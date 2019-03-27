Tuesday’s spring roundup: Myers Park soccer stays on top of league race

Myers Park maintained its hold on first place in the Southwestern 4A girls’ soccer race Tuesday night with a 4-0 shutout of host Independence.
The Mustangs, now 6-0-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference, got a pair of goals from Ai Maibodi and Caileen Almeida.
The victory enabled Myers Park to remain a half-game ahead of Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, which edged Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1-0.
Hickory Ridge is now 4-1 in the conference, with Porter Ridge and Independence at 3-2.
Hickory Ridge goalkeeper Emma Wakeman had seven saves in her shutout, and the Ragin’ Bulls scored on freshman Maddie Milliron’s goal. Chloe Caster assisted.
Butler improved to 2-2 in the Southwestern 4A with a 4-1 victory over visiting East Mecklenburg. Sofia Brotherton and Bailey Creech each had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.
Featured performers
Taryn Baucom (Hickory Grove Christian girls’ softball): Baucom, an eighth-grade, smacked a memorable home run Tuesday. Her three-run, walk-off shot in the bottom of the seventh provided the Lions with a 9-6 victory over Concord Cannon School.
Katelynn Crowe (East Lincoln girls’ softball): Crowe, a sophomore second baseman-outfielder, homered in her team’s 5-4 nine-inning victory over Maiden. Crowe has hit a home run in four straight games and is batting .500 this season.
Kylie Morin (Central Cabarrus girls’ soccer): Morin, a junior midfielder, scored all her team’s goals in a 4-3 victory over Concord Jay M. Robinson. Morin has 19 goals and four assists this season.
Amber Parker (Monroe Parkwood girls’ softball): Parker slammed two home runs and d double and drove in eight runs in her team’s 20-5 rout of Weddington. Parker, a sophomore, is batting .556 this season.
Baker Westmoreland (Community School of Davidson boys’ lacrosse): Westmoreland, a junior, had six goals and three assists as his team beat South Iredell 16-6.
Boys’ lacrosse
Charlotte Country Day 10, Charlotte Catholic 7
Community School of Davidson 16, South Iredell 6: Baker Westmoreland’s six goals led the Spartans. Caden Bonoffski added four goals.
Dublin (OH) Coffman 10, Lake Norman 4: Tucker Goodelle scored two goals, but Lake Norman fell to the Columbus-area school.
Hickory St. Stephens 15, Hickory 7
South Mecklenburg 12, East Mecklenburg 3: Gabe Rusimell’s three goals and an assist led South Mecklenburg.
Boys’ soccer
Clover 4, Rock Hill Northwestern 2 (OT): Ethan Stevenson scored three times for the Blue Eagles in their Region 3 5A victory. Regulation ended in a 2-2 tie, but Clover scored twice in overtime.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 2, Fort Mill 1: The Falcons improved to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 3 5A.
Lancaster 5, Rock Hill South Pointe 3: Marion Green’s two goals lifted South Pointe.
York 2, Richland Northeast 0: York posted a Region 3 4A victory behind the shutout goalkeeping of freshman Wyatt Johnston. Mitchell Lane and Tobyn Rife each scored for York.
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Catholic 9, Unionville Piedmont 0
East Rowan 8, North Iredell 1: Landon Shuping improved to 6-0 at No. 2 doubles this season for East Rowan.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 6, Central Cabarrus 3
West Rowan 8, Statesville 1
Girls’ lacrosse
Clover 20, Providence 16
Hickory 19, Hickory St. Stephens 6
Monroe Parkwood 15, South Mecklenburg 5
Myers Park 8, Massillon (OH) Jackson 6: The Mustangs overcame a 3-0 halftime deficit for the victory.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 11, Providence Day 6
Girls’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Hopewell 7, West Charlotte 0
Hough 9, Vance 0: The visiting Huskies improved to 8u-0-2 and 5-0, as Hailey Marshall got a goal and an assist. Hough scored twice on Vance own-goals, and six other Huskies had one goal apiece.
Lake Norman 4, North Mecklenburg 1
Mooresville 3, Mallard Creek 2: Visiting Mallard Creek became the first team to score twice in a match this season against Mooresville – and only the second team to score at all on the unbeaten (9-0, 4-0) Blue Devils.
SO MECK 7 4A
Olympic 9, Harding 0
Providence 4, South Mecklenburg 0
West Mecklenburg 6, Berry Academy 1: Sherry Lee and Adelia Thao each scored twice for the Hawks.
CISAA
Charlotte Latin 6, Covenant Day 0: Mary Gale Goodwin scored twice for the Hawks, and Ruthie Jones logged 65 minutes of shutout goalkeeping.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 8, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1
Richmond Senior 6, Scotland County 0: The host Raiders improved to 6-1 in the conference.
Southern Pines Pinecrest 9, Raeford Hoke County 0
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Hickory 9, West Caldwell 0: Madeline Pitts, Izzi Wood and Ayden Vaughan each scored two goals for the Red Tornadoes.
Hickory St. Stephens def. Alexander Central: The match ended in a 1-1 tie, and St. Stephens prevailed 3-2 in a shootout.
Morganton Freedom 2, Marion McDowell 1
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Huss 2, Gastonia Ashbrook 1: Ashbrook jumped to a 1-0 halftime lead, but Latetia Hoyle and Trinity Grey scored in the final 40 minutes for Huss.
Kings Mountain 3, Boiling Springs Crest 1: The Mountaineers won this first-place battle, improving to 5-0 and dropping Crest to 4-1.
Lawndale Burns 3, North Gaston 1
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 2, North Iredell 0: Gracie Thomason had a big night for Carson. She scored two goals, then announced (via Twitter) that she’s committing to Catawba College.
South Iredell 7, Statesville 0: Maddie Clontz, Katie Swing and Mariah Hill each scored two South Iredell goals.
West Rowan 6, East Rowan 0: Mackenne Clifton’s three goals lifted West Rowan. Teammate Lejla Mehmedovic added two goals and two assists.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 3: Kylie Morin’s four goals lifted the Vikings. Meaghan Puskar scored twice for Jay M. Robinson.
Concord 5, Kannapolis Brown 0: Goalkeeper Alicia Aguilar got the shutout, and Isabel Ashley totaled two goals and an assist.
Northwest Cabarrus 2, Concord Cox Mill 1: Cox Mill led 1-0 at halftime, but Brooklyn Broderick scored twice in the second half for the Trojans.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 3, Weddington 1: Brooke Lavelle scored all three goals for the Mavericks, while Emily Floyd got a goal for Weddington.
Unionville Piedmont 1, Monroe Parkwood 0
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 9, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: The Lions jumped to a 7-0 halftime lead, improving to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in conference.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
Hickory Christian 9, Mooresville Woodlawn School 0
FOOTHILLS 2A
Lenoir Hibriten 1, East Burke 0: Macy Penley’s second-half goal lifted the Panthers. Winning goalkeeper Rachel Easton made six saves.
Newton Foard 7, Valdese Draughn 0: The Tigers are now 8-2-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 2, West Lincoln 1
Lake Norman Charter 4, Lincolnton 0: The Knights improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference.
Newton-Conover 2, North Lincoln 0
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Belmont South Point 3, Forest City Chase 1
R-S Central 6, East Gaston 3: Morgan Hill had three goals and two assists for the winning Hilltoppers. Sierra Soles scored twice for East Gaston.
Shelby 1, East Rutherford 0
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Ashe County 9, West Wilkes 0: Samantha Woods led the Huskies with three goals and an assist. Katie Woods added two goals and an assist.
Boonville Starmount 6, East Wilkes 1
Elkin 8, North Wilkes 3
Wilkes Central 9, Alleghany 0
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech 8, Cherryville 2
Lincoln Charter 10, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0: The host Eagles improved to 5-0 in the conference.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 10, Bessemer City 2: Margaret Schweppe’s four goals and an assist led the Gryphons. Hannah Haynes added three goals and two assists.
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Clover 8, Rock Hill Northwestern 0: The Blue Eagles are now 10-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Fort Mill 3, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0: Izy Giarrizzi got the shutout in goal for the Yellowjackets, and Annika Ford notched a goal and an assist.
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Rock Hill South Pointe 13, Lancaster 1: Zoe Kennedy scored four goals and added an assist, and teammate Kailah Marshall had three goals.
York 5, Richland Northeast 0: Mercedes Beasley’s two goals lifted York.
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Indian Land 13, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 0
NONCONFERENCE
High Point Wesleyan 8, Charlotte Christian 2: The hosts built a 7-0 halftime lead.
Lancaster Buford 5, Chester 0
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Hough 15, Vance 0
Mooresville 16, Mallard Creek 2 (5 innings): Errors played a big role in the game, as only six of the Blue Devils’ 16 runs were earned
SO MECK 7 4A
Providence 18, Berry Academy 0: The Panthers scored 10 times in the first inning. Jenna McCauley singled, doubled and tripled, and teammates Lili Bowen (three hits, three RBI) and Erin Gabriel (four hits, three RBI) played key roles.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 15, East Mecklenburg 5: Jazzy Freeman delivered three hits and two RBI for the victorious Bulldogs, and Makayla Cuthbertson added two hits and three RBI.
Garinger 25, Rocky River 16: This was Garinger’s first conference victory of the season.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: The visiting Pirates improved to 6-1 in the conference, dropping Hickory Ridge to 4-2.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 4, Pembroke Purnell Swett 3
Richmond Senior 11, Raeford Hoke County 0 (5 innings): The host Raiders scored nine runs in the bottom of the third. Taylor Parrish homered twice and drove in five runs.
Scotland County 17, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0 (5 innings)
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 5, Hickory St. Stephens 0: Faith Carrigan pitched a one-hitter for the Cougars.
West Caldwell 17, Hickory 0
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 11, Kings Mountain 1
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7, Gastonia Forestview 5: Stuart Cramer’s Gracie Wright had two hits and two RBI.
North Gaston 7, Lawndale Burns 3: Spencer Britton hit a single, two triples and a home run, driving in two runs and scoring four for North Gaston.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 20, Statesville 0 (3 innings): Kaitlyn Honeycutt drove in four runs and pitched an abbreviated no-hitter.
West Rowan 11, North Iredell 0: Whitley Arnott tossed a one-hitter and struck out 12 for the Falcons. Taylor Walton and Mary Sobatka each homered and drove in three runs.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 14, Northwest Cabarrus 3: Winning pitcher Riley Tucker tossed a four-hitter and helped herself at the plate, going 4-for-5 and knocking in four runs. She hit a home run. Lacie Coubal added three hits and two RBI.
Kannapolis Brown 13, Concord Cox Mill 3
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 12, Unionville Piedmont 9: Susie Borden singled and doubled, driving in three Charlotte Catholic runs. Paige Rivas added two hits.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2 (8 innings): Megan Green had three hits, and teammate Logan Markus and Lauren Mann each had two hits for Sun Valley.
Monroe Parkwood 20, Weddington 5 (5 innings): Parkwood scored nine runs in the bottom of the first and coasted. Amber Parker’s two home runs led the attack.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 17, South Rowan 1 (4 innings)
Ledford 10, East Davidson 0
North Davidson 16, Salisbury 1 (4 innings): Ellen Yang’s home run provided Salisbury with its offense.
West Davidson 20, Lexington 0 (3 innings)
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 11, West Iredell 1 (5 innings)
Lenoir Hibriten 4, East Burke 2
Valdese Draughn 5, Newton Foard 3
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Mount Pleasant 14, Anson County 4
West Stanly 13, Monroe Central Academy 0 (4 innings): The host Colts improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 5, Maiden 4 (9 innings): Katelynn Crowe singled and homered, driving in two runs for the victors. Haley Erwin added two hits and two RBI.
North Lincoln 14, Newton-Conover 2 (5 innings): The Knights broke it open with nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
West Lincoln 4, Catawba Bandys 2
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Rutherford 13, Belmont South Point 2
Forest City Chase 10, East Gaston 1: Brittany Bomer had three hits, including two doubles, and winning pitcher Faith Harrill tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.
R-S Central 8, Shelby 1: Yahreia Peeler had three of Shelby’s four hits.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 7, East Wilkes 6
West Wilkes 15, Ashe County 0 (4 innings): The Huskies were the victim of a no-hitter by Lauren Anderson.
Wilkes Central 7, Alleghany 6
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Marshall Madison County 22, Avery County 0 (3 innings)
Polk County 15, Black Mountain Owen 12
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 6, Community School of Davidson 3: The host Cardinals jumped to a 4-0 lead after one inning and held on.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 13, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
Lincoln Charter 15, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
South Stanly 11, South Davidson 0 (5 innings): South Stanly scored seven runs in the top of the third.
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Clover 30, Rock Hill 1 (5 innings): The Blue Eagles’ 14 first-inning runs set the tone. Kale Caviness hit a home run, scored four times, and drove in five runs, and Tiffany Domingue hit two home runs.
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Rock Hill South Pointe 7, Lancaster 5: Morgan Langley slammed a two-run homer for the victorious Stallions.
York 17, Richland Northeast 2 (3 innings)
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 17-12, Kershaw North Central 4-9: The visiting Volunteers swept a doubleheader.
NONCONFERENCE
Charlotte County Day 13, High Point Wesleyan 8: The host Buccaneers scored 11 times in the bottom of the fourth. Sophie Rucker singled and double twice, driving in four runs for Country Day. Teammates Katie Batten and Jamie Hearn each had two hits and two RBI.
Hickory Grove Christian 9, Concord Cannon School 6: Taryn Baucom’s three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh won the game for the Lions, now 10-0 overall.
Lamar (SC) 21, Great Falls (SC) 5
Lancaster Buford 12, Chester 7
Mountain Island Day 17, Cabarrus Charter 2
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
