Spring Sports Roundup: Charlotte Catholic wins soccer showdown with Marvin Ridge

Charlotte Catholic took Round 1 of its annual girls’ soccer rivalry with Marvin Ridge, beating the Mavericks 4-0 Tuesday night.





The victory left the teams knotted atop the Southern Carolina 3A Conference with 6-1 records. Charlotte Catholic lost earlier this season to third-place Indian Trail Sun Valley (5-2).

Ella Futch got the shutout in goal for the Cougars, and the offense was led by Eveleen Hahn, who scored two goals and added an assist.

Catholic travels Friday to Sun Valley and visits Marvin Ridge on May 2 in a regular-season finale. Sun Valley hosts Marvin Ridge on April 30.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Clover wins showdown

Clover scored three times in the first half and held on for a 3-0 victory Tuesday night at Fort Mill Nation Ford, in a match featuring two of South Carolina’s top five boys’ soccer teams.

Clover, ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps, got goals from Ethan Stevenson, Jackson Coleman and Brandon Malcolm. Stevenson added an assist. Clover is now 14-0, 6-0. Nation Ford, ranked fifth in the state, fell to 11-3, 2-2.

Featured performers

Sedona Dancu (Covenant Day girls’ soccer): Dancu scored a goal with seven seconds remaining, lifting her team to a 4-3 victory over Charlotte Christian.

Ella Futch (Charlotte Catholic girls’ soccer): Futch, a sophomore, had a clean sheet in the Cougars’ 4-0 victory over Marvin Ridge. It was her sixth shutout of the season, and Futch has a 0.727 goals-allowed average.

Marissa Hart (Providence Day girls’ soccer): Hart, a senior, had three goals and three assists in the Chargers’ 7-2 victory over Concord Cannon School. For the season, Hart has 12 goals and 12 assists in eight matches.

Kylie LaRousa, Brittany Snyder (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ softball): Each of these sophomores drove in six runs in the Ragin’ Bulls 23-0 blanking of Garinger. LaRousa went 3-for-3, with a home run, and Snyder was 3-for-4, also with a homer.

Mary Sobataka (West Rowan girls’ softball): Sobataka, a senior, drove in five runs with a double and home run, in her team’s 15-0 victory at Statesville. Sobataka scored four times.

Gracie Thomason (China Grove Carson girls’ soccer): Thomason, a junior, scored three goals in the Chargers’ 9-0 blanking of Statesville. It was her third straight multi-goal game.

Boys’ lacrosse

Covenant Day 11, Charlotte Christian 6

Davidson Day 11, Community School of Davidson 7: The Patriots built a 7-1 halftime lead and held on. Baker Westmoreland scored five goals for the Spartans.

Hickory 11, Asheville 6: Hickory’s Sebastian Parrish had three goals and an assist, and he won eight of 10 face-offs. Teammate Whitt Holbrook had three goals and an assist.

Hough 19, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2: The Huskies led 16-2 at the half.

Lake Norman Charter 20, South Iredell 3: Four Knights – Brandon Webster, Zach Tubbs, Micah Stechmiller and Peyton Turner – scored three goals.

Skyland Roberson 14, Boone Watauga 2

Boys’ soccer

Blythewood Westwood 3, York 2: Down 3-0, York rallied but fell short in this Region 3 4A match. Adal Santos-Nova had a goal and an assist for York, and Mitchell Lane added a goal.

Chester 3, Columbia Keenan 0: The Cyclones earned a Region 4 3A victory behind Jeffrey Gullish’s three goals.

Columbia Ridge View def. Lancaster: The match ended in a 2-2 tie, but the Blazers edged the Bruins 6-5 in a shootout. Ridge View is now 7-0 in region play, while Lancaster dropped to 4-3.

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 4, Lancaster Buford 0: The Volunteers took this Region 4 2A match, behind two goals by Jared Truesdale. Cam Vincent added a goal and an assist.

Rock Hill 3, Rock Hill Northwestern 2: The Bearcats improved to 3-1 in Region 3 5A, good for second place.

Girls’ lacrosse

Greensboro Day 15, Davidson Day 10

Lake Norman 21, Mooresville 0: Maddi Conklin led the victors with six goals and an assist.

Providence 17, Butler 10: Elizabeth Gray’s four goals led Providence, and Parker Cranz added three goals and two assists.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 9, Vance 0

Hough 3, Mooresville 2: The Huskies improved to 7-0 in the conference (11-0-2 overall), getting goals from Hailey Matthews, Lane Hathaway and Camden Poole. The loss dropped Mooresville to 4-2 in the conference.

Lake Norman 2, Mallard Creek 0: The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the second half and improved to 7-1 in the conference. Mallard Creek dropped to 4-3.

North Mecklenburg 9, West Charlotte 0: Isabel Pederson’s four goals and an assist led the Vikings. Elista Parks added two goals, and Tara Olds had three assists.

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 9, West Mecklenburg 0

South Mecklenburg 1, Olympic 0: The Sabres won on a second-half goal. Lindsay Owens got the clean sheet in goal.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Garinger 0: Chloe Caster’s four-goal outburst led the Ragin’ Bulls. Teammates Anna Cornelius and Maddie Milliron each added a goal and an assist.

Independence 2, East Mecklenburg 1: Annaliese Shelley and Aleisha Lamb got the goals for Independence.

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 2, Charlotte Country Day 0

Covenant Day 4, Charlotte Christian 3: Sedona Dancu’s last-minute goal lifted the Lions. Dancu finished with two goals and an assist, and Kate Rau and Emma Kruger also got goals for Covenant Day.

Providence Day 7, Concord Cannon School 2: Marissa Hart’s three goals and three assists led the Chargers. Kennedy Jones added three goals.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 9, Alexander Central 0: Lily Suyao’s three goals and an assist led the Pioneers. Brelyn Sturgill added two goals.

Hickory 7, Hickory St. Stephens 1

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 9, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0

Gastonia Forestview 2, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Kings Mountain 9, North Gaston 0

Lawndale Burns 3, Gastonia Huss 1 (OT): The visiting Bulldogs scored twice in the second overtime.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 9, Statesville 0: Gracie Thomason’s three goals led Carson, and Riley Isley added a pair of goals.

South Iredell 7, East Rowan 0: The Vikings led 1-0 at the half but surged in the final 40 minutes. Erin Shaver (two goals, three assists) and Mariah Hill (two goals, one assist) led the attack.

West Rowan 2, North Iredell 1: Selma Mehmedovic and Rustyn Orbison each scored for the Falcons, and goalkeeper Ryler Corriher had a busy night with 15 saves.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 10, Central Cabarrus 1

METROLINA 8

Gaston Day 2, Northside Christian 0: Lauren Edmond scored both goals, and Cameron Harris notched her third shutout of the season in goal for Gaston Day.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Hickory Christian 2, Statesville Christian 1

Hickory University Christian 1, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

Morganton Patton 1, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (OT)

Newton Foard 2, West Iredell 0: The host Tigers won this first-place showdown, improving to 6-0 in the conference (11-2-1 overall). West Iredell fell to 5-1 (10-3 overall).

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 2, Newton-Conover 0: This battle for second place went to the Mutangs, now 6-1 in the conference. The Red Devils fell to 5-2.

Lake Norman Charter 10, West Lincoln 0: The host Knights ran their records to 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference, keeping a one-game lead over East Lincoln.

North Lincoln 3, Catawba Bandys 0: Dylan Ambrose had a goal and an assist for the Knights. Goalkeeper Morgan McPeak earned the shutout with eight saves.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 4, East Gaston 1

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 3, Elkin 2

East Wilkes 5, West Wilkes 0

North Wilkes 1, Alleghany 0

Wilkes Central 6, Ashe County 0

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Piedmont Community 5, Bessemer City 1

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 9, Cherryville 2: The Gryphons built a 6-0 halftime lead and coasted. Hannah Haynes (three goals, two assists) and Rayney Maxwell (two goals) led the way.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Clover 5, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0: Five players scored for the Blue Eagles, with Angelica Castro getting a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Olivia Garver got the shutout.

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Columbia Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0

York 1, Blythewood Westwood 0: Sarah Johnson scored the game’s only goal.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson def. Kershaw North Central: After a 2-2 deadlock in regulation, the Volunteers won the shootout 3-1.

NONCONFERENCE

Christ the King 6, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1: This match was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Davidson Day 8, Mooresville Woodlawn School 0

Gaston Christian 10, Clover Lake Pointe Academy 1

Queens Grant 3, Grace Academy 2: The Stallions overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit for the victory.

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 11, Vance 1: Olivia Camey doubled and homered for Hopewell, and Jilliant Ghant added three hits.

Lake Norman 15, Mallard Creek 0 (3 innings)

Mooresville 14, Hough 8

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 23, Garinger 0 (3 innings): Cam Sprinkle went 4-for-4, including a home run, and drove in three Hickory Ridge runs.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory St. Stephens 13, Hickory 1

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 10, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0 (5 innings): Sydney Kale tossed a five-inning no-hitter.

Gastonia Forestview 20, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (3 innings): Forestview’s Caroline Shoemaker smacked four hits, and Lily Smith had a single and two doubles. The Jaguars totaled nine doubles in the game.

Lawndale Burns 17, Gastonia Huss 3

North Gaston 10, Kings Mountain 8 (8 innings): North Gaston broke a 7-7 tie with three runs in the top of the eighth. Emily Graham doubled and tripled, driving in three runs, for Kings Mountain.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 7, South Iredell 2: Carson broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Katie Jewell hit a solo home run, and Maci Cooper drove in two runs.

East Rowan 8, North Iredell 1

West Rowan 15, Statesville 0 (5 innings): Mary Sobataka doubled and homered, and Kenadi Sproul had three hits and scored four runs for the Falcons.

METROLINA 8

Concord First Assembly 15, Southlake Christian 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 22, Morganton Patton 0 (5 innings): Senior Kyndell Warren went 3-for-5, with a double and home run, and drove in seven runs for the Panthers. She scored three times. Maggie Smith also drove in four runs.

Newton Foard 9, West Iredell 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 2: Alexis Duggins and Kylie Thress each had a hit and an RBI for East Lincoln.

Maiden 18, Lincolnton 0 (4 innings): Maiden broke away early, scoring nine times in the bottom of the first.

North Lincoln 9, Catawba Bandys 8: North Lincoln scored in all but one of its six at-bats. Sydney Kale delivered three hits for Bandys.

West Lincoln 21, Lake Norman Charter 10 (5 innings): The visitors scored 14 runs in the fifth inning. West Lincoln’s Katie Willis doubled and tripled, driving in two runs; Alyson Eaker had two hits and three RBI; and Emma Bumgarner had three hits and two RBI.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Gaston 9, Shelby 7: East Gaston built a 6-3 lead after two innings and held on. Shelby’s Mallory Haynes smacked two doubles and a home run.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 5, East Wilkes 1

West Wilkes 5, Boonville Starmount 2

Wilkes Central 15, North Wilkes 2

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 19, Black Mountain Owen 6

Marshall Madison County 14, Bakersville Mitchell County 0 (4 innings)

PAC 1A

Concord Carolina International 15, Community School of Davidson 7: Rachel Earl slammed two home runs and had two more hits, and Skylar Gandolfi also had four hits for Carolina International. Each player drove in four runs.

Monroe Union Academy 17, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0 (5 innings): Kailyn Griffin singled, doubled and homered for the Cardinals, driving in four runs. Savanna Brooks had four hits, including a double and triple, and four RBI. And Kristina Craft slammed three doubles for Union Academy.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3: Kaylan Brown (three hits, two RBI) and Lawson Gerland (two hits) led the Raptors.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 19, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

West Montgomery 20, North Rowan 0 (4 innings)

S.C. REGION 3 4A

York 10, Blythewood Westwood 0 (5 innings): Kaiden Quinn had three hits and two RBI, and Cougar teammate Ally Morales added two hits and three RBI.

NONCONFERENCE

Gaston Christian 7, Shelby Pinnacle Classical 0

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.