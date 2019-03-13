Tuesday’s baseball roundup: Marvin Ridge remains unbeaten

Marvin Ridge continued its undefeated early season Tuesday by capturing its Southern Carolina 3A Conference opener 5-4 over Unionville Piedmont in extra innings.
The Mavericks (4-0, 1-0) scored their winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a walk-off single by Matt Duggan.
Marvin Ridge had built a 4-1 lead after three innings, but Piedmont tied the game with three runs in the top of the fifth.
Jace Golden delivered three hits for the Panthers.
Tuesday’s top performers
Cade Kuehler (Waxhaw Cuthbertson): Kuehler pitched a complete-game shutout, limiting Charlotte Catholic to two hits in a 10-0 five-inning victory. Kuehler struck out nine.
Garrett Michel (East Lincoln): A freshman, Michel smacked three doubles in the Mustangs’ 7-1 victory over Lake Norman Charter.
Tuesday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Mooresville 8, Hough 2
North Mecklenburg 19, West Charlotte 0 (3 innings)
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 8, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6: The Bulldogs scored three times in the top of the fourth, on three errors and a balk, building a 7-1 lead. But Porter Ridge closed to 8-6 with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh and had runners at second and third base but couldn’t score again.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 19, Garinger 0 (5 innings): Graham Brown drove in two runs with three hits, and Robert Ceglie added two hits and two RBI. Blake Briscoe had Garinger’s only hit.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 18, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (5 innings): The Chargers scored eight times in the top of the second inning and added seven runs in the third.
Lawndale Burns 7, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0: Matt Pittman pitched a complete-game shutout for the Bulldogs, and Avery Bridges smacked two singles and a two-run homer.
North Gaston 6, Gastonia Forestview 0
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson 10, Kannapolis Brown 8: Tyler Grady homered and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs. Austin Lowery had three hits for A.L. Brown.
Northwest Cabarrus 11, Concord 4: Michael Gracer and Caden Grider each drove in three runs for the victors.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Monroe Parkwood 8, Indian Trail Sun Valley 5: Owen Harley’s double, triple and two RBI aided Parkwood.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10, Charlotte Catholic 0 (5 innings): Cade Kuehler pitched a two-hit shutout for the Cavaliers, and Jackson Melton and Ethan Haslip each had three hits. Aly Dawood slammed two doubles for Cuthbertson.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Salisbury 10, Lexington 0 (6 innings): Salisbury pitchers Parker Lippard and Nick Peltz combined for a no-hitter, and teammates Bo Rusher and Jack Fisher each had two hits.
Ledford 11, Thomasville 0
FOOTHILLS 2A
Lenoir Hibriten 10, Claremont Bunker Hill 9: The Panthers remained tied with Newton Foard for first place, with a 3-0 record.
West Iredell 12, Valdese Draughn 2: Colby McHargue had two hits and four RBI for the Warriors, and Eli Kitchens added three RBI.
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 7, Lake Norman Charter 1: Garrett Michel slammed three doubles, and Josh Stephens drove in four runs with a double and home run.
Lincolnton 11, Newton-Conover 1 (6 innings): Gavin Jimenez and Sam Carpenter each had two hits for the Wolves, who scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 13, Shelby 2
Forest City Chase 9, Belmont South Point 1
PAC 1A
Mooresville Langtree Charter 9, Huntersville Carolina International 4: Trey Putnam went 3-for-5, scoring three times, for the victors.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 2, Lincoln Charter 1 (8 innings): Mitch Picton had two hits for Lincoln Charter.
Gastonia Highland Tech 5, Bessemer City 2
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 15, Gastonia Piedmont Community 5: Piedmont Community Charter was hurt by 13 errors.
NONCONFERENCE
Anson County 7, Cameron Union Pines 4: Garrett Maner and A.D. McRae each drove in two runs for the Bearcats.
Burlington School 9, Statesville Christian 4
Davie County 8, West Rowan 1
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
