Southeast Guilford girls stop Cuthberson in NCHSAA 3A final

Heading into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s N.C. 3A girls state championship game with Southeast Guilford, Waxhaw Cuthbertson’s girls were in position to win their first state championship.
But Cuthbertson’s hopes fell apart in the fourth quarter.
Down by four points to start the final period, Southeast Guilford outscored Cuthbertson 20-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a 55-49 win.
Southeast Guilford (27-3) got 27 points, two rebounds from Kennedi Simmons. Simmons made 11-of-14 free throws. Teammate Kristen Roberts had 13 points.
Cuthbertson (29-3) was led by 17 points, seven rebounds from Maddie Dillinger; 11 points, eight rebounds from Lauryn Hardiman; eight points, 11 rebounds and six assists from Lillian Anderson; and 10 points, four rebounds from Kayla Young.
Cuthbertson outrebounded Southeast Guilford 35-23 but suffered 17 turnovers, compared to nine for Southeast Guilford, and Cuthbertson made 11-of-22 free throws. Southeast Guilford made 24-of-33.
