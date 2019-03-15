2019 Shrine Bowl football game coaches named

York High’s Dean Boyd will be the head coach of the South Carolina team at the 2019 Shrine Bowl game Dec. 21 at Wofford College.
The annual all-star game features some of the top public school seniors in North and South Carolina.
Sun Valley’s Tad Baucom will be an assistant for North Carolina.
..
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
2019 SOUTH CAROLINA COACHES
Title
First Name
Last Name
High School
HC
Dean
Boyd
York
Comprehensive
Assistants
Coach
Daryl
King
Lake View
Coach
Bobby
Marion
West Ashley
Coach
John B.
Dew, III
Lakeview
Coach
Greg
Porter
Greenville
Coach
Jamie
Nickles
Abbeville
Coach
Bob
Vosbrinck
Carolina Forest
Coach
Page
Wofford
D.W. Daniel
2019 NORTH CAROLINA COACHES
Norman added, “All respective North and South Carolina Coaches Associations and governing bodies have approved their coaching selections for participation in this Carolina’s Football Classic affectionately known as America’s Original All Star High School Football Game - where strong legs run, so weak legs might walk. “
END
Comments