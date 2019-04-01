Baseball Roundup: South Meck stops Hough

South Mecklenburg prepared for a big week of baseball Saturday by beating visiting Hough 6-3.
The Sabres improved to 12-1 on the season, with a pair of games looming this week against fellow SoMeck 7 4A power Ardrey Kell. The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday at Ardrey Kell and Friday at South Mecklenburg.
In Saturday’s game, the Sabres were led by Wes Terte, who scored twice, and Breon Ishmael, with a double and RBI.
Hough pitchers J.D. Brock and Kevin Coupal limited the Sabres to three hits, but the Huskie hurlers issued eight walks. South Mecklenburg pitchers Max Castro, Brendan Bagwell and Seth Taylor allowed Hough only four hits but had seven walks.
Hough is 7-7 overall with losses to all three SoMeck 7 4A powers – Ardrey Kell, Providence and South Mecklenburg. But the Huskies are very much in the I-Meck 4A conference race with a 6-2 record.
Hough’s schedule this week includes conference games Tuesday (home) and Friday (away) against West Charlotte, plus a Wednesday nonconference home game against Independence. Hough coach Jimmy Cochran is a former baseball standout at Independence.
Saturday’s other results
PAC 1A
Queens Grant Charter 7, Concord Carolina International 6: The Stallions scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory. Reliever Andy Duran worked two innings and got the victory.
NONCONFERENCE
Alexander Central 3, North Davidson 2: The Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Jacob Bebber had two hits and two RBI, and Easton Rhoney scored twice.
Carmel Christian 6, Asheville Christian 3 (9 innings): Winning pitcher Cooper King worked 6.1 innings and struck out 11. King and Chris Manriquez each homered for Carmel Christian. Asheville Christian scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Charlotte Christian 7, Columbia A.C. Flora 0: J.T. Killen had two hits, including a home run, in leading the Knights. Jaxon Byrd also had two hits, and Brett Adams also homered.
Charlotte Stampeders 10-16, Wake Homeschool 5-4: The Charlotte team swept a doubleheader. In the first game, Josiah Barhite collected a single and two doubles, driving in three runs. In the nightcap, Mikey Harrill homered and drove in two runs.
Pfafftown Reagan 6, North Iredell 3
Providence 8, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2: Providence starter Ethan Reese got the victory.
Rock Hill 8, Rock Hill South Pointe 2: The visiting Bearcats scored five runs in the final two innings. Alex English led the way with two hits and two RBI, and Cole Bitting and Willie Lumpkin each added two hits.
Salisbury 9, North Rowan 1: Salisbury’s Bo Rusher homered, and Vance Honeycutt added two hits.
