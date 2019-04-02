Monday’s spring roundup: Lake Norman Charter wins big golf event

Lake Norman Charter extended its season lead in the South Fork 2A Conference golf race Tuesday by winning a league tournament by 18 strokes.





Playing at Glen Oaks Country Club in Maiden, the Knights finished with a team score of 311, well ahead of runner-up East Lincoln’s 329. Lake Norman Charter leads the season-long conference race by more than 80 strokes.

Coach Eric Johnson’s team has lost only one conference boys’ golf match in two-plus seasons.

Rounding out the team finish was West Lincoln (340), North Lincoln (345), Maiden (350), Newton-Conover (363), Catawba Bandys (376) and Lincolnton (562).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Lake Norman Charter’s Jace Arko shared medalist honors with East Lincoln’s Lance Rowe, with each shooting a 75. Tied at 76 were Lake Norman Charter’s Carter Busse and Maiden’s Kenan Laving. Newton-Conover’s Holt Allison fired a 79.

Featured performers

Morgan Bordeaux (Lake Norman Charter girls’ lacrosse): Bordeaux, a senior, scored 13 goals and added two assists in her team’s 21-16 victory at Butler.

Claire Crocker (Carmel Christian girls’ soccer): Crocker, a junior, scored a pair of goals in the Cougars’ 6-0 blanking of Queens Grant Charter.

Madi Green (York girls’ softball): Green slammed a single, double and triple, driving in three runs, as her team downed Rock Hill Northwestern 14-4.

Kayla Rinaldi (Lake Norman girls’ lacrosse): Rinaldi, a junior, scored eight goals and added two assists as her team beat Marvin Ridge 20-12.

Ellen Yang (Salisbury girls’ softball): A sophomore, Yang tossed a no-hitter in the first game and a one-hitter in the nightcap as the Hornets swept Thomasville 15-0 and 15-2. Yang has five straight victories as a pitcher and is batting .642 this season.

Boys’ lacrosse

Butler 10, South Mecklenburg 9 (OT): Down 9-6 after three periods, Butler rallied to tie the match, then won in overtime.

Clover 12, Concord Cox Mill 5

Indian Trail Sun Valley 12, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 17, Queens Grant Charter 3

Weddington 18, Monroe Parkwood 0: Thirteen players scored at least one goal for Weddington. Ethan Cobb and Anthony Todaro (two goals, two assists each) led the attack. Ben Gazjuk was in goal for Weddington in the first three periods, with Andrew Miller completing the shutout in the fourth.

Boys’ soccer

Indian Land 4, Lancaster 2: The visiting Warriors broke a 1-1 halftime tie with three second-half goals.

Boys’ tennis

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, South Davidson 0

North Rowan 5, North Stanly 4

West Rowan 6, China Grove Carson 3

Girls’ lacrosse

Charlotte Catholic 14, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6

Charlotte Latin 15, Charlotte Country Day 7: Latin’s Cece Colombo had a big game, with six goals and two assists. Casey Thomsen (four goals) and Gracie Colombo (three goals) added to the attack.

Indian Trail Sun Valley 11, Monroe Parkwood 8: Ana Dobeck, Erica Adams and Olivia Helms each scored three goals for Sun Valley.

Lake Norman 20, Marvin Ridge 12: Kayla Rinald’s eight-goal effort lifted Lake Norman. Bri Abreu added four goals and an assist.

Lake Norman Charter 21, Butler 16: Morgan Bordeaux’s 13-goal outburst helped the Knights outlast Butler. Maddy Hlewicki scored four goals and grabbed nine ground balls.

Weddington 13, Fort Mill 7: Kendal Williams scored five goals and Meryl Johnson added two goals and four assists for Weddington.

Girls’ soccer

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Morganton Freedom 10, West Caldwell 1

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 3, Midway Oak Grove 2

North Davidson 5, Ledford 0

Salisbury 9, South Rowan 0: Sutton Webb’s three goals led Salisbury. Lillie Rusher added two goals and four assists.

West Davidson 3, Central Davidson 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

East Montgomery 5, Mount Pleasant 1: The victory leaves East Montgomery at 4-0 in the conference, tied with Monroe Central Academy. The two teams play Wednesday in Monroe.

Monroe Central Academy 5, Marshville Forest Hills 0: The Cougars improved to 4-0 in conference play in advance of their battle with East Montgomery on Wednesday.

West Stanly 2, Anson County 0: Julia-Faith Martin and Madelyn Huneycutt each scored a goal for the Colts.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 5, Shelby 1: Five Raiders scored goals, with Brooke Villemagne notching a goal and an assist.

R-S Central 2, Forest City Chase 0: The Hilltoppers’ Morgan Hill scored both goals.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County 6, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 1

Marshall Madison County 4, Avery County 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 9, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0: Lydia Sparks and Chloe Mullen each had two goals and an assist for the Pride.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 7, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: Laken Gallman (three goals, two assists) and Carolyn Solarchik (three goals) led the Raptors’ attack.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 7, North Moore 0: Gray Stone Day improved to 7-0 in conference.

North Stanly 3, South Davidson 2: The Comets handed South Davidson its first loss in seven conference matches.

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 6, Queens Grant Charter 0: Clair Crocker’s two goals led the Cougars, and Kaylee Rochan added a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Sophia Schwartz got the clean sheet.

Hopewell 6, West Mecklenburg 0

Independence 2, North Mecklenburg 1: Hannah McClain and Annaliese Shelley each had a goal and an assist for the victorious Patriots.

Marvin Ridge 7, Indian Land 0: The visiting Mavericks improved to 12-1. Brooke Lavelle and Cameron Jeffe each scored a pair of goals, and Logan Boggs got the shutout in goal.

Monroe Union Academy 4, Arborbrook Christian 0: Union Academy’s Catie O’Grady scored two goals and added an assist. Teammate Mya Manivanh had a goal and an assist.

West Forsyth 3, Boone Watauga 1: Lily Suyao scored the Pioneers’ goal on an assist from Shaelyn Sheaff.

Girls’ softball

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 15-16, Lexington 0-0

Ledford 5, West Davidson 0

North Davidson 16, Midway Oak Grove 3

Salisbury 15-15, Thomasville 0-2: Salisbury pitcher Ellen Yang tossed a no-hitter in the first contest and a one-hitter in the nightcap.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1, North Moore 0

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Lancaster Buford 11, Richburg Lewisville 3

Pageland Central 8, Kershaw North Central 5: Leah Evans and Leah Stegall each smacked three hits for Pageland Central.

NONCONFERENCE

Indian Trail Sun Valley 13, Anson County 12 (8 innings): The Spartans trailed 6-5 after six innings in this wild game, then scored five runs in the top for the seventh for a 10-6 lead. Anson County rallied with four in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Sun Valley then outscored the Bearcats 3-2 in the eighth.

Mountain Island Day Charter 11, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1 (6 innings)

North Lincoln 18, East Gaston 2

York 14, Rock Hill Northwestern 4: York scored 10 times in the bottom of the first, with Madi Green collecting three hits and Kaiden Quinn adding two hits.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.