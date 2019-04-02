Monday’s baseball roundup: big inning lifts Myers Park

Myers Park needed only one big inning Monday to blow open its Southwestern 4A Conference game at East Mecklenburg.





The Mustangs maintained their grip on first place in the league with a 13-0 five-inning victory over the Eagles. What had been a close game turned into a rout in the top of the fifth, when the Mustangs scored 11 times.

Starting pitcher Cameron Wade, who went four innings, and Matt Halmsrat, who pitched the fifth, combined for the three-hit shutout. Wade struck out six.

Preston Hall led the Myers Park attack with three hits, and Jack Currie drove in three runs. R.J. Rhem and Adrian Sandoval each had a pair of hits for the Mustangs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Monday’s other results

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

South Rowan 15, Thomasville 0 (3 innings): Andrew Jones’ two doubles and two RBI led South Rowan. Jack Weaver added two hits.

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 11, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 10: Down 8-3, Mountain Island Charger got six runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the lead to stay.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 3, Clover 1: Connor Manco broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run. Connor Rasmussen added two hits for Fort Mill, and Kollin Crepeau had a double and RBI for Clover.

Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill 1: Jeffrey Maidhof pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the visiting Falcons. Nathan Mahaffey led the offense with a single and triple and two RBI. Noah Chapman had a hit and drove in Rock Hill’s run.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Chesterfield 5, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 4

Pageland Central 7, Kershaw North Central 1

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Stampede 9, High Point Wesleyan 6: Josiah Barhite and Reiley Meeks each had two hits and two RBI for the Stampede.

Claremont Bunker Hill 6, Lincolnton 5

Hurricane (WV) 5, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 4: The visitors improved to 10-1 on the season.

Lake Norman 14, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 2 (5 innings): Lake Norman surged with six runs in the bottom of the second inning for a 7-0 lead.

Salisbury North Hills Christian 13, Monroe Tabernacle Christian 1 (6 innings): Owen Teague’s three hits and three RBI led North Hills.

South Iredell 10, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (6 innings): Junior Landon Evans slammed two doubles and drove in four runs.

West Wilkes 12, Boone Watauga 2

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.