3/28 Spring Roundup: Hickory Grove softball nabs big win over public school team

Hickory Grove Christian’s girls’ softball team appears to be a private-school state power again this season, and the Lions claimed a big public school as a victim Thursday.
The Lions rallied for an 8-7 victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge, improving their season record to 11-0.
Porter Ridge took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but Hickory Grove Christian battled back and finally took a 7-4 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Lauren Love hit a double and home run for the Lions, and Kenlynn Waller slammed a pair of doubles.
Hickory Grove Christian was the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A runner-up last season.
Featured performers
Logan Boggs (Marvin Ridge girls’ soccer): Boggs, a junior goalkeeper, had 12 saves in the shutout effort, as the Mavericks edged Indian Trail Sun Valley 1-0.
Lawson Gerland (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter girls’ softball): Gerland, a sophomore, drove in seven runs as the Raptors trounced Concord Carolina International 16-1. Gerland doubled, tripled and homered.
Belle Hardwick (South Mecklenburg girls’ lacrosse): Hardwick scored 12 goals in the Sabres’ 14-11 victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Hardwick, a senior, has 50 goals and 10 assists in nine matches this season.
Ariana Maibodi (Myers Park girls’ soccer): Maibodi, a senior striker, scored four goals in her team’s 10-1 victory over Butler. Maibodi has 17 goals and an assist in nine matches this season.
Track and field
Bulldogs Relays: Kings Mountain swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in this meet at Lawndale Burns.
The Mountaineer boys had 72 points, with Titus Phillips winning the long jump and triple jump. Trailing were Boiling Springs Crest and Gastonia Highland Tech (each with 38), East Rutherford (32), Shelby (24) and Burns (20).
The Kings Mountain girls scored 74 points and had a double-winner in Macie Sims, who took the long jump and triple jump. The Mountaineers also took the 4-by-800 and distance medley relays. Trailing were Crest (55), Shelby 950), East Rutherford (40), Highland Tech (32) and Burns (22).
Yadkin Valley 1A: The Misenheimer Gray Stone Day boys piled up 45 points in distance events and took the team title with 126 points, edging runner-up Albemarle with 110. Trailing were North Moore (39), South Stanly (34) and North Rowan (6).
Antonio Burns of Albemarle won the 400-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump. Teammate Julius Smith swept the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Albemarle was the girls’ winner with 122 points. Trailing were South Stanly (68), Gray Stone Day (58), North Moore (55) and North Rowan (19). Taniqua Knight of Albemarle won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles events.
Boys’ golf
Marvin Ridge 300, Weddington Grace Academy 441
Boys’ lacrosse
Ardrey Kell 14, Myers Park 13: Jackson Price had six assists for Ardrey Kell.
Lake Norman 15, Community School of Davidson 2: Eleven players scored for Lake Norman, and J.D. Shellenberger led the defense with five ground balls and two takeaways.
Marvin Ridge 8, Columbus (OH) DeSales 6
Morganton Patton 12, Asheville 11: Pierce Memmel scored five times for the Panthers.
Providence 11, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 5: The host Panthers led only 4-3 at halftime but broke it open with a 5-0 surge in the third period.
Providence Day 13, Charlotte Christian 5
South Mecklenburg 12, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10: Aiden Scott’s five goals and an assist led the Sabres.
Boys’ soccer
Columbia Cardinal Newman 2, Rock Hill Northwestern 0
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Catholic 7, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2
China Grove Carson 6, Northwest Cabarrus 3
East Mecklenburg 7, Independence 2: Nikhil Sadagopa swept his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, then teamed with Hart Walker for a No. 1 doubles victory. Ahmed Mohamed won No. 2 singles for East Meck, then teamed with Gavin Ciganek to win No. 2 doubles.
Girls’ lacrosse
Boone Watauga 14, Mooresville 6
Hickory 16, Lake Norman 14
Indian Trail Sun Valley 10, Independence 4
Marvin Ridge 11, Fort Mill 10
Massillon (OH) Jackson 15, Charlotte Country Day 8
South Mecklenburg 14, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 11: Belle Hardwick’s 12 goals led the Sabres. Goalkeeper Amelia Leahy recorded 15 saves.
Girls’ soccer
SO MECK 7 4A
Olympic 9, Berry Academy 0
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Myers Park 10, Butler 1: Ariana Maibodi scored four goals in leading the Mustangs. Carolina Pulliam had two goals and an assist, and Caileen Almeida added two goals.
CISAA
Providence Day 9, Charlotte Christian 0: The Chargers rolled behind two goals each from Marissa Hart, Kennedy Jones, Anna Rico and Katerina Peroulas.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 9, South Caldwell 0: Bailey Whitehead-Price scored three goals for the Pioneers, and teammates Lily Suyano and Brelyn Sturgill added two apiece.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 7, East Rowan 0: Gracie Thomason, Sydney Borst and Hannah Isley each scored twice for Carson.
South Iredell 6, West Rowan 1: Lejla Mehmedovic scored for West Rowan.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: Isabel Ashley’s three goals and an assist, plus two goals and an assist from Kiki Hayes, led the Spiders.
Concord Cox Mill 6, Kannapolis Brown 0
Northwest Cabarrus 4, Central Cabarrus 2: Kyleigh van Klahr scored two goals for Northwest. Kylie Morin had a pair of goals for Central Cabarrus.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 9, Monroe 0: Eveleen Hahn and Logan Webb each notched the three-goal hat trick for the Cougars.
Marvin Ridge 1, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: Emma Mayer’s goal lifted the Mavericks. Broole Lavelle had the assist.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Monroe Parkwood 0: Kelly Poole got both of Parkwood’s goals.
Weddington 2, Unionville Piedmont 0: The Warriors scored twice in the first half and relied on their defense after that.
METROLINA 8
Hickory Grove Christian 9, Concord First Assembly 0: The visiting Lions improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
North Davidson def. Central Davidson: After a scoreless tie, North Davidson won 5-4 in a shootout.
Salisbury 1, East Davidson 0: Sutton Webb scored on an assist from Piper Muire for the Hornets. Caroline Clark got the shutout in goal.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lake Norman Charter 5, Catawba Bandys 0: The Knights went on the road and improved their conference record to 7-0.
Lincolnton 2, North Lincoln 0
Newton-Conover 2, Maiden 1
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Ashe County 9, Alleghany 0
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 7, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0: Shayla Whitley and Peyton Disser each scored a pair of goals for the victors.
South Davidson 9, Albemarle 0
West Montgomery 9, North Rowan 0
NONCONFERENCE
Christ the King 7, Queens Grant Charter 0: The Crusaders had 20 shots against the Queens Grant defense.
Hough 2, South Mecklenburg 1: Jessica Brannon scored twice in the first half, giving the host Huskies a 2-0 lead. Maelee Dudan and Meghan McHugh had assists.
Kershaw (SC) North Central 3, Darlington (SC) 1
Morganton Patton 8, West Caldwell 0
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0: Jackie Chavez-Cruz and Laken Gallman each had two goals and an assist for the Raptors.
Richmond Senior 3, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0
Sumter (SC) 5, Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 0
West Forsyth 3, Hickory 1: M.G. Neill scored in the 25th minute for the Red Tornadoes (8-2-1), but West Forsyth (11-0) responded with three goals.
Girls’ softball
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Independence 8, Myers Park 2: Mallory Shaw and Maya Douglas each had two hits for Independence, with Shaw driving in three runs and Douglas knocking in two.
SANDHILLS 4A
Lumberton 8, Southern Pines Pinecrest 4
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
East Rowan 18, Statesville 0
South Iredell 10, North Iredell 0
West Rowan 4, China Grove Carson 3: The host Falcons won it with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Taylor Wilton’s single drove in the tying run, and Hannah Pratt’s bunt scored Mary Sobatka with the winning tally.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 12, Northwest Cabarrus 2 (5 innings): Jenna Endsley had three hits and drove in four Viking runs.
Kannapolis Brown 11, Concord Cox Mill 5: The Wonders broke it open with seven runs in the top of the fifth.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 6, Alleghany 2
PAC 1A
Mooresville Bradford Prep 17, Mooresville Langtree Charter 6 (6 innings)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 16, Concord Carolina International 1 (4 innings): Lawson Gerland doubled, tripled and homered, knocking in seven runs.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Rowan 13, South Davidson 2
North Stanly 6, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 1: Merris Talbert had two hits and scored two runs, and she also fired a four-hitter, striking out six.
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Fort Mill 12, Rock Hill Northwestern 0 (5 innings): The Yellowjackets scored eight times in the bottom of the fourth, improving their records to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the region.
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Pageland Central 15-10, Bishopville Lee Central 0-1: The Eagles swept a doubleheader, with Hannah Killough’s home run and Payton Evans’ two hits and two RBI leading the way in the opener. Killough and Evans each homered in the nightcap, and Mackenie Kral homered and drove in three runs.
NONCONFERENCE
Ardrey Kell 22, East Mecklenburg 4: Sam Mitchell and Lynn Porter each homered for the victorious Knights.
Bennettsville (SC) Marlboro Academy 9, Richmond Senior 0
Catawba Bandys 8, East Burke 2
Charlotte Catholic 20, Erie (PA) 0 (5 innings): Susie Borda doubled and tripled for Catholic, and Sammy Reele slammed two doubles and drove in three runs.
Clover 3, York 2: The host Blue Eagles won with a walk-off run in the seventh. Winning pitcher Gracie McSwain scattered eight hits. Losing pitcher Madi Quinn tossed a three-hitter.
Concord First Assembly 19, Cabarrus Charter 0 (3 innings): the victorious Eagles got a double, triple and home run from Ariana Rodriguez. Lyndsee Dunn and Kyann Lyne each had three hits and scored three runs.
Lincolnton 12, Gastonia Forestview 8: Ashley Antonio and Emma Evens each drove in two runs for Lincolnton.
Marvin Ridge 4, Olympic 1: Ally Bigham went 2-for-4 for Marvin Ridge, and winning pitcher Gabby Baylog struck out 12 and helped her cause with a triple and an RBI.
Queens Grant Charter 12, Charlotte Latin 11
Valdese Draughn 4, Lawndale Burns 0
West Stanly 4, South Caldwell 1: The Colts won this game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
