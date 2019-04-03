Wednesday’s baseball roundup: Carson High back to its winning ways

China Grove Carson came up one run short of reaching the 3A West Regional finals a year ago, but the Chargers are back at it again this spring.





Carson slammed Statesville 12-2 Tuesday, running its North Piedmont 3A conference record to 4-1. The Chargers are 11-2 overall.

They are tied for the top spot in the conference with West Rowan, and East Rowan is just behind at 3-2. Carson visits West Rowan next Tuesday.

The Chargers reached the West Regional semifinals last May but dropped a 3-2 decision to Boiling Springs Crest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In Tuesday’s victory Zeb Burns led the way, slamming two doubles and a triple and driving in three runs. Logan Rogers had three hits, and Garrett Alewine added three doubles.

In all, Carson had 12 extra-base hits.

Tuesday’s top performers

Hayden Gosnell (Monroe Union Academy): Gosnell drove in four runs with a double and triple, and his team beat Mooresville Langtree Charter 8-3.

Damyon Wilder (Bessemer City): Wilder had three hits, scored three runs, and drove in four runs in his team’s 17-2 victory over Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter.

Adam Wilkerson (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge): Wilkerson’s two hits and three RBI helped the Ragin’ Bulls down Butler 8-2.

Tuesday’s other results

I-MECK 4A

Hough 25, West Charlotte 0

Lake Norman 13, Vance 2: Lake Norman’s Vance Anderson scored three times, and Cole Robbins and Cameron Arnold each had two RBI.

Mallard Creek 10, North Mecklenburg 0 (6 innings)

Mooresville 7, Hopewell 0: The Blue Devils improved to 8-1 in league play.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 8, Butler 2: Adam Wilkerson had two hits and three RBI for the Ragin’ Bulls, and Bryson Taylor added two hits.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 14, Boone Watauga 3: Jacob Bebber’s double and home run, and Will Elder’s home run, powered the Cougars. Bebber and Elder each drove in three runs.

Hickory 4, Hickory St. Stephens 3

Marion McDowell 6, South Caldwell 5

Morganton Freedom 13, West Caldwell 2: Freedom led 2-1 after four innings, but the Patriots blew it open with five runs in the top of the fifth inning and six more in the sixth.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 9, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3

Gastonia Forestview 8, Gastonia Ashbrook 2: Jake England’s two doubles and three RBI led Forestview. Holt Cloninger added two hits. Ashbrook’s Khalil DeLozier singled and homered.

Lawndale Burns 6, Gastonia Huss 0: Bulldog pitchers Brack Bivins and Hunter Lail combined for a one-hitter, and Lail had two hits.

North Gaston 11, Kings Mountain 3: The Wildcats scored six runs in the top of the first and never trailed.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

East Rowan 13, South Iredell 2 (6 innings): The Mustangs scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Statesville Christian 6, Hickory Christian 4: Statesville Christian broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Andy Cook (two hits, two RBI) led Hickory Christian.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 14, Morganton Patton 1: The host Panthers improved to 7-1 in the conference.

SOUTH FORK 2A

North Lincoln 3, Catawba Bandys 0

Maiden 8, Lincolnton 2: Maiden broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Zach Reep had two hits and two RBI for Lincolnton.

Newton-Conover 9, East Lincoln 6: The visiting Red Devils were helped by seven East Lincoln errors. Gabe Duncan had a pair of hits and two RBI for East Lincoln.

West Lincoln 3, Lake Norman Charter 1: West Lincoln took the early lead and held on. Drew Gugino went 2-for-2 for Lake Norman Charter.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 15, R-S Central 3: Noah Hargett pitched the Red Raiders to victory.

East Gaston 4, Shelby 1: The Warriors got their first conference victory in eight tries.

Forest City Chase 7, East Rutherford 3

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 6, Elkin 5: Elkin scored four runs in the top of the seventh for a 5-3 lead, but the Huskies rallied for a walk-off victory.

Boonville Starmount 9, West Wilkes 8

East Wilkes 11, Alleghany 1 (5 innings)

Wilkes Central 6, North Wilkes 5

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 6, Bakersville Mitchell County 4

Polk County 10, Avery County 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Concord Carolina International 4

Monroe Union Academy 8, Mooresville Langtree Charter 3: Hayden Gosnell doubled and tripled, driving in four runs, and Jaden Sylvestre added two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals. Josh Allen had a hit and an RBI for Langtree Charter.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 17, Gastonia Piedmont Community 2 (4 innings): The Yellow Jackets, who rapped out 15 hits, scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth. Damyon Wilder drove in four runs with two singles and a double, and Cody Absher added two hits and three RBI.

Cherryville 10, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 0: The Ironmen improved to 10-0 in the conference.

Lincoln Charter 12, Gastonia Highland Tech 2 (5 innings): Zack Horton doubled and tripled, and Hunter Harritan had two hits for Lincoln Charter. Each of the Eagles drove in three runs.

S.C. REGION 2 1A

Whitmire 12, Great Falls 7

NONCONFERENCE

Carolina Royals 11, Gaston Day 2

Gaston Christian 15, Fort Mill Walnut Grove Christian 0 (5 innings): Cody Chapman homered and drove in four runs, and teammate Ethan Ravels had three hits and four RBI.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 8, Rock Hill Northwestern 3

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.