After leading West Charlotte to NCHSAA state finals, Patrick Williams named I-MECK POY

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 20, 2019 01:41 PM

Riding with Recruits: Patrick Williams of West Charlotte

West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, a Florida State recruit, has led the Lions to their first state basketball championship game since 2012. Recorded on March 11, 2019.
West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, a Florida State recruit, has led the Lions to their first state basketball championship game since 2012. Recorded on March 11, 2019.
West Charlotte High star Patrick Williams led the Lions to the N.C. 4A state championship game last week.

The Florida State recruit is the I-MECK all-conference player of the year.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Williams averaged 22.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 steals per game. He led the Lions to a 25-7 record, plus wins in the I-MECK 4A tournament and N.C. High School Athletic Association sectional and regional events.

North Meck’s Duane Lewis is the league coach of the year.

Lewis led the Vikings to a 23-5 record and the conference regular-season championship.

Mallard Creek swept the girls awards.

Mavericks star Dazia Lawrence, a Charlotte 49ers recruit, was named league player of the year. Lawrence averaged 23.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 rebounds.

Mavericks coach Clarence Johnson won coach of the year honors after leading the Mavericks to a league runner-up finish, while expected to finish lower. Mallard Creek finished the season at 22-6.

I-MECK 4A Boys All-Conference Basketball Team

Sport

School

Name



Coach of the Year

Duane Lewis

North Mecklenburg

Men’s Basketball

Hopewell

Brice Williams



Player of the Year

Patrick WIlliams

West Charlotte

Men’s Basketball

Hopewell

Alvin Cannady









Men’s Basketball

Hough

Jibril McCormick









Men’s Basketball

Lake Norman

Zach Schilz









Men’s Basketball

Lake Norman

Zane Haglan









Men’s Basketball

Mallard Creek

Kameron Ross









Men’s Basketball

Mallard Creek

Demetrious Dixon









Men’s Basketball

Mooresville

Griffin White









Men’s Basketball

North Mecklenburg

Tristan Maxwell









Men’s Basketball

North Mecklenburg

Chris Ford









Men’s Basketball

North Mecklenburg

Demar Anderson









Men’s Basketball

North Mecklenburg

Trayden Williams









Men’s Basketball

Vance

Brandon Beidleman









Men’s Basketball

Vance

Ralph Black









Men’s Basketball

West Charlotte

Cartier Jernigan









Girls Southwestern 4A All-Conference team

Sport

School

Name



Coach of the Year

CJ Johnson

Mallard Creek

Women’s Basketball

Hopewell

Aniya Finger



Player of the Year

Dazia Lawrence

Mallard Creek

Women’s Basketball

Hopewell

Nawanza Chambers









Women’s Basketball

Hough

Caroline Swartz









Women’s Basketball

Lake Norman

Lauren Sullivan









Women’s Basketball

Lake Norman

Candis Dancy









Women’s Basketball

Mallard Creek

Karina Mitchell









Women’s Basketball

Mallard Creek

Kennedy Alexander









Women’s Basketball

Mooresville

Alecsai Allen









Women’s Basketball

North Mecklenburg

Jordan Jenkins









Women’s Basketball

North Mecklenburg

Jessica Timmons









Women’s Basketball

Vance

Tanajah Hayes









Women’s Basketball

Vance

Keyonna Morgan









Women’s Basketball

Vance

Excellanxt Greer









Women’s Basketball

West Charlotte

Kamiah Moore









Women’s Basketball

West Charlotte

DaNya Hamilton

