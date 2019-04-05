Jay Edwards Featured Stars: Indy’s Raja Milton shines in baseball, just like in hoops

Independence High baseball player Raja Milton Special to the Observer

Raja Milton’s high school basketball career ended in a heartbreaking 65-64 overtime loss to Ardrey Kell in the second round of the 4A state playoffs March 2.





Less than 48 hours later, Milton was in a batting cage getting ready for the Independence baseball team’s trip to Hickory Ridge.

And having barely swung a bat since the previous season, Milton broke up Hickory Ridge ace Nolan Devos’ no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh and final regulation inning. Milton ended up also breaking up the shutout by scoring a run in the same frame.

“As soon as he (Milton) finishes basketball, he just goes straight into baseball and it shows how good of an athlete he is,” said Independence baseball coach Samuel Skinner, in his first year as Independence’s baseball coach. Skinner was a former Patriots’ assistant for five seasons. “It doesn’t take Raja a lot of time to make the transition because his natural athleticism takes over and not everyone can do that. What he did against Hickory Ridge (to get a hit/run) in his first game back less than 48 hours after that emotional loss (Ardrey Kell in basketball) was amazing.”

Milton said the switch wasn’t as easy as it may’ve looked.

“Making the transition from baseball to basketball is tough and it takes a toll on my body,” Milton said. “But I’ve done it for four years now, so I know what I have to do. And to break up that no-hitter in my first game back was awesome, it gave me a lot of confidence and it was a great way to start off my senior year right.”

Milton has carried that momentum throughout the first month of the season as he was hitting .400 with eight singles, two doubles, seven runs scored and six stolen bases primarily from the clean-up spot in the line (No. 4 hitter).

During the week of March 18-23, the Independence senior right fielder/left-handed pitcher went 6-for-10 at the plate with two doubles and three RBI in three games.

And against Indian Trail Porter Ridge March 22, Milton was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Through Wednesday, April 5, Independence is 8-8 overall and 5-5 in the Southwestern 4A. The Patriots play rival Rocky River at home Tuesday at 6:30

“We told ourselves coming into the Porter Ridge game (Mar. 22) that we were going to start a new season that day, and forget about what we had done in the past this year,” Milton said. “Just having that mentality, that approach of coming in hungry with a chip on our shoulder helped us win that game and it’s going to help us going forward.”

While Milton is focused on playing his role on the Independence baseball team, he is also hoping to get the opportunity to play college basketball.

Milton has an offer from Fort Valley State and interest from schools like Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Lane and Anderson, according to Independence basketball coach, Preston Davis.

The 6-foot, 160-pound point guard averaged 10 points, five assists, two steals per game. He who was named to the Southwestern 4A conference selection last week, believes his chance will come.

“I’ve always loved college basketball and everything about it,” Milton said. “Watching the NCAA Tournament (last week) really made me even more excited because of feeling you get just watching the games. I definitely want to have that experience (college basketball).”

Coach Skinner, who has watched Milton develop for the last four years on the baseball diamond and the basketball court, also believes all he needs is a chance at the next level.

“What Raja (Milton) has accomplished this year in basketball and baseball is impressive, but to be honest with it’s what we expected,” Skinner said. “Raja is just doing what he’s always done.

“I know he’s going to go somewhere (college basketball) and make someone proud. There’s a school (and college coach) out there that’s going to be glad they took a chance on him.”

Cameron Arnold, Lake Norman Baseball: The Lake Norman junior had a strong week on the mound and at the plate for the Wildcats.

Arnold went 6 2/3 innings on the mound with six strikeouts to lead Lake Norman past Hough 9-2, March 22.

Arnold also had a home run in the Wildcats 13-3 win at Alexander Central, March 20.

Arnold, a N.C. State commit, is batting .360 this year, while going 2-0 on the mound with 26 strikeouts in 16.1 innings while boasting a 0.86 earned run average (ERA).

Kyle McKernan, Marvin Ridge Baseball: The Marvin Ridge junior pitcher tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout to help the Mavericks to 2-0 win at Cuthbertson March 20.

McKernan had four strikeouts in his seven innings of work against Cuthbertson.

John Burns, Lincoln Charter Baseball: The Lincoln Charter went 6-for-6 at the plate at the Eagles swept a doubleheader with Bessemer City, Mar. 22.

Burns was 4-for-4 with two home runs in the 1st inning of the first game, and had seven RBI in the 19-0 win.

Later the same night, he went 2-for-2 with a double in their 15-2 win.

Jack Heath, Charlotte Catholic Golf: The Charlotte Catholic junior had a big week in late March, earning medalist honors in both of the Cougars’ matches.

Heath started his week with three-under par, 33, to finish first-place individually and lead Catholic to their 3rd straight, SCC match victory, March 21

The next two days, Heath shot 71-65 to win the North State High School Challenge Tournament at Irish Creek in Kannapolis by eight shots.

Heath also helped Charlotte Catholic win the North State High School Challenge as a team by eight shots over runner-up, Myers Park.

Will Isom, Charlotte Christian Tennis: The Charlotte Christian freshman is a perfect 6-0 overall in the first three matches of his high school career.

Isom has won all three of his singles matches in straight sets with two wins coming at No. 2 singles and one at No. 1 singles.

He has also won all three doubles’ matches this season with teammate and partner, junior, Andrew Stafford.

Isom has also helped his Charlotte Christian tennis team to a 3-0 start with win over Gaston Day and at Gaston Christian and at SouthLake Christian.

Cade Caggiano/Jackson Price, Ardrey Kell Lacrosse: The Ardrey Kell sophomore duo combined for 18 goals and 11 assists to two wins.

Caggiano and Price both had four goals and three assists in the Knights 20-1 win at Porter Ridge, March 18.

Five days, later Price came back with six goals and three assists, while Caggiano had four goal and two assists in Ardrey Kell’s 17-11 win over Calverton (MD).

Pierce Memmel, Patton Lacrosse: The Patton senior had 19 goals, three assists, 14 groundballs and three takeaways in three games last week.

Memmel opened his week with five goals in a tough 9-8 loss to St. Stephens, Mar. 18.

Two days later, he netted nine goals in a 21-11 victory at South Iredell.

Memmel finished off his week with five more goals in a 10-8 win over Hickory.

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Athletes of the Week

Sarah Brown, Union Academy Soccer: The Union Academy junior had five goals and five assists in three wins to help the Cardinals (7-0) remain undefeated this season.

Brown started her week with three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Bradford Prep, March 18.

She had two more goals and two more assists in a 5-0 win at Mountain Island Charter, March 20.

Brown finished her week with a bang as she led Union Academy to 1-0 win at Sun Valley (No. 4 in the state, 3A).

Brown had such a big impact in the Sun Valley win that FC Carolinas’ executive director, David Broxton, said “she was the best player on the field by a wide margin.”

Brown, a Charlotte 49ers’ commit, has 16 goals and nine assists for Union Academy this season.

Taylor Barrineau, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln junior had a big week, scoring five goals, while dishing out one assist in two wins.

Barrineau started her week with the game-winning assist and a penalty-kick goal to ice the game in a 2-0 win over North Lincoln, Mar. 19.

Two days later, Barrineau scored four goals in the first 20 minutes of a 6-0 win at Bandys.

Barrineau has 14 goals and eight assists for the Mustangs (5-3 overall, 3-1 in the South Fork 2A conference) this season.

Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell Soccer: The Ardrey Kell senior has scored nine goals in first 10 games to help the Knights to a 6-2-2 start (3-1 in the SoMeck7 conference).

McDermott added to two more goals this week, one in a 2-0 win against Marvin Ridge (Mar. 20) and one more score in a 2-0 win at Olympic, Mar. 22.

McDermott also has five assists this season.

Anne Culicerto, Charlotte Catholic Lacrosse: The Charlotte Catholic junior goalkeeper had 19 saves in a 9-8 win over Myers Park, Mar. 19, to help the Cougars (5-0) remain undefeated this season.

Culicerto came up big for the second game in a row after recording 13 saves in a 14-13 victory at Lake Norman, Mar. 14, giving her 32 saves in the last two contests.

Culicerto has 45 saves this season for Charlotte Catholic.

Morgan Werner, Nation Ford Track: The Nation Ford junior set a personal and school record, running a 5:10.73 to win the 1,600-meter run at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches’ Classic, Mar. 23.

The 5:10.73 time was the No. 1 time run in the state this outdoor season by more than two seconds.

Catherine Bodick, Davidson Day Track: The Davidson Day junior set two school records at a meet at Weddington, March 20.

Bodick threw a personal and school record 27-8 to win the shot put.

She also threw a personal and school record 77-9 to finish 3rd-place at same meet.

Bodick qualified for the NCISAA state championships with both of her throws at Weddington.

Sharla Kirkpatrick, Concord Softball: The Concord junior had six strikeouts and went the distance on the mound to lead the Spiders to a 3-2 win over Cox Mill.

Kirkpatrick also helped herself out at the plate, driving in the tying and the winning run with two RBI in Concord’s final at bat in the bottom of the 7th inning to earn the win over Cox Mill, their first over the Chargers in school history.

Kirkpatrick accomplished all of this despite playing with walking pneumonia, according to Concord softball coach, Charity Ballard.

Kirkpatrick is hitting .417 at the plate with six doubles, four RBI and has 35 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work with 2-3 record on the mound for Concord (2-5) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 24.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.