Southwestern 4A all-conference basketball teams: Independence, Porter Ridge stars POYs

Independence High’s Andra McKee is the 2018-19 Southwestern 4A boys basketball player of the year.
McKee, a 6-3 senior, averaged 11 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals for the Patriots, who won the Southwestern 4A regular-season and tournament championships.
Myers Park’s Scott Taylor is the coach of the year. Myers Park finished third in the Southwestern 4A standings. The Mustangs’ 22-9 represented the most wins in 10 years. Myers Park reached the state quarterfinals this season.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
▪ UNC recruit Nia Daniel of Harrisburg Hickory Ridge is the Southwestern 4A girls player of the year. Daniel, a 5-10 senior, averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 assists.
Butler High’s Mark Sanders was named conference coach of the year. Sanders led his team to the Southwestern 4A regular-season and tournament championships and a berth in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game.
Read Next
After leading West Charlotte to NCHSAA state finals, Patrick Williams named I-MECK POY
Southwestern 4A Winter All-Conference 2018-19
BASKETBALL
Boys’ Player of the Year
Andra McKee - Independence
Boys’ Coach of the Year
Scott Taylor - Myers Park
Boys’ All - Conference
Raquan Brown - Butler
Drake Maye - Myers Park
Cameron Stitt - Porter Ridge
Matt Smith - Independence
Narique Smith - Rocky River
Demetrius Martin - East Meck
Raja Milton - Independence
Rajaun Conner - Butler
Caleb McReed - Myers Park
Jordan Minlend - Hickory Ridge
Girls’ Player of the Year:
Nia Daniel - Hickory Ridge
Girls’ Coach of the Year:
Mark Sanders - Butler
Girls’ All - Conference
Andresia Alexander - Rocky River
Braylyn Milton - Independence
Delayzha Dixon - Rocky River
Taylor Henderson - Myers Park
Michaela Lane - Butler
Micahla Funderburk - Butler
Kennedy Calhoun - Hickory Ridge
Mashya Scott - Rocky River
Charm Brown - East Meck
Andrea Shire - Myers Park
Comments