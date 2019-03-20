Spring Roundup: Marvin Ridge wins, with drama

Marvin Ridge found a dramatic way to win its girls’ softball game Tuesday at Charlotte Catholic.
With a tie game in the top of the ninth, Mavericks’ senior first baseman Jessica Davis came to the plate with the bases loaded. She worked the count to 3-and-2, then smacked a grand slam.
That enabled the Mavericks to beat the Cougars 5-1.
Davis went 4-for-5 in the game, and Marvin Ridge pitcher Gabby Baylog earned the complete-game victory while striking out 12.
Featured performers
Lexi Barrowclough (Fort Mill girls’ soccer): A junior, Barrowclough scored four goals in her team’s 8-0 blanking of Rock Hill. She has seven goals and five assists in five matches this spring.
Savanna Brooks (Monroe Union Academy girls’ softball): Brooks, a sophomore, slammed two doubles and a home run, scoring three times and driving in four runs. Her team beat Mooresville Carolina International 20-5.
Maya Douglas (Independence girls’ softball): Douglas, a sophomore, hit a single and two doubles, driving in five runs as the Patriots blanked Garinger 21-0. Douglas also scored three times.
Eveleen Hahn (Charlotte Catholic girls’ soccer): Hahn, a senior standout, is off to another big start this season. She scored five goals and added an assist in the Cougars’ 6-1 victory at Monroe Parkwood.
Maddie Milliron (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ soccer): A freshman, Milliron scored twice as the Ragin’ Bulls edged Butler 3-2 in overtime.
Boys’ golf
Southern Carolina 3A: Drew Hackett shot a 36 and Jack Heath had a 37, leading Charlotte Catholic to a conference meet victory at Monroe Country Club.
The Cougars shot a team-total 155, edging Marvin Ridge (156) and Waxhaw Cuthbertson (157). Trailing were Weddington (169), Unionville Piedmont (187), Indian Trail Sun Valley (189) and Monroe Parkwood (197).
Boys’ lacrosse
Monroe Parkwood 8, Independence 4: Bradley Bass had four goals and an assist for Parkwood.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 13, South Iredell 9
Providence Day 11, Forsyth Country Day 9
Boys’ soccer
S.C. REGION 4 5A
Fort Mill Nation Ford 5, Rock Hill Northwestern 3: The Falcons trailed 2-0 at the half but scored five times in the second half.
Rock Hill 3, Fort Mill 2
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Lancaster 5, Blythewood Westwood 2: Mason Green’s two goals led the Bruins.
Rock Hill South Pointe def. York: After a 2-2 tie in regulation, South Pointe won 4-3 in a shootout.
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Camden 4, Chester 0
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Lancaster Buford 3, Richburg Lewisville 2
Boys’ tennis
China Grove Carson 6, Statesville 3
Marvin Ridge 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0
Monroe Central Academy 8, West Stanly 1
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 9, Monroe Parkwood 0
Girls’ lacrosse
Butler 11, South Mecklenburg 9: Kaitlyn Coleman and Jacqueline Aiello each scored three goals for Butler, while Belle Hardwick scored six goals and added an assist for the Sabres.
Charlotte Catholic 9, Myers Park 8
Davidson Day 15, Forsyth Country Day 11
Davie County 14, Mooresville 6
Independence 12, Monroe Parkwood 5
Lake Norman 15, Boone Watauga 0
Southlake Christian 17, Christ the King 4: The Eagles took a 10-2 halftime lead.
Girls’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Hough 9, West Charlotte 0: Hailey Matthews (three goals), Camden Poole (two goals) and Jessica Brannon (one goal, two assists) led the Huskies’ attack.
Lake Norman 9, Vance 0
Mallard Creek 2, North Mecklenburg 0
Mooresville 6, Hopewell 0
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 9, Berry Academy 0: The Knights got all their goals in the first half.
Providence 2, Olympic 0
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Butler 2 (OT): The Ragin’ Bulls won with a goal in the first overtime. Maddie Milliron scored twice for the victors, and Bailey Creech had a goal and an assist for Butler.
Independence 9, Garinger 0: Annaliese Shelley’s four goals and two assists lifted the Patriots. Holly Hunter added two goals.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 9, Rocky River 0
Myers Park 9, East Mecklenburg 0: Ari Maibodi’s four goals, plus two goals from Agatha Mitchem, carried the Mustangs. Myers Park is now 4-0-2 overall and 2-0 in conference.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 5, Raeford Hoke County 1
Pembroke Purnell Swett 10, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
Richmond Senior 5, Lumberton 2
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 9, Morganton Freedom 1
Hickory 9, Alexander Central 0: Ayden Vaughan and Izzi Wood each had hat tricks for the Red Tornadoes.
Hickory St. Stephens def. South Caldwell: After a scoreless tie in regulation and overtime, St. Stephens won 4-1 in a shootout.
Marion McDowell 8, West Caldwell 2
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 7, North Gaston 1
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 9, Gastonia Ashbrook 1: The Storm erupted for eight second-half goals.
Gastonia Forestview 3, Gastonia Huss 0
Kings Mountain 6, Lawndale Burns 3
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 4, Concord 0: Goalkeeper Reese Farnsworth got the shutout.
Kannapolis Brown def. Central Cabarrus: The game ended in a 3-3 tie, but the Wonders prevailed 3-0 in a shootout.
Northwest Cabarrus 5, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2: The Trojans built a 4-1 halftime lead. Meghan Puskar scored both Robinson goals.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 6, Monroe Parkwood 1: Eveleen Hahn led the way with her five goals.
Marvin Ridge 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Madison Cobb scored two goals, and keeper Logan Boggs got a clean sheet with eight saves.
Weddington 1, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Warriors got their goal in the first half, with Faith Adams scoring on an assist from Alex Odle.
METROLINA 8
Concord First Assembly 1, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: Itzel Marquez scored on an assist from Bella Carney, and winning goalkeeper Holly Wheet earned a clean sheet.
Hickory Grove Christian 9, Southlake Christian 0: The Lions improved to 3-0 on the season.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 4, Gaston Christian 2
FOOTHILLS 2A
Morganton Patton 3, East Burke 0
Newton Foard 4, Lenoir Hibriten 0
Valdese Draughn 1, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 2, North Lincoln 0
Newton-Conover 4, West Lincoln 0
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Forest City Chase def. East Rutherford: The game ended in a 2-2 tie, but Chase won 4-2 in a shootout.
R-S Central 2, Belmont South Point 1
Shelby 2, East Gaston 0: The Golden Lions kept East Gaston goalkeeper Sunda Morris busy, as she made 22 saves.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Ashe County 6, East Wilkes 2: The Huskies built a 5-1 halftime lead and coasted.
Boonville Starmount 4, Alleghany 1
North Wilkes 5, West Wilkes 0
Wilkes Central 10, Elkin 0
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Piedmont Community 2, Cherryville 0
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 4, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Fort Mill 8, Rock Hill 0: Lexi Barrowclough’s four goals carried the Yellowjackets. Caroline Teal added two goals and two assists.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill Northwestern 0
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood 8, Lancaster 0
Rock Hill South Pointe 3, York 0: Zoe Kennedy had two goals and an assist for the Stallions, and Caroline Reeves got the shutout in goal.
NONCONFERENCE
Carmel Christian 3, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 1: Claire Crocker had a goal and an assist for the winning Cougars.
Gaston Day 2, Statesville Christian 1: Frankie Vargas got Statesville Christian in front in the first half, but Ella Smith and Bizzi Grimm each scored in the second half for Gaston Day.
Hickory Christian 8, Westchester Country Day 0
South Stanly 2, East Rowan 1
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Lake Norman 16, Vance 1 (5 innings): Faith Taylor had two of Lake Norman’s 16 hits.
Mooresville 7, Hopewell 0: Winning pitcher Kali Morton tossed a two-hitter and struck out 15, while teammate Ellie Goins homered.
North Mecklenburg 11, Mallard Creek 1 (6 innings): The Vikings scored eight runs in the final two innings to pull away.
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 19, Berry Academy 0 (3 innings): The Knights collected eight extra-base hits. Sarah Smith had three hits and three RBI.
Providence 19, West Mecklenburg 0 (3 innings): Carolyn Bentley slammed two homers and drove in four runs.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 14, Butler 4 (6 innings): Ally Todaro slammed a pair of doubles for Hickory Ridge.
Independence 21, Garinger 0 (3 innings): Maya Douglas had three hits and five RBI for the Patriots, who smacked 20 hits. Emily and Mallory Shaver each had three hits.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21, Rocky River 0
SANDHILLS 4A
Lumberton 19, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
Pembroke Purnell Swett 12, Southern Pines Pinecrest 2
Richmond Senior 10, Fayetteville Britt 7: Paige Ransom doubled and homered for the Raiders, driving in three runs.
Scotland County 8, Raeford Hoke County 5
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 15, Hickory 0 (4 innings): The Cougars smacked 15 hits in the victory.
Marion McDowell 8, West Caldwell 2
South Caldwell 9, Hickory St. Stephens 3
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 7, North Gaston 2
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 19, Gastonia Ashbrook 3
Gastonia Forestview 14, Gastonia Huss 3: The Jaguars belted 15 hits, with Alex Horne (three hits, two RBI) and Olivia Mills (two hits, three RBI) leading the way.
Kings Mountain 14, Lawndale Burns 0 (5 innings): Jozie Nail had two singles and two doubles, with three RBI, as the Mountaineers rolled.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 14, North Iredell 4: Kaitlyn Honeycutt went 3-for-3, and Katelyn McGee and Tate Bargen each had two hits and two RBI.
South Iredell 16, Statesville 0 (5 innings)
West Rowan 10, East Rowan 0
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 7, Kannapolis Brown 0: Brantleigh Parrott tossed a three-hitter for the victors.
Concord 3, Concord Cos Mill 2
Concord Jay M. Robinson 9, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Devon Lemasters and Grace Saunders each drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Unionville Piedmont 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: Freshman Jillian Thomas got the victory, striking out 15 Spartans. At the plate, she had two hits.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 12, Weddington 1: Freshman Kiana Termine homered and drove in six runs as the Cavaliers rolled.
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 17, Southlake Christian 0 (3 innings): Jaden Williams, the winning pitcher, also did damage at the plate, smacking a pair of home runs.
Gaston Christian 8, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 4
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 8, East Davidson 1
Ledford 11, Salisbury 0
North Davidson 23, Lexington 0
West Davidson 7, Midway Oak Grove 4
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 4, Valdese Draughn 0
East Burke 14, Morganton Patton 10 (8 innings): East Burke won it with four runs in the top of the eighth.
Lenoir Hibriten 4, Newton Foard 3
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Anson County 14, East Montgomery 8
Mount Pleasant 12, Monroe Central Academy 8: The Tigers scored six times in the top of the second.
West Stanly 4, Marshville Forest Hills 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 4, Lincolnton 3: Bandys won it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bailey Burton had two hits and an RBI.
Maiden 15, Lake Norman Charter 0
Newton-Conover 6, West Lincoln 5: Georgia Ingle had three RBI for the winning Tigers.
North Lincoln 7, East Lincoln 4
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 19, East Gaston 3
Forest City Chase 11, R-S Central 4: Talayla Forney went 4-for-5, driving in three runs for Chase.
Shelby 11, Belmont South Point 1: Mallory Haynes had three hits and three RBI for the Golden Lions.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Alleghany 4, Boonville Starmount 0
East Wilkes 7, Ashe County 1
Wilkes Central 14, Elkin 4
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Marshall Madison County 20, Black Mountain Owen 0
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 17, Mooresville Langtree Charter 11: The Spartans scored nine times in the bottom of the third for the victory. Gabby Minucci had three hits and five RBI for Langtree Charter.
Monroe Union Academy 22, Mooresville Carolina International 5 (5 innings): Savannah Brooks’ three hits and four RBI led the Cardinals.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 20, Queens Grant Charter 0 (4 innings): Savannah Doyle had a single, a triple and a home run, driving in five runs. Lauren Engel added three hits and four RBI.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 13, South Davidson 0 (5 innings)
North Moore 13, Albemarle 1
North Stanly 2, West Montgomery 1 (8 innings): Mimi Selke had two hits and scored once for the Comets.
S.C. REGION 4 5A
Clover 18, Rock Hill Northwestern 1 (5 innings): Gracie McSwain drove in five runs for the Blue Eagles.
Fort Mill 12, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0: The Yellowjackets improved to 3-0 in region play.
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Lancaster 16, Blythewood Westwood 0 (3 innings)
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Chester 7, Camden 1
S.C. REGION 4 1A
McBee 14, Lamar 8
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
