Olympic High, South Meck stars named basketball POYs in So-MECK conference

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 20, 2019 02:16 PM

Olympic High’s Josh Banks and South Mecklenburg’s Shariah Gaddy are the SoMECK 7 4A boys and girls basketball players of the year.

Banks, a junior guard, averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Olympic High coach Baronton Terry, who led his team to the regular-season title, was named coach of the year. Olympic finished 21-6 last season.

South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.

By

On the girls side, Gaddy -- a Presbyterian recruit -- averaged 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 assists per game. She also broke a 20-year-old state record for 3-point shooting.

Olympic coach Jessica Freeman was named conference coach of the year. The Trojans finished 11-12. That was the most wins the school has had since the 2010-11 season.

2019 SoMeck 7 All Conference Selections

Boys Basketball:

Player of the Year- Josh Banks- Olympic

Luke Stankavage- Ardrey Kell

Christian Pickens- Ardrey Kell

Charles Bryson, III- Olympic

Donte Wiggins- South Meck

Deonte Randolph- Olympic

Maurice Brown- Berry

Darius Best- Berry

Shaleek Campbell- Harding

Kameron Flynn- Ardrey Kell

Tate Mulkey- Providence

Coach of the Year- Baronton Terry- Olympic

Girls Basketball

Player of the Year- Shariah Gaddy- South Meck

Nyla McGill- Providence

Jordan McLaughlin- Berry

Michelle Ojo- Ardrey Kel

Trinity Thompson- Hardin

Kendall Terry- Berry

Evan Miller- Ardrey Kell

Senali Moss- South Meck

Emily Barr- Olympic

Jada Brigman- Olympic

Jalynn Askew- Providence

Coach of the Year- Jessica Freeman- Olympic

