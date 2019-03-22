Spring Roundup: Hough soccer tops Mallard Creek in showdown

Hough won an I-Meck 4A Conference first-place battle Thursday evening, blanking host Mallard Creek 4-0.
The Huskies, now 7-0-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference, got goals from Hailey Matthews, Julia Daley, Melea Dudan and Meghan McHugh.
Dudan added two assists, and McHugh had an assist.
The loss dropped Mallard Creek to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Hough is ranked No. 1 in the first MaxPreps girls state soccer poll this season.
Featured performers
Zalyn Bradford (Olympic girls’ softball): Bradford hit a single and home run, driving in four runs, as Olympic beat North Mecklenburg 7-1.
Jordyn Case (Weddington girls’ lacrosse): Case scored six goals and added an assist as the Warriors beat visiting Lake Norman 18-5.
Lucie Featherstone (Misenheimer Gray Stone Day track): Featherstone won the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, as her team captured a Yadkin Valley 1A Conference meet at South Stanly.
Eveleen Hahn (Charlotte Catholic girls’ soccer): Hahn scored two first-half goals in the Cougars’ 3-0 victory over Weddington.
Sydney Yoder (South Mecklenburg girls’ softball): Yoder, a senior, slammed two singles and a home run, scoring three times and driving in four runs, as the Sabres walloped East Mecklenburg 16-1. For the season, Yoder is batting .632 with 17 RBI in seven games.
Track and field
East Rowan meet: West Stanly, Northwest Cabarrus and Concord Jay M. Robinson had big days in this five-team meet that also included West Rowan and host East Rowan.
West Stanly’s boys won six events, led by Ashton Kennedy’s double in the shot put and discus. Northwest Cabarrus took four events and East Rowan three.
Northwest Cabarrus and Jay M. Robinson each won five girls’ events, and West Stanly captured four. Northwest Cabarrus’ Makayla Anderson won the shot put and discus.
South Stanly meet: The South Stanly boys and Misenheimer Gray Stone Day girls took team titles in a Yadkin Valley 1A Conference meet that also included West Montgomery and South Davidson.
South Stanly’s boys had 69 points, with Jitavius Huntley taking the shot put and discus. Gray Stone Day (60), South Davidson (47) and West Montgomery (40) followed, and D’Angelo Smith won the long jump and high jump for West Montgomery.
Gray Stone Day was the runaway girls’ winner with 116.5 points. Trailing were South Stanly (60.5), West Montgomery (36) and South Davidson 8). Lucie Featherstone took the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles for Gray Stone Day, and South Stanly’s Jacy Noble doubled in the 800 and 1,600 meters.
Boys’ golf
South Rowan 175, Mooresville 182: Andrew Coward shot a 36, leading South Rowan.
Southern Carolina 3A: Charlotte Catholic fired a 143, winning a three-team match with Marvin Ridge (146) and Waxhaw Cuthbertson (157). Jack Heath shot a 33 for the victorious Cougars.
Boys’ lacrosse
Butler 14, Monroe Parkwood 10: Wilson Stone had four goals and four assists for Parkwood.
Hickory St. Stephens 20, Boone Watauga 1
Southlake Christian 15, Davidson Day 7: Luca Lutzel and Zach O’Bryan each scored four times for the victorious Eagles.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 12, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6
Boys’ soccer
Indian Land 3, Chester 0
Boys’ tennis
East Mecklenburg 7, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2: Nikhil Sadagopa won the No. 1 singles match and teamed with Hart Walker for an 8-0 victory in No. 1 doubles.
Lancaster 4, Rock Hill Northwestern 2: Isaac Thomas (No. 1 singles) and Brevan McKinney (No. 2) got the Bruins off to a big start. Tyler Olhof and Jacob Moore teamed to win the doubles match for Northwestern.
Marvin Ridge 7, Charlotte Catholic 2
Mount Pleasant 6, Monroe Central Academy 3
Salisbury 9, Thomasville 0
Weddington 8, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1
Girls’ lacrosse
Hickory St. Stephens 8, Boone Watauga 7
Hough 20, South Mecklenburg 2
Myers Park 19, Butler 2
Weddington 18, Lake Norman 5: Jordyn Case’s six goals and 10 saves from goalkeeper Flynn Murphy lifted the Warriors to a home victory.
Girls’ soccer
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Independence 3, Butler 2: The Patriots scored twice in the second half for the victory. Sofia Brotherton and Bailey Creech got Butler’s goals.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 3, Weddington 1: Eveleen Hahn scored twice, as Catholic got all its goals in the first half.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 9, Monroe 0: Three Spartans had three-goal outings – Bayley Dawson, Kyndall Edwards, and Carolina Aycock. Dawson also had three assists.
Marvin Ridge 3, Monroe Parkwood 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5, Unionville Piedmont 0: Kelly Poole and Abigail Spellings each scored twice for the Cavaliers.
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 2, Gaston Christian 1: Hickory Grove rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 4, Catawba Bandys 0
Lake Norman Charter 8, Newton-Conover 0: The visiting Knights improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Lincolnton 6, West Lincoln 1
Maiden 1, North Lincoln 0 (OT): Maiden scored in the second overtime period.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
West Wilkes 2, Alleghany 1
NONCONFERENCE
Carmel Christian 5, York Prep 2: The visiting Cougars scored five times in the second half after trailing 2-0 at intermission.
Columbia Ridge View 4, Kershaw (SC) North Central 1
Community School of Davidson 2, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1
Concord Cox Mill 6, Monroe Central Academy 0: The visiting Chargers took 24 shots against the Cougars.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, China Grove Carson 2: Meaghan Puskar (two goals, one assist) and Piper Buchanan (one goal) led Robinson.
Davidson Day 5, Statesville Christian 3
South Iredell 4, Davie County 0
West Rowan 4, Mount Airy 3: Selma and Lejla Mehmedovic, Chloe Patterson and Lauren Corriher scored for the winning Falcons.
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Lake Norman 7, Hopewell 0: The Titans were held to one hit.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 13, North Gaston 1 (5 innings): The visiting Chargers erupted for nine runs in the fifth inning.
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 7, Gaston Christian 0: The visiting Lions improved to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the conference.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Maiden 4, West Lincoln 3
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Clover 7, Fort Mill Nation Ford 4: Dakota Peters went 4-for-5, scoring two of Clover’s runs.
Fort Mill 11, Rock Hill 1
S.C. REGION 3 4A
York 14, Columbia Ridge View 1: Emilee Pursey, Brentley Comer and Joanna Howell each had two hits and two RBI for York.
NONCONFERENCE
Central Cabarrus 2, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1 (9 innings): Destiny Thornton’s one-out single in the bottom of the ninth drove in the winning run for Central Cabarrus. The game featured a pitchers’ duel, as Hickory Ridge’s Brittany Snyder allowed only one hit – Thornton’s single – in 8.1 innings. Central Cabarrus starter Riley Tucker went 6.1 innings, not allowing an earned run, and Brantleigh Parrott got the victory with 2.2 innings of one-hit pitching.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 7, Mooresville Bradford Prep 2
Monroe Central Academy 9, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 8: Desiree Bain homered and drove in four runs, and Madison Vinicombe had four hits for Central Academy.
Mooresville Langtree Charter 29, Christ the King 10 (3 innings): Gabby Minucci and Olivia Fristick each had three hits in this wild slugfest. Minucci drove in three runs and Fristick had two RBI.
Olympic 7, North Mecklenburg 1: The Trojans scored five times in the top of the first inning. Zalyn Bradfield had four RBI and Ashley Maskeri totaled four hits.
South Mecklenburg 16, East Mecklenburg 1 (4 innings): Sydney Yoder’s four RBI led the Sabres.
West Stanly 6, South Stanly 4: Trailing 4-3 after six innings, the Colts scored three times in the top of the seventh for the victory.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
