 three-inning victory Tuesday over visiting Berry Academy, with Emily Hill going 3-for-3, scoring three times, and driving in four runs.
Providence swept a doubleheader from Harding, winning 15-0 in four innings and 19-1 in three. Lili Bowen went 5-for-6 in the doubleheader and homered in the second game. Victoria Wright had two hits and three RBI in the opener, and Emily Hill had three hits, three runs, and four RBI in the second game. Brenna Fasching also had three hits in the nightcap.
Most of the SoMeck 7 4A contenders won’t play each other until April.
Featured performers
Gabby Baylog (Marvin Ridge softball): Baylor, a senior, tossed a no-hitter and struck out 12 as the Mavericks blanked Indian Trail Sun Valley 11-0.
Lili Bowen (Providence softball): Bowen had a big part in the Panthers’ 15-0, 19-1 sweep of Harding. She hit two triples and drove in three runs in the opener, then homered and drove in four runs in the second game.
Kayla Douglas (Independence softball): Douglas pitched six innings, allowing five hits and striking out 10, as the Patriots edged Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2-1.
Eveleen Hahn (Charlotte Catholic girls’ soccer): Hahn, a senior, scored two goals and added three assists in the Cougars’ 7-0 victory over Unionville Piedmont.
Boys’ lacrosse
Hough 13, Charlotte Catholic 6
Providence Day 10, Marvin Ridge 8
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Catholic 5, Weddington 4: The final match, at No. 3 doubles, decided this contest.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 8, Monroe 1
Lancaster 4, York 3: Isaac Thomas and Brevon McKinney won the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, then teamed to win No. 1 doubles for the Bruins.
Marvin Ridge 9, Monroe Parkwood 0
West Rowan 7, East Rowan 2
Girls’ lacrosse
Weddington 13, Charlotte Latin 11: Gracie Colombo had five goals and two assists and Cece Colombo added three goals and two assists for Latin.
Girls’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Hough 5, Lake Norman 1: Camden Poole scored two goals and added an assist for the Huskies. Also scoring a goal were Lea Wissell, Jessica Brannon and Kylie Coulson.
SO MECK 7 4A
South Mecklenburg 1, Ardrey Kell 0: The Sabres scored in the second half of this conference showdown.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
East Mecklenburg 4, Garinger 0
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Rocky River 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Independence 0
BIG SOUTH 3A
Kings Mountain 5, Gastonia Huss 0
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Northwest Cabarrus 6, Central Cabarrus 2
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 7, Unionville Piedmont 0: Sophomore Ella Futch got the shutout in goal, and teammates Eveleen Hahn, Samantha Ferry and Logan Webb each scored two goals.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2
Weddington 2, Monroe Parkwood 0
METROLINA 8
Gaston Christian 2, Gaston Day 0: FavourSpears and Hannah Glandon each scored a goal for the Eagles, and goalkeeper Camryn Faggart got the shutout.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lake Norman Charter 6, East Lincoln 0
Lincolnton def. Newton-Conover 0: After a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation and then two overtimes, Lincolnton won this match 4-0 on penalty kicks.
North Lincoln 6, West Lincoln 0
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 9, Queens Grant Charter 0: The Spartans improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
NONCONFERENCE
Concord Cox Mill 3, South Iredell 0
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Charlotte Christian 2: Sadie Thompson (one goal, two assists) and Cassidy Garvin (one goal, one assist) led the victors.
West Rowan 1, Davie County 1: Lejla Mehmedovic scored for West Rowan on an assist from Mackenzie Clifton. Ryler Corriher made 10 saves in goal, including a spectacular save with about one minute left.
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Mallard Creek 23, West Charlotte 13
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 5, Myers Park 3: Emily Sharman and Mackenzie Silvia each had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Independence 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1: Kayla Douglas scattered five hits as the Patriots improved to 3-0 in the conference and dropped the Pirates to 1-1. Brianna Grant and Mallory Shaver each drove in a run for Independence.
SANDHILLS 4A
Raeford Hoke County 16, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
Fayetteville Britt 4, Lumberton 3
Pembroke Purnell Swett 7, Scotland County 3
Richmond Senior 12, Southern Pines Pinecrest 1: Payton Chappell homered and drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Grayson Way scattered four hits and fanned eight.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 21, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (3 innings)
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 4, Lawndale Burns 2
North Gaston 9, Gastonia Forestview 2: Sarah Grace Hayes delivered four hits for North Gaston.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 12, Concord Cox Mill 7: Destiny Thornton homered for the Vikings.
Kannapolis Brown 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 11, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: Gabby Baylog tossed a no-hitter and went 2-for-4 at the plate as the Mavericks rolled. Taylor Walker and Jessica Davis each went 2-for-3.
Monroe Parkwood 6, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5
Unionville Piedmont 11, Weddington 1
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 12, Salisbury 0
Midway Oak Grove 11, South Rowan 4: Anna Blume had two singles and a home run for the losing Raiders.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 4, Lenoir Hibriten 3: The Bears scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Newton Foard 7, Morganton Patton 0
Valdese Draughn 13, West Iredell 0 (5 innings)
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 17, Lake Norman Charter 3 (5 innings): The visiting Mustangs pounded out 17 hits. Mackenzie Callahan hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning for the Knights.
Maiden 8, Catawba Bandys 0
West Lincoln 4, North Lincoln 3: Kinsley Gilmore doubled and drove in a run, and West Lincoln won it with a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 2, Shelby 0
Forest City Chase 14, Belmont South Point 6: Brittany Bomer slammed a double and two triples and drove in two runs for Chase.
NONCONFERENCE
Charlotte Catholic 11-18, Monroe Central Academy 0-8
Charlotte Country Day 14, Concord First Assembly 7: Freshman Jamie Hearn was the winning pitcher, and she went 4-for-4, with a double and home run. Hearn drove in four runs. Two other freshmen, Grace Gardner and Livi Pieri, each went 2-for-4.
Hickory Grove Christian 11, Covenant Day 0: Hickory Grove built an 8-0 lead after three innings and improved to 3-0 on the season.
Mountain Island Day Charter 13, Southlake Christian 2
Providence Day 1, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: Jala Wright beat Emily Walter in a battle of pitchers tossing two-hitters.
Report results of your school's spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
