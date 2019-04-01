3/28 Baseball Roundup: South Piedmont 3A baseball race tightens

It took extra innings Thursday night, but Northwest Cabarrus managed to tighten the South Piedmont 3A Conference race.
The Trojans edged Central Cabarrus 4-2, climbing into a second-place tie with the Vikings. The teams have 6-3 conference records and trail first-place Concord Cox Mill by two games.
Cox Mill’s final four games of the regular season, in mid-April, are against the two second-place clubs.
Northwest Cabarrus reliever Michael Specht worked four innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight as he gained the victory. Central Cabarrus starter Joe Muhanen had a strong game, going 8.2 innings and allowing only four hits.
Cole Pletcher had two of those hits for Northwest Cabarrus, and both he and Caden Grider scored two runs. Sam Yelton had three hits for Central Cabarrus, which outhit Northwest Cabarrus 10-4.
Meanwhile, Cox Mill downed Kannapolis Brown 6-3, as winning pitcher Zach Zedalis pitched a complete game and fanned eight. Antonio Knight hit a two-run double for A.L. Brown.
In the other South Piedmont 3A game, Concord edged visiting Concord Jay M. Robinson 3-2. Ray Beaver and Addison Long each had two hits for Concord.
Thursday’s top performers
Noah Chapman (Rock Hill): Chapman had four hits and scored three times in the Bearcats’ 13-1 rout of Sumter Lakewood.
Bo Davidson (South Mecklenburg): Davidson went 3-for-4, with a home run and four RBI as the Sabres blanked Indian Trail Sun Valley 10-0.
Ivan Huffman (Catawba Bandys): Huffman, a senior, slammed a double and two home runs in his team’s 8-1 victory at Lake Norman Charter.
Thursday’s other results
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day 6, Charlotte Latin 1: The host Buccaneers scored five times in the bottom of the first and never trailed. Winning pitcher Henry Merchant went 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight. Carter Demordaunt went the final 1.2 innings, tossing no-hit ball. Cameron Greene tripled and scored twice.
Covenant Day 6, Concord Cannon School 0: Robert Stone fired a two-hitter for Covenant Day, and Jackson Bertelsen smacked two hits.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
North Iredell 12, Statesville 6: The victorious Raiders scored five runs in the top of the seventh, blowing open a tight game.
West Rowan 6, South Iredell 3: The Falcons scored three times in the bottom of the sixth for the victory., J.T. Fecteau went 3-for-4 with four RBI.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 8, Lake Norman Charter 1: Ivan Hoffman doubled and homered twice, scoring twice and driving in four runs. Winning pitcher Cy Spencer went six innings, scattering four hits.
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Black Mountain Owen 10, Avery County 9 (8 innings): Ty Smith had a single and two doubles for Avery County, and Austin Waldroop drove in two runs.
PAC 1A
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6, Concord Carolina International 1: Grant Snelson pitched four innings of three-hit ball, striking out eight, and Scottie England tossed the final three innings, allowing no hits and fanning seven.
NONCONFERENCE
East Rutherford 8, Chesnee (SC) 3
Gastonia Ashbrook 20, Gastonia Piedmont Community 5 (5 innings): Chandler Meeks had three hits and four RBI, and Josh Bradshaw added three hits for Ashbrook. The Green Wave belted out 20 hits.
Hickory Grove Christian 8, Fort Mill Walnut Grove Christian 3: Jake Auten and Tate Sigmon each had two hits for Hickory Grove, which led only 4-3 before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh.
Hickory Grove Christian 6, Concord First Assembly 2: Trey Hager had three hits, and Jordan Little homered and knocked in three runs for the victors.
High Point Christian 8, Providence Day 1: High Point Christian scored six times in the bottom of the second and held Providence Day to five hits.
Marion McDowell 15, Morganton Patton 1
North Mecklenburg 14, West Mecklenburg 0 (4 innings): Ernesto Torres went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs.
Orion (ILL) 10, Southlake Christian 5: The Eagles fell in the Mingo Bay Classic at Myrtle Beach.
Rock Hill 13, Sumter (SC) Lakewood 1 (6 innings): Rock Hill broke it open with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. Noah Chapman had four hits and scored three times, and Dylan King homered for the Bearcats.
South Mecklenburg 12, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10
South Mecklenburg 10, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Sabres’ Bo Davidson went 3-for-4, with a home run and four RBI. Thomas Umphlett went 4-for-4 and scored twice.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
