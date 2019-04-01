3/27 Baseball Roundup: Ardrey Kell squeaks past Hough

Ardrey Kell scratched together just enough offense to rally for a 3-2 extra-inning baseball victory Wednesday night at Hough.
The Knights scored their winning run in the top of the ninth inning when Jakob Cohn delivered an RBI single.
Ardrey Kell entered the top of the seventh inning trailing 2-1, but the Knights tied the game on a two-out RBI single by Vasili Kalowski. A balk had put a runner in scoring position.
Starting pitcher Trey Tujetsch went seven innings, allowing Hough only one hit. Reliever Woodson Alexander got the victory.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Wednesday’s top performers
Travis Hamrick (Boone Watauga): Hamrick pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 as Watauga surprised South Caldwell 2-0. Hamrick is 4-0 this season with a 0.28 ERA.
Chris Manriquez (Carmel Christian): Manriquez pitched 4.1 innings in his team’s 5-0 shutout of Concord First Assembly. He also singled and drove in two runs.
Kyle McKernan (Marvin Ridge): McKernana pitched a complete-game shutout as the Mavericks blanked Monroe Parkwood 7-0.
Wednesday’s other results
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 11, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 2, South Caldwell 0: Watauga scored twice in the top of the fourth and got strong pitcher from Travis Hamrick. It was the first loss this season for South Caldwell (10-1, 6-1), ranked second by Maxpreps in 4A. Watauga is 7-4, 6-1.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson 7, Concord 6: The Bulldogs scored six runs in the opening two innings and held on.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 3, Monroe Parkwood 0: Kyle McKernan pitched a complete-game shutout for the Mavericks.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13, Unionville Piedmont 4
Weddington 4, Charlotte Catholic 0
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 7, West Iredell 4
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 10, East Montgomery 4
West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 1: Lukas Scott pitched six strong innings and got the victory for the Colts.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 6, East Wilkes 5
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Stanly 16, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2: Brady Lowder’s three hits led North Stanly.
West Montgomery 15, North Moore 0
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Fort Mill 3, Rock Hill Northwestern 2: The host Yellowjackets made the most of their hits. Connor Rasmussen drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly.
Fort Mill Nation Ford 5, Clover 2: Mitch Kyzer drove in two runs for the victorious Falcons.
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Pageland Central 12, Richburg Lewisville 8: Down 4-2, the Eagles scored five times in the top of the sixth and five more in the events.
NONCONFERENCE
Arden Christ School 5, Lake Norman 3 (8 innings): Cole Robbins and Dylan Arment each had two hits for Lake Norman.
Bakersville Mitchell County 8, Ashe County 3
Boiling Springs Crest 10, East Burke 0: Starter Jonathan Webber and relievers Ben Hodge and Lawson Harrill combined on a shutout for the Chargers.
Carmel Christian 5, Concord First Assembly 0: Winning pitcher Chris Manriquez helped his cause with a single and two RBI.
Cheraw (SC) 9, Chesterfield (SC) 2
Christ the King 10, York Prep 0 (6 innings): The Crusaders limited York Prep to two hits.
Concord Cox Mill 7, East Rowan 2: The Chargers broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Chandler Riley and Nick Pratico each had two hits for Cox Mill.
Davie (FLA) Western 5, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3: The Warriors led 3-1 after 4½ innings in this game at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, but their Florida opponents rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Gastonia Forestview 4, Belmont South Point 3: Jackson Harbin homered for Forestview, and Holt Cloninger added two hits and an RBI.
Hickory 8, Newton-Conover 2: Garrett Heckler, one of four Hickory pitchers in this game, got the victory.
Hickory St. Stephens 17, Valdese Draughn 7 (5 innings): St. Stephens scored five time in the bottom of the first inning, but Draughn tied with with five in the top of the second. St. Stephens pulled away after scoring four runs in the third.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 9, Waterford (PA) Fort LeBouef 0 (4 innings): The Warriors won in the Mingo Bay Classic at Myrtle Beach.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5, Indian Trail Sun Valley 3: The Pirates rallied for the victory.
Kershaw (SC) North Central 13, Great Falls (SC) 9: Dalton Truesdale went 4-for-4 with four RBI for North Central
Lawndale Burns 8, Gastonia Highland Tech 2
Lincoln Charter 7, Lake Norman Charter 3: Lincoln Charter came from behind for the victory. Max Doherty had two hits for Lake Norman Charter.
Morganton Freedom 7, Morganton Patton 4
North Gaston 14, East Lincoln 4: The host Wildcats are now 10-1 on the season.
Northwest Cabarrus 18, Statesville 4 (5 innings): Caden Grider (three hits, two RBI) and Jacob Foggin (two hits) led the victors.
Queens Grant Charter 9, Butler 7: The 1A Stallions knocked off the 4A Bulldogs, scoring six times in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-4 lead. Butler outhit Queens Grant 12-6, with Drew Roberts collecting two hits and three RBI.
Richmond Senior 3, Fayetteville Terry Sanford 0: The Raiders scored once in the top of the seventh for the win. Richmond Senior (9-3) handed Terry Sanford its first loss in eight games.
Rock Hill 3, York 1: Cole Bitting and Willie Lumpkin each had a hit and a run for Rock Hill.
South Iredell 3, East Bend Forbush 2: Grant Cotton’s two-run double in the second inning gave South Iredell its winning margin.
West Rowan 15, North Rowan 10: Trailing 8-2. West Rowan scored 13 times in the fifth inning. Daniel Durham, Cam Graham and J.T. Freteau each had two RBI.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments