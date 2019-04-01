Friday’s baseball roundup: Piedmont coach reaches milestone

Milt Flow reached a coaching milestone Friday in Unionville Piedmont’s 4-3 victory at Waxhaw Cuthbertson.
It was the 400th coaching victory at Piedmont for Flow, who is in his 23rd year as baseball coach at the northern Union County school.
That record includes a 2A state championship in 2013, when the Panthers finished 30-3. Piedmont has made deep runs into the playoffs in several other seasons, too.
The key to Friday’s victory was pitching. Colby Lamm went four innings for the Panthers, and Blake Smith went the final three.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Friday’s top performers
Logan Fisher (Mooresville Bradford Prep): Fisher, a sophomore shortstop and pitcher, went 4-for-4, with a double and home run, and drove in eight runs as the Bears trounced Sugar Creek Charter 21-1. Fisher is batting .462 this season.
Bryce Gorospe (Queens Grant): Gorospe’s bid for a perfect game ended when Sam McClellan got a seventh-inning single for Pine Lake Prep. Gorospe finished with a one-hitter and no walks as the Stallions won 4-1.
John Miralia (Providence Day): Miralia pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 14, as the Chargers beat Charlotte Christian 4-1 in a key CISAA game. Miralia also slammed a two-run home run in the Knights’ three-run sixth inning.
Friday’s other results
I-MECK 4A
Hough 12, North Mecklenburg 2: The Huskies scored eight times in the bottom of the first inning and cruised. Cade McGahan had a two-run double and Adam Bennett a two-run single in the first. Charley Chason finished with two singles and a double, and Jake DeCosta homered for Hough.
Mallard Creek 4, Hopewell 0
Mooresville 2, Lake Norman 2
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 11, West Mecklenburg 1 (5 innings)
Providence 18, Berry Academy 2 (5 innings): The Panthers scored seven runs in the first and second innings. Michael Dulin had three hits for Berry.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Independence 7, Butler 3
Myers Park 8, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: A five-run four inning carried the Mustangs to victory. Cole Williams walked three times and R.J. Rhem had two hits for Myers Park. Bryson Taylor had two hits and Nolan DeVos a home run.
SANDHILLS 4A
Pembroke Purnell Swett 3, Fayetteville Britt 1
Richmond Senior 4, Raeford Hoke County 2: Winning pitcher Tyler Bass tossed a four-hitter, striking out eight.
Southern Pines Pinecrest 11, Lumberton 5
CISAA
Providence Day 4, Charlotte Christian 1: Providence Day’s John Miralia had a big day, pitching a complete-game two-hitter and striking out 14. J.T. Killen went 5.1 innings for Charlotte Christian, allowing only three hits and striking out nine.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 7, West Caldwell 6: The host Pioneers remained in a first-place tie with South Caldwell. Watauga scored twice in the bottom of the seventh fir the win.
Hickory 14, Morganton Freedom 7
Marion McDowell 11, Hickory St. Stephens 10: St. Stephens battled back from an early 8-1 deficit but never caught up.
South Caldwell 8, Alexander Central 3: The Spartans improved to 7-1 in the conference.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Boiling Springs Crest 4, Gastonia Forestview 0: Trevor Nanney pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, as the visiting Chargers remained unbeaten (11-0, 8-0).
Kings Mountain 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: Winning pitcher Bryce Fisher went 6.1 innings and struck out 10. Davie Bell slammed two doubles for Kings Mountain.
Lawndale Burns 10, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: Burns scored six times in the bottom of the second. Colson Miller smacked a two-run double and a two-run home run.
North Gaston 10, Gastonia Huss 0: The Wildcats improved to 7-1 in the conference and remaining a game behind Crest.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
East Rowan 5, China Grove Carson 3: The host Mustangs scored all their runs in the bottom of the first, then held on. Logan Rogers had two hits for Carson.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 6, Monroe Parkwood 2: Drew Cognac got the victory on the mound, with seventh-inning help from Mickey Baia.
Weddington 4, Charlotte Catholic 3: The Warriors got their winning run in the top of the seventh, stretching their victory streak to six games. Dustin Mercer had three hits and the save as a relief pitcher. Will Samuelson had two hits for Charlotte Catholic.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
Hickory Christian 15, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0 (4 innings)
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 18, Lexington 1
Ledford 21, Central Davidson 0 (4 innings)
North Davidson 24, Thomasville 0 (4 innings)
Salisbury 5, Midway Oak Grove 4: Vance Honeycutt’s double and triple led Salisbury.
South Rowan 3, West Davidson 2
FOOTHILLS 2A
Lenoir Hibriten 12, West Iredell 0
Morganton Patton 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Payton Smith fired a one-hitter for the Panthers.
Newton Foard 16, East Burke 0: The Tigers improved to 6-1 in the conference.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
East Montgomery 9, Marshville Forest Hills 7
Mount Pleasant 13, Anson County 1: The Tigers scored six runs in the top of the seventh.
West Stanly 12, Monroe Central Academy 0 (5 innings)
SOUTH FORK 2A
Maiden 11, Newton-Conover 0: The Blue Devils improved to 7-1 in the conference.
West Lincoln 5, East Lincoln 4
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Forest City Chase 11, East Gaston 0: The Trojans improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
R-S Central 14, Shelby 2
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
Boonville Starmount 8, North Wilkes 1
Wilkes Central 5, East Wilkes 4
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County 13, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 3
Marshall Madison County 12, Avery County 1
Polk County 10, Black Mountain Owen 0
PAC 1A
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 18, Concord Carolina International 2 (3 innings)
Queens Grant Charter 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1: Bryce Gorospe’s one-hitter and the hitting of Jacob Beard (two doubles) and Nick Kuebler (2-for-3) led the Stallions.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 7, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Noah Ingle had two hits and Levi Kiser two RBI for Cherryville. Starting pitcher Cooper Sain went five innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10. Reliever Dalton Pencer pitched two no-hit innings.
Lincoln Charter 17, Gastonia Piedmont Community 2 (5 innings): Zack Horton doubled and homered for Lincoln Charter, driving in three runs. Cole Aganad also had three RBI.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 2, North Rowan 1
North Stanly 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 2: Winning pitcher Tyler Bass fired a four-hitter and fanned eight.
South Stanly 16, South Davidson 0
West Montgomery 1-7, Albemarle 0-1: Albemarle dropped a doubleheader on the road.
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Fort Mill 3, Rock Hill Northwestern 2 (8 innings): J.T. Marr had two hits and two RBI for Fort Mill, which improved to 8-1 in the region and has a comfortable lead over second-place Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-2).
Fort Mill Nation Ford 9, Clover 4: Bradley Bott doubled and tripled for Nation Ford, and Justin Lehman drove in a pair of runs. Christ Tribble had a hit and an RBI for Clover.
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Indian Land 14, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 4: The Warriors improved to 5-0 in region play.
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Chesterfield 9, Bishopville Lee Central 0: Chesterfield improved to 5-2 in the region, a half-game behind first-place Pageland Central.
Pageland Central 12, Richburg Lewisville 0: The Eagles are now 5-1 in the region.
REGION 2 1A
McBee 3, Lamar 2
NONCONFERENCE
Christ the King 5, Statesville Christian 2: Down 2-1, the Crusaders rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Covenant Day 16, Carmel Christian 2 (5 innings); Zach Brighton and Philip Abner each homered for the Lions.
High Point Wesleyan 7, Charlotte Country Day 5
Mooresville Bradford Prep 21, Sugar Creek Charter 1 (5 innings): Logan Fisher went 4-for-4 and drove in eight runs for the Bears.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments