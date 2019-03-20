After leading West Charlotte to NCHSAA state finals, Patrick Williams named I-MECK POY

West Charlotte High star Patrick Williams led the Lions to the N.C. 4A state championship game last week.
The Florida State recruit is the I-MECK all-conference player of the year.
A 6-foot-8 forward, Williams averaged 22.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 steals per game. He led the Lions to a 25-7 record, plus wins in the I-MECK 4A tournament and N.C. High School Athletic Association sectional and regional events.
North Meck’s Duane Lewis is the league coach of the year.
Lewis led the Vikings to a 23-5 record and the conference regular-season championship.
Mallard Creek swept the girls awards.
Mavericks star Dazia Lawrence, a Charlotte 49ers recruit, was named league player of the year. Lawrence averaged 23.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 rebounds.
Mavericks coach Clarence Johnson won coach of the year honors after leading the Mavericks to a league runner-up finish, while expected to finish lower. Mallard Creek finished the season at 22-6.
I-MECK 4A Boys All-Conference Basketball Team
Sport
School
Name
Coach of the Year
Duane Lewis
North Mecklenburg
Men’s Basketball
Hopewell
Brice Williams
Player of the Year
Patrick WIlliams
West Charlotte
Men’s Basketball
Hopewell
Alvin Cannady
Men’s Basketball
Hough
Jibril McCormick
Men’s Basketball
Lake Norman
Zach Schilz
Men’s Basketball
Lake Norman
Zane Haglan
Men’s Basketball
Mallard Creek
Kameron Ross
Men’s Basketball
Mallard Creek
Demetrious Dixon
Men’s Basketball
Mooresville
Griffin White
Men’s Basketball
North Mecklenburg
Tristan Maxwell
Men’s Basketball
North Mecklenburg
Chris Ford
Men’s Basketball
North Mecklenburg
Demar Anderson
Men’s Basketball
North Mecklenburg
Trayden Williams
Men’s Basketball
Vance
Brandon Beidleman
Men’s Basketball
Vance
Ralph Black
Men’s Basketball
West Charlotte
Cartier Jernigan
Girls Southwestern 4A All-Conference team
Sport
School
Name
Coach of the Year
CJ Johnson
Mallard Creek
Women’s Basketball
Hopewell
Aniya Finger
Player of the Year
Dazia Lawrence
Mallard Creek
Women’s Basketball
Hopewell
Nawanza Chambers
Women’s Basketball
Hough
Caroline Swartz
Women’s Basketball
Lake Norman
Lauren Sullivan
Women’s Basketball
Lake Norman
Candis Dancy
Women’s Basketball
Mallard Creek
Karina Mitchell
Women’s Basketball
Mallard Creek
Kennedy Alexander
Women’s Basketball
Mooresville
Alecsai Allen
Women’s Basketball
North Mecklenburg
Jordan Jenkins
Women’s Basketball
North Mecklenburg
Jessica Timmons
Women’s Basketball
Vance
Tanajah Hayes
Women’s Basketball
Vance
Keyonna Morgan
Women’s Basketball
Vance
Excellanxt Greer
Women’s Basketball
West Charlotte
Kamiah Moore
Women’s Basketball
West Charlotte
DaNya Hamilton
