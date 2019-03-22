Jay Edwards Featured Stars: Providence Day track runner poised for breakout season

Femi Cole’s track career almost ended before it ever really got started.
Cole quit the Providence Day middle school track team after just once practice as a seventh grader.
But after trying out for the Chargers’ tennis team, he was cut and Cole decided to return to coach Carol Lawrence and the Providence Day track team.
It turns out that was one of the best decisions Cole has ever made in his young life.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
“I remember that first day of practice, the track was the last place on earth I wanted to be, it was cold and rainy, and the first 100-meter (dash) testing I finished dead last,” Cole said. “Then, I tried out for the tennis team, was cut and came back to running track and have loved it ever since.”
While Lawrence saw potential in Cole, she admits his running skills were extremely raw at the time.
“I had been watching Femi run since he was in the fourth grade,” said Lawrence, in her 14th year as the Providence Day track coach. “…When he came out for the team, he was terrible, he couldn’t even walk right at the time. But I felt like he had potential, so I told him if he worked really hard and dedicated himself to getting better, I thought it would pay off.”
Cole worked tirelessly with Coach Lawrence all summer between seventh and eighth grade without competing in a meet, just working on the fundamentals and getting stronger.
In eighth grade, he had improved so much that some of his own teammates didn’t recognize him, Lawrence said.
Cole had a solid start to his Providence Day high school career last season as a freshman with some good moments, but also had a disappointing finish by not making it to the state finals in the 100-meter dash.
“Last year, Cole ran some good times, especially for a freshman, but he was still trying to figure out exactly what he was doing from start to finish,” Providence Day track coach Ben Hovis said. “…He still has so many little things to work on, but you can see him improving with each race.”
Cole, 16, exploded out of the blocks this year as a sophomore, setting two school records in his first meet at Cannon School, Mar. 13.
Cole became the first Providence Day sprinter in school history to break the 11-second barrier in the 100-meter dash, running a 10.95 to win the event at Cannon School.
At the same meet, Cole helped the 4 X 100-meter relay to victory (with teammates Benjamin Joyner, Kelechi Eziri and Adam Roupas), setting a school record with a time of 43.18.
Three days later, Cole broke the 200-meter dash school record, running a 22.17 at the Clash of the Carolinas at Cuthbertson (for a third-place finish).
“It felt amazing to break three school records in the first week and everyone was congratulating me in the halls the next day at school,” Cole said. “…It’s a great feeling to know that all of my hard work for the past three years in paying off.”
Cole says he hopes to run college track for a school in California and has already been impressed with campuses of several schools out west, including UCLA.
While Cole has come a long way from the person who quit after his first practice, the still lanky, 6-foot-1, 150-pound sophomore still has a lot to prove to show he can continue to take his talents to the next level on a regular basis.
Cole trains with Providence Day senior Adam Roupas (Williams College commit) every day to help him push himself.
Cole thrives off of just that type of competition, whether it’s at a practice or a real meet, he uses it as motivation to be at his best in each race.
“I’ve worked really hard to improve as a runner,” Cole said. “…But, even though I’ve won some races now, I still feel like the underdog. I enjoy being the underdog, because it’s fun to come out of nowhere and win.”
Cameron Rose, Hickory Ridge Track: The Hickory Ridge junior won the 100 and 400-meter dash at the Clash of the Carolinas at Cuthbertson, Mar. 16.
Rose’s 400-meter dash time, 48.92, was a personal and school record and the No. 1 (400-meter dash) time run in the state so far this outdoor season, according to milesplit.com.
His 100-meter dash time (10.84) at the Clash of Carolinas was the No. 4 time run in the state this outdoor season.
Trevor Grant, Cuthbertson Baseball/Track: The Cuthbertson senior had standout performances for both the Cavaliers’ baseball and track teams in the same day March 16.
Grant began the day going 2-for-4 at the plate in Cuthbertson 10-5 loss at 4A power, Ardrey Kell.
After the baseball game, Grant went straight back to Cuthbertson for the Clash of the Carolinas’ track meet.
Grant broke the school record in both the high jump (6-2) and triple jump (45-1) at the Clash of the Carolinas. Grant won the high jump, while finishing as runner-up in the triple jump at the same meet.
Travis Hamrick, Watauga Baseball: The Watauga junior pitcher tossed a complete-game, no-hitter to lead the Pioneers to a 2-0 win over McDowell, Mar. 12.
Hamrick, a University of North Carolina commit, had 11 strikeouts and only one walk in his no-hitter.
Hamrick is 2-0 and has not given up a hit in 11 innings of work this season for Watauga (3-3, 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference).
Jeffery Maidhof, Nation Ford Baseball: The Nation Ford senior pitcher tossed a two-hit, shutout as the Falcons rolled past rival Fort Mill (No. 3 in the state), 5-0, on Mar. 13.
Maidhof had a perfect game going into the sixth inning before giving up his first hit.
Maidhof, a Queens University signee, has not allowed a run in 17 innings of work this season, striking out 21 batters, while giving up only three hits.
Maidhof is also batting .357 at the plate for Nation Ford (5-4, 1-2 in Region III, AAAAA) this season.
John Miralia, Providence Day Baseball: The Providence Day junior led the Chargers on the mound and at the plate in a 5-1 win over Carmel Christian March 12.
Miralia had nine strikeouts, allowing just two hits in four innings of work on the mound, while also going 1-for-2 at the plate with a home run in the same game. He was also intentionally walked twice by Carmel Christian.
Miralia, a Duke University commit, has helped Providence Day to a 2-0 start this season.
Luke Hackworth, Myers Park Golf: The Myers Park senior shot a 1-under-par 71 to win the Carmel Invitational at Carmel Country Club March 11.
Hackworth, who had four birdies and an eagle in his winning round, also led his Mustangs’ team to victory at the Carmel Invitational as they shot a team score of 293, six shots better than their closest competition.
Hackworth, a College of Charleston signee, came back four days later and shot a 72 to tie Myers Park teammate Thomas Eubanks (University of Maryland signee) for runner-up at the Neuse Invitational in Clayton. The Mustangs’ team also finished as runner-up at Neuse Golf Club.
Hackworth is ranked No. 11 in the state, while Eubanks is ranked No. 7 in the state, both according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).
Nicholas Clementi, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Charlotte Catholic sophomore was instrumental in the Cougars’ 5-4 victory over Weddington (Mar. 12) to help his team stay unbeaten (5-0 overall, 4-0 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) this season.
Clementi won his No. 2 singles’ match against Weddington in a three-setter, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5.
Meanwhile, Clementi and his doubles’ partner, fellow sophomore, J.P. Gauthier (No. 3 doubles) clinched Charlotte Catholic win over Weddington with 8-5 victory.
Clementi is undefeated in both singles and doubles’ play this season.
Catholic also beat Sun Valley 9-0, Mar. 14, last week.
Charlotte Observer Girls’ Athletes of the Week
Ariana Rivera, Providence Track: The Providence senior had a big week on and off the track.
Rivera officially signed to run college track at Virginia Tech March 15.
The next day, Rivera won the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash at the Marvin Ridge Invitational.
Rivera’s 300-meter hurdles’ time of 45.51 is the No. 2 time in the state this outdoor season, according to milesplit.com.
Addie Renner, Myers Park Track: The Myers Park senior high jumped 5-11 to win the Marvin Ridge Invitational, giving her the best jump in Mecklenburg County history March 16.
Renner’s 5-11 jump was No. 5 all-time in state history and is currently No. 1 in the country this outdoor season, according to milesplit.com.
Renner finished sixth in the country in the high jump at the New Balance Nationals March 8 to earn her third All-American honor (2 indoor; one outdoor) in her high school career.
Madi/Kaiden Quinn, York Softball: The York softball first-cousin duo is forming a potent one-two punch on the mound and at the plate for the Cougars so far this season.
Kaiden Quinn, a sophomore, tossed a complete-game, four hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 3-2 win over Lancaster, Mar. 12. She was also 4-for-4 at the plate with a double in the same game.
Madi Quinn, a freshman and Kaiden’s first cousin, also pitched a complete-game, two-hitter with 18 strikeouts in a 12-0 victory at Westwood, Mar. 14.
Madi is 2-0 pitching this season with 23 strikeouts and a 0.68 earned-run average (ERA), while Kaiden is 1-1 with 17 strikeouts, an 3.30 ERA and is hitting .467 for York (3-1) this season.
Linda Moore, Lake Norman Softball: The Lake Norman freshman is off to strong start for the Wildcats in her first high school season.
Moore earned two wins pitching last week as she gave up only three runs on eight hits in victories over Hough and Mooresville.
Moore also went 3-for-6 at the plate in the same two games with two doubles, a triple and 3 RBI.
Moore is batting .609 this season three doubles, two triples and seven RBI. She is also 5-1 on the mound with 44 strikeouts and 1.84 ERA for Lake Norman (5-2, 3-0 in the I-Meck 4A conference)
Abby Walker, Fred T. Foard Soccer: The Fred T. Foard senior had 11 goals in three games last week.
Walker opened the week with all six goals in a 6-0 victory over Patton March 12.
The next day, she poured in four more goals in an 8-1 win over Shelby.
Walker closed out her week with three goals in an 8-0 win over Bunker Hill, Mar. 15.
Walker, a Birmingham Southern College commit, has 16 goals for the Tigers (5-2-1) this season.
Walker set a single-season, school record with 33 goals last year.
Kyndall Edwards, Sun Valley Soccer: The Sun Valley senior had five goals and an assist to help Sun Valley stay atop the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) standings at 5-1-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Edwards had two goals in a 3-2 win at Cuthbertson March 12.
Two days later, Edwards had three goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Parkwood.
Sun Valley also won 1-0 at Charlotte Catholic, Mar. 15.
Edwards, an Appalachian State signee, has nine goals and two assists for Sun Valley this season.
Belle Hardwick, South Mecklenburg Lacrosse: The South Mecklenburg senior captain scored six goals, had four groundballs and seven draw controls to lead the Sabres to a 7-6 win at Independence, Mar. 14.
Hardwick also had six goals in a 15-9 loss to Providence March 12.
Hardwick, a Young Harris College (GA) commit, has 30 goals and eight assists for South Mecklenburg (2-3) this season.
Lucy Jennings, Hickory Grove Track/Soccer: The Hickory Grove senior had a big week for both the Lions’ soccer and track teams.
Jennings won the shot put at Cannon School on March 14, throwing a 31-3 to qualify for the NCISAA state meet.
Two days later, Jennings led the Hickory Grove girls’ soccer team to victory as she played goalkeeper for Lions in the 8-0 shutout, victory over Concord First Assembly.
Jennings also moved into the field late in the same game and scored for Hickory Grove.
** Information published today includes statistics through March 17.
Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
Comments