3/27 Spring Roundup: Providence, Myers Park win in track

The Providence boys and Myers Park girls captured team titles Wednesday in a four-team track and field meet at Providence.
The host Panthers took the boys’ event with depth, scoring 225.16 points. That put them comfortably ahead of runner-up South Mecklenburg’s 154. Trailing were Myers Park (129.33) and Olympic (66.50).
There were a pair of two-event winners in the boys’ competition. Myers Park’s Madden Muhammad won the 800 and 1,600 meter events, and Olympic’s Elijah Coles swept the hurdles (110 and 300 meters).
In the girls’ competition, Myers Park won with 178 points, to 158 for second-place Providence. South Mecklenburg (121) and Olympic (79) trailed.
Myers Park’s Beasley Gordon swept the 100 and 200 meter dashes and ran the lead leg on the victorious 4-by-200 meter relay team.
Featured performers
Jalen Anderson (Monroe Union Academy track): Anderson swept the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes in a meet at Charlotte Latin.
Grace Fehlman (Monroe Central Academy girls’ soccer): Fehlman, a senior, scored four goals in the Cougars’ 9-0 rout of Anson County. Fehlman has 103 goals in her career.
Chloe Hatzpoulos (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter girls’ softball): Hatzopoulos, a sophomore slammed two doubles, a triple and home run in her team’s 8-0 victory at Gastonia Highland Tech. For the season, Hatzopoulos is batting .606 with eight home runs.
Mackenzie Hayes (Boiling Springs Crest girls’ softball): Hayes, a sophomore, tossed a one-hitter and struck out 14 in the Chargers’ 10-0 blanking of R-S Central. At the plate, Hayes smacked two doubles and a home run.
Track and field
Charlotte Latin meet: The Monroe Union Academy boys edged Charlotte Latin, Covenant Day and Concord Cannon in a five-team meet at Charlotte Latin, while Charlotte Latin and Cannon School led the girls’ competition.
In the boys’ events, Union Academy scored five victories, to four each for Cannon School, Charlotte Latin and Covenant Day. Mooresville Bradford Prep won one event. Jalen Anderson of Union Academy won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes, and Cannon School’s Gabe Ortiz took the 110 and 300 meter hurdles races.
The Charlotte Latin girls won eight events, to seven for Cannon School. Union Academy won two events and Covenant Day took one. Bradford Prep also competed. Charlotte Latin’s Ella Lavelle won the 100 meters and was second at 200 meters.
Marvin Ridge sweeps: The Maverick boys scored 85 points, beating Waxhaw Cuthbertson (70) and Unionville Piedmont (17). Marvin Ridge beat Cuthbertson 92-66 in the girls’ competition.
Boys’ lacrosse
Butler 16, Independence 5
Charlotte Latin 11, Covenant Day 0
Christ the King 16, Queens Grant Charter 4
Hough 19, Lake Norman Charter 2
Monroe Parkwood 13, East Mecklenburg 8: Bradley Bass led Parkwoodwith four goals and two assists, and Austin Lane added three goals.
Weddington 14, Indian Trail Sun Valley 4: Ryan Kazella’s three goals led the Warriors. In all, nine players scored a goal for Weddington.
Boys’ soccer
Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 3, Indian Land 1
Lancaster Buford 2, Chester 0
York 7, York Prep 2: Mitchell Lane’s four goals and an assist led the Cougars. Maximus Haynes added two assists.
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Country Day 9, Concord Cannon School 0: Bennett Turner and Kaelin van Cleeff took the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, then teamed with other players to win No. 1 and 2 doubles. The closest match was at No. 1 doubles, where Turner and Tarum Prakash edged Davis Norton and Thomas Fromke 8-6.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 8, Northwest Cabarrus 1
Girls’ lacrosse
Ardrey Kell 19, Providence 3
Independence 10, Butler 9: Elia Holmes scored three goals for Independence.
Marvin Ridge 12, Hough 6
Rosemont (PA) Agnes Irwin 22, Myers Park 16
Girls’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Lake Norman 3, Hopewell 2
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day 3, Concord Cannon School 2: Cameron Grainger had a goal and an assist, and Country Day teammates Alice Odum and Liz Edwards each scored a goal.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 10, South Rowan 1
East Davidson 4, Ledford 0
Midway Oak Grove 6, Thomasville 0
Salisbury def. North Davidson: The Hornets won 3-2 in a shootout after a regulation tie. Salisbury is 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference. North Davidson falls to 6-2, 5-2.
West Davidson 7, Lexington 1
ROCKY RIVER 2A
East Montgomery 3, West Stanly 1
Marshville Forest Hills 8, Mount Pleasant 1: Dalia Hernandez (four goals, one assist) and Ahjiyah Sullivant (three goals, one assist) led the Yellow Jacket attack.
Monroe Central Academy 9, Anson County 0: Grace Fehlman scored four goals, and teammates Meg Walker and Makenna Melchor each added two goals for the Cougars.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lake Norman Charter 4, Lincolnton 0: Kasey Hahn and Ayden Yates each got a goal and an assist for the Knights.
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 11, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Kelsey Havican’s four goals and an assist paced the Cardinal attack. Catie O’Grady added a goal and three assists.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4, Community School of Davidson 2 (OT): The visiting Raptors scored two goals in overtime for the victory.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 6, North Stanly 1: Anna-Grace Sumner had three goals and an assist for Gray Stone Day.
North Moore 2, West Montgomery 1
South Davidson 6, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0
NONCONFERENCE
Gastonia Ashbrook 7, West Charlotte 1
Hartsville (SC) 2, Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 0
Morganton Patton 1, Marion McDowell 0
Newton Foard 9, Alexander Central 0
North Gaston 5, West Mecklenburg 0: North Gaston’s Synclaire Waters and Justice McCombs each scored a pair of goals.
Olympic 3, East Mecklenburg 1
Rock Hill South Pointe 3, Rock Hill 1: Goalkeeper Carolina Reaves made eight saves in leading the Stallions over their crosstown rivals.
R-S Central 4, Morganton Freedom 3
York Prep 7, Chester 0: York Prep jumped to a 6-0 halftime lead and coasted.
Girls’ softball
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14, East Mecklenburg 4: The host Pirates improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in conference.
CISAA
Covenant Day 19, Charlotte Latin 1 (3 innings): Covenant Day’s Taylor Houseton went 3-for-4, scoring three times and knocking in three runs. Elizabeth Ertel also had three RBI.
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Ardrey Kell 2, Marshville Forest Hills 1: The Knights won with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh. Sarah Smith had two hits and an RBI.
Butler 10, Indian Trail Sun Valley 3: In the second game of a doubleheader at Sun Valley, the visiting Bulldogs scored six runs in the last two innings. Butler’s leaders were Makayla Cuthbertson (four hits) and Jazzy Freeman (three hits). Sara Barnes had three hits for Sun Valley.
Central Cabarrus 8, Independence 3: The visiting Vikings erupted for seven runs in the top of the seventh. Riley Tucker went 4-for-4, including the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh. Abrianna Berry had two hits for Independence.
Hopewell 2, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: Visiting Hopewell erased a 1-0 deficit with RBI’s from Jillian Ghant and Maggie Scanlon in the sixth inning. Winning pitcher Olivia Cainey bested Abby Gatch in a pitchers’ duel, striking out 15 and pitching a two-hitter. This was the first of two games for host Sun Valley.
Mallard Creek 21, Berry Academy 6
Olympic 3, Newton Foard 0: Aisha Weixlmann pitched a six-hitter and added a hit and RBI.
Providence 18, Erie (PA) 0 (5 innings): Lili Bowen (home run, four RBI) and Margaret Combs (three hits, three RBI) led the Panthers.
South Mecklenburg 12, Weddington 7: Macy Rapp had three hits and two RBI for South Mecklenburg, and teammate Sydney Yoder added two hits and three RBI.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson 10, Concord 2
ROCKY RIVER 2A
West Stanly 13, Monroe Central Academy 0: Jordan Hatch pitched a no-hitter for the host Colts.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lake Norman Charter 10, Lincolnton 2: Lake Norman Charter’s Kristy Seifert tossed a four-hitter and homered, driving in three runs. Teammate Jenna Carter went 4-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBI.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A\u0009
West Montgomery 13, North Moore 3
NONCONFERENCE
Alexander Central 2, West Rowan 0: Faith Carrigan won a pitchers’ duel against Whitley Arnott, tossing a three-hitter and striking out nine. Arnott allowed only four hits and fanned 11. Alexander Central scored two unearned runs in the sixth.
Bessemer City 12-17, Gastonia Huss 10-1: The Yellow Jackets swept a doubleheader.
Boiling Springs Crest 10, R-S Central 0 (5 innings): Mackenzie Hayes had a big day for the Chargers, tossing a one-hitter and smacking a pair of doubles and a home run. Abby Ramsey added a double, homer, and four RBI.
East Rowan 19, North Rowan 2
Fort Mill 6, Indian Land 5
Lake Norman 14, South Iredell 0
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 8, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Chloe Hatzopoulos’s four extra-based hits led the Raptors, who also got a three-hit shutout from Lauren Engel. She struck out seven.
Mount Pleasant 25, Albemarle 0
Newton-Conover 11, West Caldwell 1 (5 innings): Georgia Ingle smacked two doubles and a triple, driving in three runs for the Red Devils.
North Lincoln 2, Claremont Bunker Hill 1
Pageland (SC) Central 12, Cheraw (SC) 3: Hannah Killough’s single and home run led the visiting Eagles. She drove in two runs, and teammate Taylor Sowell had three RBI.
Salisbury 14, Statesville 4: Winning pitcher Ellen Yang struck out 11 and had a big day at the plate, slamming a pair of home runs, going 4-for-4, and knocking in five runs.
South Stanly 10, Anson County 0 (5 innings): Sadie Lee tossed a no-hitter for South Stanly.
Unionville Piedmont 13, Lancaster Buford 4: Trailing 4-2, Piedmont exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth. Chloe Rose slammed two singles and a home run.
Valdese Draughn 16, Morganton Freedom 0
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
