Farmville Central is new king of NC 2A ball. Jaguars dominate Forest Hills in 4A final

Farmville Central was just too much for Marshville’s Forest Hills High School in the N.C. 2A state championship game Saturday at N.C. State.
Led by its sterling backcourt duo of Terquavion Smith and Justin Wright, Farmville Central beat the Yellow Jackets 86-71 to win its second state title in four years.
In 2016, the Jaguars beat East Lincoln in the finals.
Forest Hills, which won the 2018 state championship in Chapel Hill, was denied a repeat.
On Saturday, Forest Hills (29-3) got off to a monster start. The Yellow Jackets made 4-of-5 shots and raced out to a 10-2 lead.
After that, though, this state final was all Smith and Wright -- and all Farmville Central.
The Jaguars (32-0) went on a 21-3 run to take a 23-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Once it got in front, Farmville Central simply controlled the game. The Jaguars got a lot of easy run-out fast breaks off long misses. And when the game slowed down, the Farmville backcourt duo dominated in the halfcourt.
Smith, a 6-3 sophomore committed to N.C. State, finished with 21 points, two assists and two rebounds. Wright, a 6-2 junior, had a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Wright was named championship MVP.
Forest Hills got 21 points, eight rebounds from senior Nas Tyson, a Lenoir-Rhyne recruit; plus 17 points, seven rebounds from Trey Belin; 15 points, 10 rebounds from Jamylan Blakeney; and 12 points, two rebounds from Jai Rorie.
Forest Hills made 6-of-25 3-points shots, many of the long misses leading to those easy run outs. The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4 percent overall. Farmville shot 50 percent and made 7-of-16 3-point shots.
