3/29 Spring Roundup: Providence holds lead in SoMeck 7 girls’ soccer

Providence beat back a challenge in the SoMeck 7 4A girls’ soccer race Friday evening, blanking Ardrey Kell 2-0.
The victory left the Panthers with a 5-0 conference record – one match ahead of 4-1 South Mecklenburg. Ardrey Kell dropped into a 3-2 tie for third place with Olympic.
Providence got goals from Ajla Duracek and Skyler Walk in gaining its fourth straight victory.
Featured performers
Addison Campbell (South Stanly girls’ softball): Campbell, a senior, smacked two singles and a home run and drove in six runs as her team blanked South Davidson 16-0.
Kinsey Douglas (Mallard Creek girls’ softball): Douglas, a freshman, hit two home runs in her team’s 20-9 victory over Vance. Douglas scored three runs and drove in four runs.
Rayna Simmons (Fort Mill Nation Ford girls’ soccer): Simmons, a junior, scored four goals in the Falcons’ 6-0 blanking of Rock Hill. Simmons is average more than three goals per match this season.
Sully Williams (Charlotte Latin girls’ soccer): Williams, a senior, scored twice as the Hawks beat Durham Academy 4-1.
Boys’ lacrosse
Arden Christ School 14, Charlotte Catholic 8: The Cougars fell to a Christ School team that is 10-0 this season.
Charlotte Country Day 16, Concord Cannon School 3
Indian Trail Sun Valley 11, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 10
Marvin Ridge 20, Monroe Parkwood 3: The Mavericks built an 11-0 first-period lead. Ridr Knowlton led the attack with four goals and two assists, and Ian Hutler won seven of eight faceoffs. Bradley Bass had two Parkwood goals.
Morganton Patton 17, Boone Watauga 4
Providence 6, East Forsyth 5: The visiting Panthers jumped to a 5-1 halftime lead and held on.
West Forsyth 7, South Iredell 5
Boys’ soccer
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Clover 4, Fort Mill 0: The Blue Eagles (13-0, 3-0) scored three second-half goals to pull away.
Rock Hill 1, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Columbia Ridge View 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 2 (OT)
Lancaster 2, York 1: The visiting Bruins broke a 1-1 tie with a late goal.
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Indian Land 7, Chester 0
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Lancaster Buford 5, Kershaw North Central 2: Jessie Black’s three goals led the Yellowjackets.
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Country Day 9, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0: Bennett Turner captured his No. 1 singles match for Country Day, then teamed with Tarun Prakash for a No. 1 doubles victory.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Latin 13, Raleigh Ravenscroft 12
Clover 11, South Mecklenburg 10
Hough 18, Boone Watauga 0
Myers Park 20, Ardrey Kell 9
Raleigh St. Mary’s 14, Providence Day 1
Weddington 14, Massillon (OH) Jackson 13: Jordyn Case’s five goals and an assist helped the Warriors to victory. Meryl Johnson added three goals and two assists.
West Forsyth 15, South Iredell 2
Girls’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Hough 4, Hopewell 0: The visiting Huskies remained unbeaten (10-0-2, 6-0), with Kylie Vilseck, Hailey Matthews, Lanie Hathaway and Meghan McHugh each scoring a goal.
Lake Norman 9, West Charlotte 0
Mallard Creek 9, Vance 0
North Mecklenburg 3, Mooresville 0: Julia Ruffin made nine saves in getting the shutout for the Vikings.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 9, Rocky River 0: Butler’s Sofia Brotherton and Paige Summerhill each had a pair of goals and two assists.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6, East Mecklenburg 0: The Pirates led only 1-0 at the half but surged in the final 40 minutes.
Myers Park 9, Garinger 0: Ari Maibodi and Elsie McCarthy each had three-goal hat tricks, and Morgan Smiley got the shutout in goal.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 3, Scotland County 0
Lumberton 1, Raeford Hoke 0
Richmond Senior 1, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 11, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 2, South Caldwell 0
Boone Watauga 14, West Caldwell 0: Ten players scored for the Pioneers, led by Lily Suyao (three goals, one assist).
Hickory 8, Morganton Freedom 2: Izzi Wood’s four goals and two assists lifted Hickory. Ayden Vaughan added a goal and two assists.
Hickory St. Stephens 8, Marion McDowell 0
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Forestview 2, Boiling Springs Crest 1: The host Jaguars improved to 5-1 in the conference, dropping Crest to 4-2.
Kings Mountain 5, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3: The Mountaineers led 1-0 at halftime, but offenses took over in the second half. The victory lifted Kings Mountain to 6-0 in the conference.
North Gaston 3, Gastonia Huss 1: Kate Medlock had a goal and an assist for North Gaston.
METROLINA 8
Northside Christian 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 2 (OT): Northside won with a goal in the second overtime.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Morganton Patton 5, Claremont Bunker Hill 1
Newton Foard 5, East Burke 0: The visiting Tigers improved to 5-0 in the conference.
West Iredell 2, Lenoir Hibriten 0
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Belmont South Point 7, East Rutherford 0
Forest City Chase 3, East Gaston 1
Shelby 3, R-S Central 2
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 5, North Wilkes 0
Wilkes Central 9, East Wilkes 0
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Polk County 3, Marshall Madison County 1
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Clover 3, Fort Mill 1
Fort Mill Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 0: Rayna Simmons scored four times and Ellie Wolfram had three assists for the Falcons.
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Rock Hill South Pointe 6, Columbia Ridge View 1: Ava Robataille and Carly Kennedy each scored two goals for South Pointe.
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Indian Land 12, Chester 0
NONCONFERENCE
Carmel Christian 4, Grace Academy 0: Claire Crocker and Mary Thomas Queen each had a goal and an assist for Carmel.
Charlotte Latin 4, Durham Academy 1: Sully Williams scored twice for the Hawks, and Katie Sanger added a goal and an assist.
China Grove Carson 5, Central Cabarrus 0: Hannah Isley and Riley Isley each scored two goals for Carson.
Concord 2, Salisbury 1: Kiki Haynes and Isabelle Foley scored for Concord.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Marshville Forest Hills 2: Jazmin Green, Madison Kirkman and Zahria Shipp scored for the Bulldogs, while Dalia Hernandez and Ajiyah Sullivant for the Forest Hills goals.
Monroe Union Academy 2, Monroe Central Academy 1: Kelsey Havican and Mya Manivanh scored for Union Academy.
Providence Day 2, Raleigh Ravenscroft 1: The Chargers went on the road for this victory, with Kennedy Jones and Maggie Carabell notching goals.
Girls’ softball
I-MECK 4A
Hough 17, Hopewell 2: Lacey White pitched the Huskies to victory.
Lake Norman 17, West Charlotte 0 (3 innings): Winning pitcher Linda Moore tossed a three-inning no-hitter.
Mallard Creek 20, Vance 9: The host Mavericks smacked 19 hits in this romp. Kinsey Douglas hit two home runs, and Chloe Jones had three hits and two RBI.
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 7-22, West Mecklenburg 0-3: The Knights swept a doubleheader, improving their overall record to 11-2. In the second game, Phoebe Florian hit two home runs, and Aubrey Wilson and Lexi Markle added single homers.
Providence 14, Berry Academy 1 (5 innings): Jenna McCauley, Lili Bowen and Carly Hite hit home runs for Providence, and McCauley added a triple.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge-Independence: This game was halted by darkness, with Hickory Ridge leading 7-6 in the top of the seventh. The Ragin’ Bulls had scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the lead. No date has been set for finishing the game.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 5, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1
Richmond Senior 3, Raeford Hoke County 1: Greyson Way tossed a one-hitter, fanning 13, and Taylor Parrish homered for Richmond.
Scotland County 22, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0 (4 innings)
CISAA
Concord Cannon School 6, Charlotte Country Day 2: The host Cougars scored four times in the bottom of the third for the margin of victory. Katie Batten had two hits for the Buccaneers.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Morganton Freedom 12, Hickory 2 (5 innings): The host Patriots scored eight times in the bottom of the first inning. Mikayla Hill doubled and homered for Hickory.
South Caldwell 4, Alexander Central 3 (11 innings): Regan Weisner’s three hits led the victorious Spartans.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 17, Gastonia Forestview 2 (5 innings): Sydney Kale pitched a three-hitter and struck out 15 for Crest, and Abby Ramsey delivered three hits, including a home run.
Kings Mountain 14, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3 (5 innings): Keegan Irby had three hits and two RBI, and Emily Graham added two hits and three RBI for Kings Mountain.
Lawndale Burns 30, Gastonia Ashbrook 4
North Gaston 11, Gastonia Huss 1: The host Wildcats smacked 13 hits.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 4, Weddington 0: It was an evening of big pitching performances in the Southern Carolina 3A, and that included Catholic’s Maddy Hansen, who tossed a three-hitter. Hansen didn’t walk anyone and struck out 10. Sammy Reele drove in two Cougar runs.
Marvin Ridge 5, Monroe Parkwood 0: Mavericks’ pitching ace Gabby Baylor tossed a shutout, striking out 10. She also homered, and Madeline Walker smacked a two-run single.
Unionville Piedmont 6, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Brianna Steed homered and Avery Bellai slammed three hits in support of pitcher Jillian Thomas’ shutout. Thomas struck out 10.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 9, West Davidson 5
Midway Oak Grove 7, East Davidson 3
North Davidson 1, Ledford 0
Salisbury 12, South Rowan 8: Alli Tuck went 4-for-5 in leading Salisbury. Journie Dawson added two hits and three RBI for the Hornets. Anna Blume had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI for South Rowan.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Lenoir Hibriten 10, West Iredell 1: Jillian Jones tossed a four-hitter for Hibriten.
Newton Foard 5, East Burke 1
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 14, East Montgomery 4
West Stanly 9, Monroe Central Academy 3
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 6, Lake Norman Charter 2: Jenna Carter had two hits for Lake Norman Charter, but Bandys scored three times in the bottom of the fourth for the victory.
East Lincoln 8, West Lincoln 4: Hannah Davis and Katelynn Crowe each doubled and homered for East Lincoln. West Lincoln’s Katie Willis also hit a home run.
Maiden 12, Newton-Conover 4
North Lincoln 15, Lincolnton 0 (5 innings)
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Forest City Chase 8, East Gaston 3
R-S Central 6, Shelby 0
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 10, North Wilkes 0
East Wilkes 8, Wilkes Central 0
West Wilkes 16, Elkin 0
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 13, Community School of Davidson 3 (5 innings): Savanna Brooks doubled and homered, driving in two runs, Janna Plummer had three RBI, and Vicki Millett tossed a two-hitter for the Cardinals.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 10, Concord Carolina International 0 (6 innings): The Raptors had eight extra-base hits, including two triples by Camden Gerland, who drove in four runs.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 10, Gastonia Highland Tech 3
Lincoln Charter 17, Gastonia Piedmont Community 3 (5 innings)
South Stanly 16, South Davidson 0 (5 innings): Adrian Campbell went 3-for-4, with a home run, and Huntley Rummage added three hits for the victors.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 19, North Rowan 3 (3 innings)
West Montgomery 16, Albemarle 2
S.C. REGION 3 4A
Lancaster 5, York 4 (8 innings): The Bruins scored in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off victory. Addy Cina had three hits and two RBI for York.
Rock Hill South Pointe 18, Columbia Ridge View 2: The Stallions improved to 4-1 in region play.
NONCONFERENCE
Covenant Day 10, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 0 (5 innings): Eighth-grader Makayla Mabry had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs.
Duncan (SC) Byrnes 3, Fort Mill 0: This was a meeting of top-10 teams, with Byrnes ranked second among 5A schools by Maxpreps and Fort Mill ranked eighth. Byrnes improved to 14-2, dropping Fort Mill to 9-3.
Hickory Grove Christian 6, Charlotte Christian 0: The visiting Lions improved to 12-0 on the season, with Kaylin Garlick and Maddie Sehen each collecting four hits.
North Raleigh Christian 8, Providence Day 7 (9 innings): Providence Day scored twice in the top of the ninth inning, but North Raleigh Christian got three in the bottom of the frame. Amanda Cruz, Marian Gallis and Katie Hollowell each had two hits for Providence Day.
Rock Hill 10, Columbia Spring Valley 6
