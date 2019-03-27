Prep Insider Blog

Baseball Roundup: Country Day, Christian open up league play with wins

By Steve Lyttle and

Langston Wertz Jr.

March 27, 2019 10:43 PM

Charlotte Christian and Charlotte Country Day appear to be the powers in the CISAA 4A Conference this season, and each team opened league play Tuesday with a victory.

Joining them was Covenant Day.

Charlotte Christian (10-3 overall) ran its winning streak to four games with a 7-0 blanking of Providence Day.

J.B. Awolowo hit a home run for the Knights, who broke open a close game by scoring six times in the bottom of the second inning. Calvert Clark also had two hits for Charlotte Christian.

Brad Rivera had a pair of hits for Providence Day, now 6-2 and 0-1.

Charlotte Country Day (8-1, 1-0) rolled over Charlotte Latin (1-4, 0-1) 9-1. Will Jeffries went 3-for-3, and Cameron Greene added two hits and two RBI.

Covenant Day got a three-hitter from Jon Rossi and beat Concord Cannon School 6-1. Rossi went 6.1 innings, striking out seven. Jackson Bertelsen had two hits and two RBI for the victors (6-4, 1-0). Cannon School dropped to 0-3-1, 0-1.

Tuesday’s top performers

J.D. Brock (Hough): Brock hit a pair of solo home runs as the Huskies walloped North Mecklenburg 8-1.

Jordan Little (Hickory Grove Christian): Little, a junior, had a big day in his team’s 4-3 and 6-4 doubleheader victories at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba. He totaled 5-for-6 in the two games, with three home runs and five RBI.

Evan McGee (Central Cabarrus): McGee, a senior, nearly single-handedly beat Northwest Cabarrus. At the plate, he homered and drove in two runs in his team’s 8-2 triumph. On the mound, he worked 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11. For the season, McGee is batting .429 and has a 4-0 record with a 1.11 ERA as a pitcher.

Tuesday’s other results

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 4, Mallard Creek 3: Freshman Seth Christmas slammed a single and two doubles for Hopewell, which scored a walk-off winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Hough 8, North Mecklenburg 1: J.D. Brock’s two homers led the Huskies. Hough scored in the first inning on a Jon Schuldt RBI double and never trailed.

Mooresville 2, Lake Norman 0

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 15, West Mecklenburg 2

Providence 10, Berry Academy 0: The Panthers got only four hits but took advantage of five Berry errors and nine walks.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 7, Independence 4: Down 4-3, Butler scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Justin Bennett had two hits and two RBI for the Bulldogs.

Myers Park 8, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2: The Mustangs won this first-place showdown with a big sixth inning. Myers Park led 3-2 after five but scored five times in the top of the sixth off Hickory Ridge starter Nolan DeVos. Starter Wilson Glasgow got the victory for the Mustangs, allowing only a triple to Graham Brown. Preston Hall had two hits for Myers Park.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 4, Raeford Hoke County 1: Jake Ransom and Garet Weigman each had two hits in support of Hunter Paris’ complete-game six-hitter for Richmond Senior.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 5, Hickory St. Stephens 2: Easton Rhoney (three hits, three runs) and Jacob Bebber (four RBI) paced the Cougars.

Hickory 5, South Caldwell 0: The Red Tornadoes broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Morganton Freedom 10, Marion McDowell 3: Up 4-2, Freedom scored six runs in the top of the sixth.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 12, Kings Mountain 0 (5 innings)

Gastonia Ashbrook 12, Gastonia Huss 1 (5 innings): Ashbrook bolted to a 9-0 lead after two innings.

Gastonia Forestview 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: The Jaguars got the winning run in the top of the seventh. Jackson Harbin tripled and drove in a run.

North Gaston 9, Lawndale Burns 3

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 2, East Rowan 1: Cole Hales pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits and striking out nine. He also tripled and scored a run.

North Iredell 10, Statesville 0 (4 innings): Lance Johnson’s two doubles and three RBI led North Iredell.

West Rowan 7, South Iredell 6: Payne Stolsworth went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Steven Smith added two RBI for West Rowan.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 8, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Evan McGee went 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11 for the Vikings. Sam Yelton added two hits and two RBI.

Concord Cox Mill 12, Kannapolis Brown 9: Shortstop Nick Alderfer had three hits and three RBI for Cox Mill, and Nick Pratico added two hits. Pratico scored four runs.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Monroe Parkwood 7, Marvin Ridge 6

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10, Unionville Piedmont 2

Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 0: Winning pitcher Anthony Casciola threw a complete game, four-hitter.

METROLINA 8

Hickory Grove Christian 4-6, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3-4: The visiting Lions swept a doubleheader. In the opener, Jordan Little went 3-for-3 with a home run, and Travis Snell scored twice. In the nightcap, Little hit two more homers and drove in three runs.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Statesville Christian 7, Salisbury North Hills Christian 1: Logan Hirsch (two hits, two RBI) supported winning pitcher Charlie Jacobs, who tossed a complete-game three hitter with 12 strikeouts.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 9, Central Davidson 1

Midway Oak Grove 9, Salisbury 3: Jack Fisher went 3-for-3 for Salisbury.

North Davidson 12, Thomasville 0

West Davidson 5, South Rowan 1

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 17, East Burke 0

Newton Foard 12, Valdese Draughn 1: Braden Wharton slammed two doubles, went 4-for-4, and scored three runs for Fred T. Foard.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 6, East Montgomery 4: It was the first victory of the season for the Yellow Jackets (1-7, 1-3).

Mount Pleasant 2, Anson County 1: The host Tigers scored a walk-off winning run in the last of the seventh.

West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 1: The host Colts scored twice in the bottom of the third for a 2-0 lead and held on. John Nixon had two hits for Central Academy.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 7, Maiden 6: The Mustangs handed Maiden its first loss in seven conference games.

Lake Norman Charter 9, Lincolnton 6: Jake Monti’s two-run double in the fifth inning provided the Knights with the go-ahead runs. Jared Ryan homered and drove in two runs for the Knights, and Peter Alperi had two hits. Sam Carpenter had a double and two RBI for Lincolnton.

West Lincoln 5, Catawba Bandys 3

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Forest City Chase 12, East Gaston 0

R-S Central 9, Shelby 2

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 14, East Wilkes 8

Elkin 2, North Wilkes 1

Wilkes Central 16, Alleghany 6

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 15, Avery County 6

Polk County 20, Black Mountain Owen 3

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 3, Community School of Davidson 2: Drew Noblet slammed a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for Union Academy.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 10, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 8: The visiting Yellow Jackets took a 10-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth and held off a Gryphons’ rally. Luke Slawter had two hits and a pair of RBI for Thomas Jefferson.

Cherryville 10, Gastonia Highland Tech 0 (5 innings): The Ironmen improved to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference.

Lincoln Charter 19, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0 (3 innings): Winning pitcher Vinnie Disabato got an abbreviated shutout.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Moore 6, North Rowan 4

South Stanly 16, South Davidson 3 (4 innings): South Stanly rapped out 16 hits, with Crafton Mansfield going 3-for-3. Mansfield scored four times and drove in four runs.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 12, Rock Hill Northwestern 0 (5 innings): The visiting Yellowjackets opened a three-game first-place lead, as J.T. Marr drove in three runs, and Connor Rasmussen homered and knocked in two runs.

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Indian Land 5, Camden 3: Lawson Olte and Conner Ouimet each had two hits and an RBI for the victorious Warriors.

Winnsboro Fairfield Central 11, Chester 5

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Chesterfield 3, Lancaster Buford 1

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 4, Kershaw North Central 0

NONCONFERENCE

Christ the King 5, Hickory Christian 1: The Crusaders held Hickory Christian to two hits.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 7, Waterford (PA) Fort LeBoeuf 1: The Warriors won in the Mingo Bay Tournament at Myrtle Beach.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

