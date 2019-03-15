Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Saturday’s NCHSAA state finals basketball schedule; TV info

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 15, 2019 12:52 PM

Some West Charlotte High basketball players and fans aren’t happy that the NC High School Athletic Association forced the school to move Tuesday’s regional semifinal game with Ardrey Kell from West Charlotte to Vance.
Some West Charlotte High basketball players and fans aren’t happy that the NC High School Athletic Association forced the school to move Tuesday’s regional semifinal game with Ardrey Kell from West Charlotte to Vance. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Some West Charlotte High basketball players and fans aren’t happy that the NC High School Athletic Association forced the school to move Tuesday’s regional semifinal game with Ardrey Kell from West Charlotte to Vance. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Saturday’s state championship schedule

At the Smith Center, Chapel Hill
1A girls: Pamlico (28-2) vs. East Surry (27-2), noon
1A boys: Henderson Collegiate (31-2) vs. Bishop McGuinness (23-8), 2:30
3A girls: Southeast Guilford (27-3) vs. Cuthbertson (29-3), 5
3A boys: Burlington Williams (27-3) vs. Southwest Guilford (31-0), 7:30


At Reynolds Coliseum, N.C. State
4A boys: South Central (29-1) vs. West Charlotte (25-6), noon
4A girls: Southeast Raleigh (25-5) vs. West Forsyth (26-3), 2:30
2A girls: Farmville Central (27-0) vs. Mountain Heritage (28-0), 5
2A boys: Farmville Central (31-0) vs. Forest Hills (29-2), 7:30


The West Charlotte-South Central 4A boys game will air at noon Saturday on WCCB, Channel 18.


Both the 5 p.m. Cuthbertson-Southeast Guilford 3A girls final and the 7:30 Forest Hills-Farmville Central 2A boys final will air on WCCB’s over-the-air, digital subchannel.



The main and subchannels are also available on all local cable systems. The subchannels are not available via satellite

  Comments  

things to do