Catholic rallies, ties South Meck in soccer

South Mecklenburg jumped in front, but Charlotte Catholic battled back and salvaged a 2-2 tie Monday evening in a meeting of south Charlotte girls’ soccer powers.
The Sabres (4-0-2 on the season) built a 2-0 lead behind goals by Kaitlyn Little and Girah Durant.
But the Cougars (4-1-3) rallied, cutting the deficit in half when Logan Webb scored on an assist from Samantha Ferry and tying the game on a Meghan Lang goal. Grace Wielechowski got the assist on Lang’s score.
The teams are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Catholic entertains Monroe Parkwood in a Southern Carolina 3A match, and South Mecklenburg hosts Harding in a SoMeck 7 4A contest.
Featured performers
Sarah Brown (Monroe Union Academy girls’ soccer): A junior, Brown scored three goals and added three assists in her team’s 8-0 victory over Mooresville Bradford Prep.
Savanna Brooks (Monroe Union Academy softball): Brooks smacked two singles, a double and a home run, scoring three times and driving in four runs, as her team beat Mooresville Carolina International 12-2.
Olivia Garver (Clover girls’ soccer): Garver, a freshman, had five saves in her team’s 5-0 victory over Gastonia Forestview.
Lejla Mehmedovic (West Rowan girls’ soccer): Mehmedovic scored four times in the Falcons’ 5-0 blanking of Mount Pleasant.
Macy Rapp (South Mecklenburg softball): Rapp, a sophomore, smacked a single, triple and home run, driving in seven runs as the Sabres bounced Berry Academy 12-2.
James Shipley (Weddington boys’ lacrosse): Shipley scored six goals and an assist as the Warriors beat Charlotte Catholic 13-2.
Ellen Yang (Salisbury softball): Yang had a spectacular day in the Hornets’ 20-3 rout of North Rowan. At the plate, she slammed two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in eight runs. She also was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit and striking out seven in three innings.
Boys’ golf
South Fork 2A: Lake Norman Charter handled windy conditions at River Run Country Club in Davidson and won a league meet. Ian Johnson of Lake Norman Charter shot a 76 for medalist honors, and freshman Ben Bailey fired an 80. West Lincoln’s Will Carpenter was second individually with a 78.
Lake Norman Charter finished with a team score of 324, followed by West Lincoln (338), East Lincoln (354), North Lincoln (355), Maiden (367), Newton-Conover and Catawba Bandys (391) and Lincolnton (549).
Boys’ lacrosse
Community School of Davidson 6, Christ the King 5: Baker Westmoreland scored four goals for the victors.
Hickory St. Stephens 9, Morganton Patton 8
Providence Day 18, Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 9
Skyland Roberson 11, Hickory 5
Southlake Christian 16, Lake Norman Charter 12
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13, Clover 12: The Cavaliers fell behind 5-0 after the first quarter but rallied for the victory.
Weddington 13, Charlotte Catholic 12: James Shipley’s six goals led the victors. Anthony Todaro added two goals and two assists.
Boys’ soccer
Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 6, Chesterfield (SC) 0: Goalkeeper Tyler Williams got a clean sheet for the Volunteers.
Kershaw (SC) North Central 8, Columbia Eau Claire 2
Boys’ tennis
Carmel Christian 5, Weddington 4
Charlotte Catholic 9, Unionville Piedmont 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 8, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1
McCallie School 5, Charlotte Country Day 4 (Saturday): David Saye won a three-set No. 1 singles match, and teammate Bennett Turner won in No. 2 singles. But Country Day dropped five of the other seven matches.
Monroe Central Academy 9, Monroe 0
Northwest Cabarrus 9, Kannapolis Brown 0
Rock Hill 4, Lancaster 2: Lancaster’s Isaac Thomas won the No. 1 singles match, but Rock Hill began its surge at No. 2 singles, when Henry Sharp edged Brevon McKinney in a three-set tiebreaker.
Salisbury 9, North Davidson 0: Roarke Burton won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, then was part of a victorious No. 1 doubles team.
St. Andrews 6, Charlotte Country Day 3 (Saturday): David Saye won in No. 1 singles for the Buccaneers.
Girls’ lacrosse
Asheville Reynolds 13, Ardrey Kell 12
Fort Mill 18, South Mecklenburg 0: Sydney Coston’s five goals and four assists led tye Yellowjackets. Ellie Ruddy got the shutout in goal.
Hickory 16, Lake Norman Charter 7
Hough 19, Hickory St. Stephens 3
Indian Trail Sun Valley 15, Butler 5: Erica Adams (five goals, one assist) and Ana Dobeck (four goals, one assist) led the Spartans’ attack.
Marvin Ridge 10, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5
Providence 10, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7: Freshman Parker Cranz scored three goals and three assists for the Panthers.
Girls’ soccer
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 4, Raeford Hoke County 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 13, Scotland County 0
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 9, Ledford 0
North Davidson 9, Thomasville 0
Salisbury 8, Midway Oak Grove 1: The Hornets scored their eight goals on 19 shots.
West Davidson 10, South Rowan 1
SOUTH FORK 2A
Newton-Conover 3, Catawba Bandys 0
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 10, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1
Monroe Union Academy 8, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0: Sarah Brown’s three goals and two more from Catie O’Grady led the Cardinals.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 5, Queens Grant Charter 1: The visiting Raptors jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, Albemarle 0: Shaya Whitley and Peyton Disser each had two goals and an assist for the host Knights.
NONCONFERENCE
Ashe County 4, Avery County 0
China Grove Carson 3, Davie County 1: Sydney Borst had two goals and Gracie Thomason added another for Carson.
Clover 6, Gastonia Forestview 0: Angelica Castro (two goals) and Janae Massey (one goal, one assist) led the Blue Eagles’ attack.
Concord Covenant Classical 9, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0
Davidson Day 7, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 2
Gastonia Ashbrook 8, Bessemer City 2
Indian Land 3, Hartsville (SC) Governor’s School 0
Mallard Creek 1, Kernersville Glenn 0
Marshville Forest Hills 6, Southlake Christian 1: Ahjiyala Sullivan scored three goals, and Dalia Hernandez added two goals and a pair of assists for the Yellow Jackets.
Monroe Central Academy 5, Lancaster Buford 0: Makenna Melchor scored twice for the victors.
Mooresville 2, South Iredell 0
R-S Central 3, Polk County 3
West Iredell 4, Alexander Central 1
West Rowan 5, Mount Pleasant 0: Lejla Mehmedovic scored four times, Mackenna Clifton added a goal, and Chloe Patterson had two assists for the Falcons.
EAST-WEST CHALLENGE (Saturday)
(at Catawba College)
Raleigh Charter 3, Community School of Davidson 1
Wake Forest Franklin Academy 5, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2
Girls’ softball
SO MECK 7 4A
South Mecklenburg 12, Berry Academy 2 (3 innings): Macy Rapp’s three hits and seven RBI led the Sabres. Brenna Fasching added two hits and scored three runs.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Monroe Parkwood 10, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0 (5 innings): Grace Crocker’s two hits and two RBI led Parkwood. Brianna Frye had two hits for the Spartans.
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 15, Concord First Assembly 0: The Lions improved to 5-0 overall, with Maddie Sehan going 3-for-4, driving in four runs. Sehan slammed a double and three-run home run.
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 12, Mooresville Carolina International 2: Savannah Brooks doubled and homered, scoring three times and driving in four runs.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 12, Mooresville Bradford Prep 1 (5 innings): Teryn Morgan had two hits and four RBI for the Pride.
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Pageland Central 11, Chesterfield 0
NONCONFERENCE
Claremont Bunker Hill 6, East Burke 0
Fort Mill 9, York 7 (8 innings)
Lancaster Buford 11, Lancaster 4
Marvin Ridge 4, Mooresville 3: Mavericks’ pitcher Gabby Baylog struck out 13 in getting the victory. Losing pitcher Aubrey Tuell struck out nine, and she had two hits at the plate.
Morganton Patton 6, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 5
Salisbury 20, North Rowan 3 (3 innings): Ellen Yang was the winning pitcher, tossing a one-hitter, and she slammed two home runs, driving in eight.
Shelby Pinnacle Classical Academy 14, Gastonia Piedmont Community 4
West Iredell 15, North Iredell 1
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
