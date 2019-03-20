Prep baseball roundup: Hough rallies, edges Lake Norman

By Steve Lyttle
Correspondent
A miscue made the difference Tuesday night in Hough’s 4-3 extra-inning victory over Lake Norman in a meeting of I-Meck 4A Conference baseball powers.
Lake Norman had taken a 3-1 lead after four innings, but the host Huskies battled back and tied the game at 3-3 after the regulation seven innings.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
In the bottom of the ninth, Hough’s Luke Osteen singled. He eventually scored on a game-ending throwing error.
Tuesday’s top performers
Max Doherty (Lake Norman Charter): Doherty slammed a pair of home runs in his team’s 11-10 loss to Maiden.
Jack Masonis (Myers Park): Masonis had two hits and three RBI in the Mustangs’ 17-7 victory at Butler.
Evan McGee (Central Cabarrus): McGee fired a one-hitter and struck out 13 as the Vikings edged Kannapolis Brown 2-1.
Tyler White (Hopewell): White, a senior, tossed a three-hitter and struck out 10 in his team’s 5-1 victory over North Mecklenburg. He allowed no earned runs and walked only one.
Tuesday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Hopewell 5, North Mecklenburg 1: Stanley Reed and Jason Wilson each had two hits for Hopewell.
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 24, Berry Academy 0 (5 innings): The Knights jumped ahead with eight runs in the top of the first.
Olympic 24, Harding 0 (5 innings): Olympic scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Greyson Ledford collecting three hits and four RBI.
Providence 11, West Mecklenburg 0 (5 innings): West Meck was held to one hit.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
East Mecklenburg 15, Garinger 0 (5 innings): Shane Troglin went 3-for-3, scoring twice and knocking in three Eagle runs.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 20, Rocky River 6 (6 innings): Ick Cirino had three hits and scored three times, and Jose Vargas knocked in four runs for the Ragin’ Bulls.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 11, Independence 5: Junior outfielder Wes Turley hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and first baseman Connor Smith smacked a two-run homer and knocked in five more runs for the Pirates.
Myers Park 17, Butler 7 (6 innings): Jack Masonis had two hits and three RBI, and R.J. Rhem added two hits and two RBI for the Mustangs. Drew Roberts had two hits and two RBI for Butler.
SANDHILLS 4A
Lumberton 17, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
Raeford Hoke County 9, Scotland County 2
Richmond Senior 6, Fayetteville Britt 1: Jake Ransom had two hits and three RBI for the Raiders.
Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 8, Hickory 1: Dawson Elder singled and doubled, driving in four runs for the Cougars.
Boone Watauga 4, Morganton Freedom 1
Marion McDowell 6, West Caldwell 5: Devin Bumgarner slammed a pair of doubles for West Caldwell.
South Caldwell 5, Hickory St. Stephens 2
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 7, North Gaston 6
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 4, Gastonia Ashbrook 2
Gastonia Forestview 15, Gastonia Huss 12: Huss led 8-0 after two innings, but Forestview rallied with seven in the top of the fourth and pulled away. Dalton Thomason scored three runs and drove in three for the winning Jaguars. Caleb Parker had three hits for Huss.
Kings Mountain 5, Lawndale Burns 4 (9 innings): David Bell had two hits and an RBI for the Mountaineers.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 2, North Iredell 0: Winning pitcher Cole Hales went seven innings, scattering three hits and striking out seven. North Iredell’s Joe Gaither took the loss, despite allowing only two singles by China Grove’s Luke Barringer.
East Rowan 4, West Rowan 2 (11 innings): East Rowan starter Jake Hunter went seven innings, striking out 12. At the plate, he had two hits and two RBI.
South Iredell 5, Statesville 3
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 2, Kannapolis Brown 1: Evan McGee’s one-hitter carried Central Cabarrus, which got two hits from Sam Yelton.
Concord Cox Mill 14, Concord 2 (5 innings): Winning pitcher Marty Gair homered, and Chandler Riley knocked in four runs for the Chargers.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 10, Northwest Cabarrus 0
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Weddington 2
Monroe Parkwood 8, Charlotte Catholic 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4, Marvin Ridge 2: Winning pitcher Cade Kuehler had two hits at the plate, and Trevor Grant homered.
METROLINA 8
Concord First Assembly 9, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 7
Gaston Christian 10, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 9: The victorious Eagles were outhit 13-5. Grayson Guy homered for Gaston Christian.
Hickory Grove Christian 9, Southlake Christian 2: Travis Snell had a single and two doubles, and Jordan Little homered for the victors, who had seven extra-base hits.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 4, Salisbury 3 (8 innings)
East Davidson 13, Thomasville 1
Ledford 15, Lexington 0
Midway Oak Grove 6, South Rowan 1: Nathan Chrismon had two hits for South Rowan.
North Davidson 3, West Davidson 2
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 6, Valdese Draughn 0
Newton Foard 11, Lenoir Hibriten 5: Hayden Lail had two hits and four RBI for Foard, and Jack Stevens tripled and drove in a pair of Hibriten runs.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Anson County 11, East Montgomery 0: Garrret Maner pitched a two-hitter for the Bearcats, striking out 10.
Mount Pleasant 15, Monroe Central Academy 4: The Tigers broke it open with eight runs in the last two innings.
West Stanly 4, Marshville Forest Hills 2
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 11, Lincolnton 1: Cy Spencer had two singles and a double for Bandys.
Maiden 11, Lake Norman Charter 10: The visiting Blue Devils scored seven times in the top of the sixth and hung on. Max Doherty hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs for Lake Norman Charter.
West Lincoln 2, Newton-Conover 1
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 7, East Gaston 4
R-S Central 5, Forest City Chase 4
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 10, Alleghany 0
East Wilkes 9, Ashe County 0
West Wilkes 6, North Wilkes 2
Wilkes Central 15, Elkin 7
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County 10, Avery County 2
Marshall Madison County 8, Black Mountain Owen 3
Polk County 18, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 2
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 2, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Starting pitcher Dylan Koontz went five innings and Alex Griffin went the final two innings, as the Spartans posted a shutout.
Monroe Union Academy 14, Mooresville Carolina International 7: Dylan Brooks hit two doubles and a triple for Union Academy.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 8, Queens Grant Charter 3: The Raptors broke it open with four runs in the top of the sixth.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 17, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0 (5 innings)
Lincoln Charter 11, Bessemer City 2: Vinnie Disabato and Dyland Dobson each drove in three runs for the victors.
Mooresville Thomas Jefferson 4, Gastonia Highland Tech 2
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 12, South Stanly 2
North Stanly 15, North Rowan 2: Winning pitcher Carson Lowder also smacked a three-run homer.
S.C. REGION 3 4A
York 7, Rock Hill South Pointe 3
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Indian Land 14, Chester 1
NONCONFERENCE
Brooklandville (Md.) St. Paul’s 1, Providence Day 0: The Chargers’ suffered their first loss in four games at the Disney World Tournament in Kissimee, Fla. The Chargers were held to two hits.
Carolina Royals 11, Carmel Christian 6
Charlotte Stampede 15, Christ the King 5: Mikey Harrell doubled and homered for the Stampede.
Gaston Day 13, Statesville Christian 3: Parker Rhyne had two hits and two RBI for the winning Spartans. Johnny Bayne drove in two runs for the Lions.
Salisbury North Hills Christian 7, Lake Norman Christian 4: Jonathan Mosher had three hits and two RBI for the victors.
Providence Day 12, Beggs (Okla.) 2: The Chargers finished the Florida trip with a 4-1 record. John Miralia (two hits, four RBI) and Owen Tappy (two RBI) led Providence Day.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments