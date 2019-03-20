Prep Insider Blog

Southwestern 4A all-conference basketball teams: Independence, Porter Ridge stars POYs

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 20, 2019 01:28 PM

Independence Senior Andra” Mckee (5) and the Patriots begin play in the Southwestern 4A tournament next week at Myers Park
Independence High’s Andra McKee is the 2018-19 Southwestern 4A boys basketball player of the year.

McKee, a 6-3 senior, averaged 11 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals for the Patriots, who won the Southwestern 4A regular-season and tournament championships.

Myers Park’s Scott Taylor is the coach of the year. Myers Park finished third in the Southwestern 4A standings. The Mustangs’ 22-9 represented the most wins in 10 years. Myers Park reached the state quarterfinals this season.

Hickory Ridge star Nia Daniel, a UNC recruit, was the Observer's midseason player of the year. After she led No. 1 Hickory Ridge to a big win over No. 7 Rocky River, she discussed state titles, Tar Heels and running wind sprints.

UNC recruit Nia Daniel of Harrisburg Hickory Ridge is the Southwestern 4A girls player of the year. Daniel, a 5-10 senior, averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 assists.

Butler High’s Mark Sanders was named conference coach of the year. Sanders led his team to the Southwestern 4A regular-season and tournament championships and a berth in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game.

Southwestern 4A Winter All-Conference 2018-19

BASKETBALL

Boys’ Player of the Year

Andra McKee - Independence

Boys’ Coach of the Year

Scott Taylor - Myers Park

Boys’ All - Conference

Raquan Brown - Butler

Drake Maye - Myers Park

Cameron Stitt - Porter Ridge

Matt Smith - Independence

Narique Smith - Rocky River

Demetrius Martin - East Meck

Raja Milton - Independence

Rajaun Conner - Butler

Caleb McReed - Myers Park

Jordan Minlend - Hickory Ridge

Girls’ Player of the Year:

Nia Daniel - Hickory Ridge

Girls’ Coach of the Year:

Mark Sanders - Butler

Girls’ All - Conference

Andresia Alexander - Rocky River

Braylyn Milton - Independence

Delayzha Dixon - Rocky River

Taylor Henderson - Myers Park

Michaela Lane - Butler

Micahla Funderburk - Butler

Kennedy Calhoun - Hickory Ridge

Mashya Scott - Rocky River

Charm Brown - East Meck

Andrea Shire - Myers Park













