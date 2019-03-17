The state finals are done. Here are the top 10 teams, regardless of class, in N.C.

A Facebook reader sent me a private note at 11:28 p.m. Saturday night. He had a question.
“With all the public and private school state championships now over, who do you think are the top 10 teams in the state?”
I read it and scratched my head, and then I decided to give it a little thought.
I saw a lot of the public and private school playoffs and championship rounds and I got a pretty good feel for who I thought were the best teams. I also texted a few friends who know the scene and got their thoughts.
So what follows is one man’s opinion.
You are free to disagree.
But here goes.
No. 10 Fayetteville Academy Eagles (private 2A): The 27-3 N.C. Independent Schools state champions won 22 of their last 23 games and beat Wayne Country Day 64-45 in the state championship. Coach Bill Boyette has won NCHSAA and NCISAA titles. This season’s team featured 10 seniors, making Fayetteville Academy one of the most experienced power teams in the state.
No. 9 Charlotte Christian Knights (private 4A): The 27-2 Knights won one of the state’s toughest Christmas tournaments, the Hoodies House in Charlotte, beating national power Long Island Lutheran (NY) in the finals. Christian was the No. 1 seed for the private school playoffs, but was upset by Arden Christ School in the quarterfinals. Christ School went onto to make the championship round. Upsets happen, but the Knights are definitely on this list.
No. 8 Raleigh Millbrook Wildcats (public 4A): the N.C. 4A Eastern Regional finalist had one of the best seasons in school history, going 27-2 before losing to eventual N.C. 4A state champion South Central in the semis.
No. 7 Farmville Central Jaguars (public 2A): The Jags were an unbeaten 2A state champ and are just down the road from 4A state champ South Central. How about the talent down there near Greenville? Farmville has one of the state’s best backcourts in sophomore Terquavion Smith, who has committed to N.C. State, and junior Justin Wright, who looks like a high major talent, too. Next season, Farmville will probably rank higher than this.
No. 6 Greensboro Day Bengals (private 4A): The Bengals won a third straight state championship under legendary coach Freddy Johnson. This season. Greensboro Day finished 30-5 after beating Ardren Christ School 67-53 in the finals. Johnson won his 1,049th game and his 11th state title.
No. 5 Concord Cox Mill Chargers (public 3A): The Chargers were probably one semifinal win away from becoming the first modern day 3A team to 3peat. Led by Gatorade N.C. player of the year and McDonald’s All-American Wendell Moore, Cox Mill is a handful for any team. The Chargers just ran into a buzzsaw with eventual 3A champ Southwest Guilford in the semifinal when Southwest, already pumped up for the matchup, played for a cause -- senior Christian Martin was seriously injured early in the semifinal after he went up for .a dunk and landed head-first. Good news? On Saturday, Martin sat up alert in a Winston-Salem hospital for a McDonald’s meal.
No. 4 West Charlotte Lions (public 4A): the Lions played multiple nationally ranked teams and really hit their stride with a great playoff run. West Charlotte’s lack of consistent outside shooting came back to haunt them in Saturday’s N.C. 4A state final loss to South Central, but having star player Patrick Williams -- one of the five best in North Carolina -- at, in his words, 60 percent in the state final surely hurt, too. Williams was sick with flu-like symptoms.
No. 3 Southwest Guilford Cowboys (public 3A): the unbeaten N.C. 3A state champions opened eyes by blowing out two-time defending state champ Concord Cox Mill in the semis. Southwest Guilford didn’t have many close games this season and was a dominant wire-to-wire state champion.
No. 2 South Central Falcons (public 4A): the N.C. 4A public schools state champion features great athleticism and one of the state’s five best players in center Day’ron Sharpe. The Falcons whipped West Charlotte in Saturday’s state final and only lost to nationally ranked Ranney (NJ) 63-58. Outside of Ranney, South Central didn’t play the type of schedule that my No. 1 pick did and while that opens up a shot at a prettier record, I think the hardships of that schedule make my No. 1 choice, and just barely....
No. 1 Carmel Christian Cougars (private 3A): The N.C. Division III Independent Schools state champions were nationally ranked for much of the season and played, along with West Charlotte, one of the state’s toughest schedules. They were tested more often than, say Farmville Central or South Central or Southwest Guilford. I just think this senior-led team would win an open classification championship in North Carolina. They’re disciplined, well-coached and play incredibly hard -- especially on the defensive end -- for coach Joe Badgett. Their eight D1 recruits and their plethora of athletic 6-5 and 6-6 wings are simply hard to deal with for 32 minutes in high school.
