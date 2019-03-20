Olympic High, South Meck stars named basketball POYs in So-MECK conference

Olympic High’s Josh Banks and South Mecklenburg’s Shariah Gaddy are the SoMECK 7 4A boys and girls basketball players of the year.
Banks, a junior guard, averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Olympic High coach Baronton Terry, who led his team to the regular-season title, was named coach of the year. Olympic finished 21-6 last season.
On the girls side, Gaddy -- a Presbyterian recruit -- averaged 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 assists per game. She also broke a 20-year-old state record for 3-point shooting.
Olympic coach Jessica Freeman was named conference coach of the year. The Trojans finished 11-12. That was the most wins the school has had since the 2010-11 season.
2019 SoMeck 7 All Conference Selections
Boys Basketball:
Player of the Year- Josh Banks- Olympic
Luke Stankavage- Ardrey Kell
Christian Pickens- Ardrey Kell
Charles Bryson, III- Olympic
Donte Wiggins- South Meck
Deonte Randolph- Olympic
Maurice Brown- Berry
Darius Best- Berry
Shaleek Campbell- Harding
Kameron Flynn- Ardrey Kell
Tate Mulkey- Providence
Coach of the Year- Baronton Terry- Olympic
Girls Basketball
Player of the Year- Shariah Gaddy- South Meck
Nyla McGill- Providence
Jordan McLaughlin- Berry
Michelle Ojo- Ardrey Kel
Trinity Thompson- Hardin
Kendall Terry- Berry
Evan Miller- Ardrey Kell
Senali Moss- South Meck
Emily Barr- Olympic
Jada Brigman- Olympic
Jalynn Askew- Providence
Coach of the Year- Jessica Freeman- Olympic
Comments