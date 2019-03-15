Prep Insider Blog

2019 Shrine Bowl football game coaches named

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 15, 2019 06:29 PM

Dean Boyd figured he’d spend the rest of his coaching career at Marlboro County, and was perfectly content with that life plan. But then the York Comprehensive High School head football coaching position opened and Boyd, a York native, didn’t hesitate to apply. He was named the school’s new head coach on Feb. 12, 2019.
York High’s Dean Boyd will be the head coach of the South Carolina team at the 2019 Shrine Bowl game Dec. 21 at Wofford College.

The annual all-star game features some of the top public school seniors in North and South Carolina.

Sun Valley’s Tad Baucom will be an assistant for North Carolina.

2019 SOUTH CAROLINA COACHES

Title

First Name

Last Name

High School







HC



Dean



Boyd



York

Comprehensive





Assistants



Coach

Daryl

King

Lake View



Coach

Bobby

Marion

West Ashley



Coach

John B.

Dew, III

Lakeview



Coach

Greg

Porter

Greenville



Coach

Jamie

Nickles

Abbeville



Coach

Bob

Vosbrinck

Carolina Forest



Coach

Page

Wofford

D.W. Daniel





















2019 NORTH CAROLINA COACHES

Title

First Name

Last Name

High School





HC

Jimmy

Teague

Reidsville





Assistants











Coach

Robbie

Priest

East Bladen



Coach

Antonio

Moore

Northeastern



Coach

Reggie

Lucas

Wake Forest



Coach

Shane

Laws

AC Reynolds



Coach

Tad

Baucom

Sun Valley



Coach

Norman

Weeks

Asheboro







Norman added, “All respective North and South Carolina Coaches Associations and governing bodies have approved their coaching selections for participation in this Carolina’s Football Classic affectionately known as America’s Original All Star High School Football Game - where strong legs run, so weak legs might walk. “

