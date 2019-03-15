Saturday’s NCHSAA state finals basketball schedule; TV info

Saturday’s state championship schedule
At the Smith Center, Chapel Hill
1A girls: Pamlico (28-2) vs. East Surry (27-2), noon
1A boys: Henderson Collegiate (31-2) vs. Bishop McGuinness (23-8), 2:30
3A girls: Southeast Guilford (27-3) vs. Cuthbertson (29-3), 5
3A boys: Burlington Williams (27-3) vs. Southwest Guilford (31-0), 7:30
At Reynolds Coliseum, N.C. State
4A boys: South Central (29-1) vs. West Charlotte (25-6), noon
4A girls: Southeast Raleigh (25-5) vs. West Forsyth (26-3), 2:30
2A girls: Farmville Central (27-0) vs. Mountain Heritage (28-0), 5
2A boys: Farmville Central (31-0) vs. Forest Hills (29-2), 7:30
▪ The West Charlotte-South Central 4A boys game will air at noon Saturday on WCCB, Channel 18.
▪ Both the 5 p.m. Cuthbertson-Southeast Guilford 3A girls final and the 7:30 Forest Hills-Farmville Central 2A boys final will air on WCCB’s over-the-air, digital subchannel.
The main and subchannels are also available on all local cable systems. The subchannels are not available via satellite
