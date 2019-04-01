Spring Roundup: Mallard Creek, Berry get big track wins

Mallard Creek and Berry Academy had big days Saturday in the fourth annual Hawk Invitational Track and Field Meet at West Mecklenburg High.
Mallard Creek won six of the boys’ events, with Berry Academy second in overall performance.
Berry Academy and Butler each won four girls’ events, while Mallard Creek took three.
Team scores were not reported, but Mallard Creek and Berry led the way in the boys’ competition with more than 15 top-six finishers. Among the girls, Mallard Creek, Butler and Berry had the most top-six finishers.
Teams with event winners for the boys were Mallard Creek, Vance, South Davidson, Gastonia Ashbrook, Butler, Berry Academy, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, Hopewell, and Harrisburg Hickory Ridge. Unattached AAU athletes won two events.
In the girls’ competition, winners were from Butler, Berry, Mallard Creek, Vance, and Yadkinville Success Academy. Unattached athletes from the AAU and the Run U Xpress club of Winston-Salem also won events.
Hickory Ridge sprinter Isaiah Gadson won the 200-meter dash and was second at 100 meters. Vance captured the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 sprint relays, and Mallard Creek’s Chancellor Crawford captured both the shot put and discus.
Berry won both the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays in the girls’ competition, and Butler’s Trinity McDuffie captured the long jump and triple jump. Vance’s Imani Boyd won the 100-meter hurdles and was second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Weddington Invitational
The Fort Mill Nation Ford boys and Weddington girls were team champions in this meet at Weddington.
Weddington’s Kyle Durham swept the distance events, winning at 1,600 and 3,200 meters. His 3,200-meter time was 40 seconds under the 3A Regional Meet qualifying time.
Teammate Emerson Douds won the 400 meters in 48.16 seconds, more than two seconds faster than the 3A Regional qualifying standard.
In the girls’ events, Weddington’s Sydney Burke ran on the winning 4-by-800 and distance medley relay teams. Zoe Weatherington of Charlotte Country Day took the shot put and discus, and Providence Day’s Falon Spearman doubled in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles events.
A pair of Nation Ford runners, Haley Bishop and Victoria Jordan, ran on the Falcons’ winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay squads.
Boys team totals: Nation Ford 127; Providence Day 96; Marvin Ridge 75.5; Weddington 65.5; Charlotte Country Day 43; Providence, West Forsyth 40; Ardrey Kell 33; Concord 25; Lake Norman Charter 24.
Marshville Forest Hills 19; Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 15; Indian Trail Sun Valley 11; Unionville Piedmont 10; Monroe Central Academy, Mooresville, Charlotte Latin, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7; Mount Pleasant 6; Lincoln Charter, West Stanly 1.
Girls team totals: Weddington 102; West Forsyth 49.5; Ardrey Kell 48.5; Kannapolis Brown 47; Mooresville 45; Providence Day, Marvin Ridge 38.5; Charlotte Christian, Providence 31; Monroe Parkwood 30; North Lincoln 26; Monroe 23; Nation Ford 22.
Charlotte Country Day 20; Concord 17; Sun Valley, Porter Ridge 16; Metrolina Christian, Concord First Assembly, Piedmont 10; Southwest Guilford 9; Lincoln Charter 6; Lake Norman Charter, Monroe Central Academy 5; West Stanly 2; Forest Hills, Charlotte Latin 1.
Spartan Invitational
Boone Watauga swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in this meet at South Caldwell. Independence took third place in each division, and Harding also was in the top five.
Watauga’s Gavin Sweeney won at both 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and Alexander Central’s Lyndon Strickland won the shot put and discus. South Caldwell’s Jack Seagle captured the long jump and triple jump and was third in the high jump.
Independence’s Elijah Perez won the 300-meter hurdles and was second in the 110 hurdles. Teammate Deon Hamilton was second at 300 meters and third at 110 meters.
In the girls’ competition, Harding’s Armani Blair had a big day. She won the 100 meters and long jump and was a member of the winning 4-by-200 and 4-by-100 relay squads. Double-winners were Independence’s Naturi Lancaster (triple jump, 100-meter hurdles), Alexander Central’s Madison Ratchford (shot put, discus) and Watauga’s Sophia Ritter (1,600 and 3,200 meters).
Boys’ team scores: Watauga 146; South Caldwell 130; Independence 120; Alexander Central 91; Harding 59.5; Morganton Freedom 57; Lenoir Hibriten 41.5; West Caldwell 35.
Girls’ team scores: Watauga 210.5; Alexander Central 92.5; Independence 84; Harding 80; South Caldwell 58; Freedom 29; Hibriten 26; West Caldwell 11.
Featured performers
Armani Blair (Harding track and field): Blair won the 100-meter dash, the long jump and was a member of two winning relay teams in the Spartan Invitational meet at South Caldwell.
Cade Caggiano (Ardrey Kell boys’ lacrosse): Caggiano scored six goals in the Knights’ 12-11 overtime loss to Greensboro Page.
Chancellor Crawford (Mallard Creek track and field): Crawford swept the shot put and discus in the Hawk Invitational meet at West Mecklenburg.
Trinity McDuffie (Butler track and field): McDuffie won both the long jump and triple jump in the Hawk Invitational meet at West Mecklenburg.
Ellen Yang (Salisbury girls’ softball): Yang, a sophomore, had two singles and a home run in the Hornets’ 17-0 blanking of North Rowan. She scored four times and had six RBI. Yang is batting .652 this season.
Boys’ lacrosse
Arden Christ School 10, Charlotte Country Day 7
Greensboro Page 12, Ardrey Kell 11 (OT): Cade Caggiano’s six goals led Ardrey Kell, and teammate Jackson Price had two goals and five assists.
Providence Day 12, Raleigh Ravenscroft 5
Boys’ tennis
Charlotte Country Day 8, Cary Academy 1: Bennett Turner and Tarun Prakash won their singles matches, then teamed to edge Cary Academy’s Luke Johnson and Vibhab Nandagirl 8-5 in a close doubles match.
Girls’ lacrosse
Charlotte Latin 15, Cary Academy 4
Raleigh Ravenscroft 18, Charlotte Country Day 11
Girls’ soccer
NONCONFERENCE
Covenant Day def. Asheville School: After a 2-2 draw in regulation, Covenant Day prevailed 4-2 in a shootout. Sedona Dancu and Madeline Burns scored in regulation, and goalkeeper Emma Koulovatos came up big in the shootout.
Girls’ softball
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0
PAC 1A
Concord Carolina International 10, Queens Grant Charter 4
NONCONFERENCE
Charlotte Country Day 10, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 0 (5 innings): Katie Batten hit two doubles and her sister Lindsay had two hits for Country Day. Each of the Battens drove in a pair of runs. Freshman pitcher Livi Pieri tossed a two-hitter.
Forest City Chase 11, Asheville School 1: Brittany Bomer slammed a home run for the Trojans, and Alexis Blair had two hits and three RBI.
Providence Day 13, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0 (5 innings): The visiting Chargers broke it open with seven runs in the top of the fifth. Jala Wright smacked two singles and a triple, scored three times, and drove in three runs. Marian Gallas added two hits and two RBI.
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 23, Charlotte Latin 7 (4 innings)
Salisbury 17, North Rowan 0 (3 innings): Ellen Yang homered and had two singles, driving in six runs for the Hornets.
