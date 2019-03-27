Baseball Roundup: Country Day, Christian open up league play with wins

Charlotte Christian and Charlotte Country Day appear to be the powers in the CISAA 4A Conference this season, and each team opened league play Tuesday with a victory.
Joining them was Covenant Day.
Charlotte Christian (10-3 overall) ran its winning streak to four games with a 7-0 blanking of Providence Day.
J.B. Awolowo hit a home run for the Knights, who broke open a close game by scoring six times in the bottom of the second inning. Calvert Clark also had two hits for Charlotte Christian.
Brad Rivera had a pair of hits for Providence Day, now 6-2 and 0-1.
Charlotte Country Day (8-1, 1-0) rolled over Charlotte Latin (1-4, 0-1) 9-1. Will Jeffries went 3-for-3, and Cameron Greene added two hits and two RBI.
Covenant Day got a three-hitter from Jon Rossi and beat Concord Cannon School 6-1. Rossi went 6.1 innings, striking out seven. Jackson Bertelsen had two hits and two RBI for the victors (6-4, 1-0). Cannon School dropped to 0-3-1, 0-1.
Tuesday’s top performers
J.D. Brock (Hough): Brock hit a pair of solo home runs as the Huskies walloped North Mecklenburg 8-1.
Jordan Little (Hickory Grove Christian): Little, a junior, had a big day in his team’s 4-3 and 6-4 doubleheader victories at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba. He totaled 5-for-6 in the two games, with three home runs and five RBI.
Evan McGee (Central Cabarrus): McGee, a senior, nearly single-handedly beat Northwest Cabarrus. At the plate, he homered and drove in two runs in his team’s 8-2 triumph. On the mound, he worked 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11. For the season, McGee is batting .429 and has a 4-0 record with a 1.11 ERA as a pitcher.
Tuesday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Hopewell 4, Mallard Creek 3: Freshman Seth Christmas slammed a single and two doubles for Hopewell, which scored a walk-off winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Hough 8, North Mecklenburg 1: J.D. Brock’s two homers led the Huskies. Hough scored in the first inning on a Jon Schuldt RBI double and never trailed.
Mooresville 2, Lake Norman 0
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 15, West Mecklenburg 2
Providence 10, Berry Academy 0: The Panthers got only four hits but took advantage of five Berry errors and nine walks.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 7, Independence 4: Down 4-3, Butler scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Justin Bennett had two hits and two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Myers Park 8, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2: The Mustangs won this first-place showdown with a big sixth inning. Myers Park led 3-2 after five but scored five times in the top of the sixth off Hickory Ridge starter Nolan DeVos. Starter Wilson Glasgow got the victory for the Mustangs, allowing only a triple to Graham Brown. Preston Hall had two hits for Myers Park.
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 4, Raeford Hoke County 1: Jake Ransom and Garet Weigman each had two hits in support of Hunter Paris’ complete-game six-hitter for Richmond Senior.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 5, Hickory St. Stephens 2: Easton Rhoney (three hits, three runs) and Jacob Bebber (four RBI) paced the Cougars.
Hickory 5, South Caldwell 0: The Red Tornadoes broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Morganton Freedom 10, Marion McDowell 3: Up 4-2, Freedom scored six runs in the top of the sixth.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 12, Kings Mountain 0 (5 innings)
Gastonia Ashbrook 12, Gastonia Huss 1 (5 innings): Ashbrook bolted to a 9-0 lead after two innings.
Gastonia Forestview 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: The Jaguars got the winning run in the top of the seventh. Jackson Harbin tripled and drove in a run.
North Gaston 9, Lawndale Burns 3
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 2, East Rowan 1: Cole Hales pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits and striking out nine. He also tripled and scored a run.
North Iredell 10, Statesville 0 (4 innings): Lance Johnson’s two doubles and three RBI led North Iredell.
West Rowan 7, South Iredell 6: Payne Stolsworth went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Steven Smith added two RBI for West Rowan.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 8, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Evan McGee went 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11 for the Vikings. Sam Yelton added two hits and two RBI.
Concord Cox Mill 12, Kannapolis Brown 9: Shortstop Nick Alderfer had three hits and three RBI for Cox Mill, and Nick Pratico added two hits. Pratico scored four runs.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Monroe Parkwood 7, Marvin Ridge 6
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10, Unionville Piedmont 2
Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 0: Winning pitcher Anthony Casciola threw a complete game, four-hitter.
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 4-6, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3-4: The visiting Lions swept a doubleheader. In the opener, Jordan Little went 3-for-3 with a home run, and Travis Snell scored twice. In the nightcap, Little hit two more homers and drove in three runs.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
Statesville Christian 7, Salisbury North Hills Christian 1: Logan Hirsch (two hits, two RBI) supported winning pitcher Charlie Jacobs, who tossed a complete-game three hitter with 12 strikeouts.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Ledford 9, Central Davidson 1
Midway Oak Grove 9, Salisbury 3: Jack Fisher went 3-for-3 for Salisbury.
North Davidson 12, Thomasville 0
West Davidson 5, South Rowan 1
FOOTHILLS 2A
Lenoir Hibriten 17, East Burke 0
Newton Foard 12, Valdese Draughn 1: Braden Wharton slammed two doubles, went 4-for-4, and scored three runs for Fred T. Foard.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 6, East Montgomery 4: It was the first victory of the season for the Yellow Jackets (1-7, 1-3).
Mount Pleasant 2, Anson County 1: The host Tigers scored a walk-off winning run in the last of the seventh.
West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 1: The host Colts scored twice in the bottom of the third for a 2-0 lead and held on. John Nixon had two hits for Central Academy.
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 7, Maiden 6: The Mustangs handed Maiden its first loss in seven conference games.
Lake Norman Charter 9, Lincolnton 6: Jake Monti’s two-run double in the fifth inning provided the Knights with the go-ahead runs. Jared Ryan homered and drove in two runs for the Knights, and Peter Alperi had two hits. Sam Carpenter had a double and two RBI for Lincolnton.
West Lincoln 5, Catawba Bandys 3
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Forest City Chase 12, East Gaston 0
R-S Central 9, Shelby 2
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 14, East Wilkes 8
Elkin 2, North Wilkes 1
Wilkes Central 16, Alleghany 6
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Marshall Madison County 15, Avery County 6
Polk County 20, Black Mountain Owen 3
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 3, Community School of Davidson 2: Drew Noblet slammed a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for Union Academy.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Bessemer City 10, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 8: The visiting Yellow Jackets took a 10-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth and held off a Gryphons’ rally. Luke Slawter had two hits and a pair of RBI for Thomas Jefferson.
Cherryville 10, Gastonia Highland Tech 0 (5 innings): The Ironmen improved to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
Lincoln Charter 19, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0 (3 innings): Winning pitcher Vinnie Disabato got an abbreviated shutout.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 6, North Rowan 4
South Stanly 16, South Davidson 3 (4 innings): South Stanly rapped out 16 hits, with Crafton Mansfield going 3-for-3. Mansfield scored four times and drove in four runs.
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Fort Mill 12, Rock Hill Northwestern 0 (5 innings): The visiting Yellowjackets opened a three-game first-place lead, as J.T. Marr drove in three runs, and Connor Rasmussen homered and knocked in two runs.
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Indian Land 5, Camden 3: Lawson Olte and Conner Ouimet each had two hits and an RBI for the victorious Warriors.
Winnsboro Fairfield Central 11, Chester 5
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Chesterfield 3, Lancaster Buford 1
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 4, Kershaw North Central 0
NONCONFERENCE
Christ the King 5, Hickory Christian 1: The Crusaders held Hickory Christian to two hits.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 7, Waterford (PA) Fort LeBoeuf 1: The Warriors won in the Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach.
