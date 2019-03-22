Baseball Roundup: Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge off to strong start

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge had a strong ending to the 2018 baseball season, and the Ragin’ Bulls are at it again.
Hickory Ridge’s 10-2 victory Thursday over Cabarrus County rival Concord improved the Bulls’ record this spring to 7-1. They are 5-0 in the Southwestern 4A Conference and should battle Myers Park for the league title.
A year ago, the Bulls caught fire in the playoffs, and as the No. 10 seed in the Western Region, they reached the regional semifinals before falling to East Forsyth.
One of the team’s strengths this spring is pitching. Senior Nolan DeVos improved his record to 3-0 Thursday, firing a two-hitter against Concord and striking out 10.
That improved his season record to 3-0, with a 2.10 earned run average and 43 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched.
Graham Brown had two RBI for Hickory Ridge against Concord.
Thursday’s other results
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 4, Gaston Christian 1: Travis Snell and Jacob Eason each had two hits for the Lions, and winning pitcher Jordan Little fired a three-hitter.
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 5, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2: The host Cardinals scored five times in the bottom of the third. Jacob Sylvestre smacked a double and triple for the victors, driving in three runs.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 15, Mooresville Bradford Prep 5 (6 innings): The Raptors won with nine runs in the last two innings. Logan Fisher had two hits and three RBI for Bradford Prep.
NONCONFERENCE
Christ the King 4, Mooresville Langtree Charter 3: David Rutledge had two hits and Joseph Flynn had a double and RBI for the victors. Josh Allen doubled in a run for Langtree Charter.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 5, York 3: Tyler Causey homered for Nation Ford, and teammate Jeffrey Maidhof had three hits.
Gaston Day 4, Hickory Christian 3: The Spartans won with a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh. Parker Rhyne had three hits and scored the winning run. Jake Auten tripled and drove in two runs for Hickory Christian.
McBee (SC) 4, Pageland (SC) Central 3 (8 innings): The host Panthers, a 1A power in South Carolina, improved to 9-3 on the season. Pageland dropped to 6-2.
Southlake Christian 4, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 3: The Eagles scored three times in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Gavin Fagale drove in two runs.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
