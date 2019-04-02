Former Observer player of the year to tee off at first Augusta National women’s event Wednesday

University of Virginia star Anna Redding -- a four-time state champion at Concord’s Cannon School -- will play in the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur, beginning Wednesday. Special to the Observer

Former Charlotte Observer girls golfer of the year Anna Redding will play in the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday.

Redding, a four-time state champion at Concord Cannon School, will tee off at 9:24 a.m. at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga.

The tournament was established to boost interest in the women’s game and will feature a 72-player international field. The 54-hole, or three-day event, will have a cut after 36 holes at Champions. The top 30 players will play the final round at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the Masters. This will be the first women’s event held at Augusta National.

The tournament winner will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateurs, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2019 Women’s British Open, and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships.

NBC will have coverage Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Redding, a senior at Virginia, leads the Cavaliers with a 72.75 stroke average through eight tournaments this season. She started the year by winning Michigan State’s Mary Fossum Invitational, her first collegiate victory. She is ranked No. 32 in this week’s World Amateur Golf Rankings, which is the 13th highest among U.S. players. She is ranked No. 50 in the current Golfstat standings and No. 43 in the Golfweek individual poll.





Redding was named the Observer’s 2014 player of the year after leading her team to its fourth straight state title.









