Thursday’s spring roundup: Independence gets key softball win

Independence scored a big girls’ softball victory Thursday evening when the Patriots rallied for a 9-3 victory over Indian Trail Porter Ridge.





In a meeting of Southwestern 4A Conference leaders, the visiting Patriots improved to 9-0 in the league. Porter Ridge dropped to 8-2.

The host Pirates led 3-0 after three innings, but Independence rallied. Kayla Douglas had a big day, pitching a complete-game victory and going 3-for-3 at the plate. She drove in two runs.

Featured performers

Emerson Douds (Weddington track and field)): Douds, a senior, won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes in the Union County Track and Field Championships.

Naomi Fountain (Concord Cox Mill girls’ soccer): Fountain, a senior striker, scored four goals and added an assist as Cox Mill trounced Concord Jay M. Robinson 9-2.

Netanya Linares (Waxhaw Cuthbertson track and field): Linares, a senior, won four events – the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and pole vault – as her team dominated the Union Country Track and Field Championships.

Madison McBride (Monroe Central Academy girls’ softball): McBride slammed two triples and a home run, driving in five runs, as the Cougars beat Anson County 19-18 in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

Carlee McWilliam (South Mecklenburg girls’ softball): McWilliam, a sophomore catcher, collected four hits as the Sabres rallied to beat Ardrey Kell 7-6.

Track and field

The Weddington boys and Waxhaw Cuthbertson girls dominated the annual Union County Track and Field Championships, held at Cuthbertson.

Weddington won seven boys’ events, to three for Cuthbertson. Monroe Union Academy, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Unionville Piedmont and Monroe each had one win.

Emerson Douds of Weddington swept the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Teammates Kyle Durham (800 meters, 1600 meters) and Alex Mock (shot put, discus) also were multi-winners. Others taking two events were Monroe’s Joshua Marsh (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Cuthbertson’s Trevor Grant (long jump, triple jump).

The Cuthbertson girls took 12 events, to three for Weddington and two for Marshville Forest Hills.

Netanya Linares of Cuthbertson captured the 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump and pole vault. Teammate Anya Goode won at 100 and 200 meters, and Weddington’s Sarah Bechtel took the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.

Boys’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 28, Independence 1: Cameron Lemox and Kenn Keefner each scored five goals for Ardrey Kell.

Charlotte Country Day 16, Covenant Day 4

Community School of Davidson 13, Mooresville 2: Baker Westmoreland (four goals, two assists) and Alex Manning (three goals, five assists, nine ground balls) led the victors.

Concord Cannon School 10, Charlotte Christian 9 (OT): Cannon rallied after trailing 5-2 after one quarter.

Greensboro Day 17, Davidson Day 7

Hickory St. Stephens 15, Asheville 2: Dylan McFarland’s seven goals, two assists and three ground balls led St. Stephens.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 11, Queens Grant Charter 8: Noah Beard scored four goals for Queens Grant.

Myers Park 18, South Mecklenburg 3

Weddington 18, Marvin Ridge 11: The visiting Warriors, ranked second in the state by MaxPreps, got six goals apiece from Eamon Murphy and Anthony Todaro. Will Canata scored six goals for Marvin Ridge.

Boys’ soccer

Camden 3, Chester 2: Chester’s Henry Austin scored two goals, but the Cyclones dropped this Region 4 3A match.

Kershaw North Central 6, Richburg Lewisville 4: The host Knights outscored Lewisville 4-2 in the second half of this Region 4 2A match.

Boys’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 9, Covenant Day 0: Kaelin Van Cleeff won No. 1 singles, and teammates Bennett Turner and Tarun Prakash took No. 1 doubles.

Lancaster 5, Blythewood (SC) Westwood 1: Isaac Thomas (No. 1 singles), Brevon McKinney (No. 2) and Conner Parman (No. 3) were among Lancaster’s winners.

Marvin Ridge 8, Monroe Parkwood 0

Myers Park 9, East Mecklenburg 0: Myers Park’s Mark Dillon downed Nikhil Sadagopa in straight sets in No. 1 singles, then teamed with Sam Dean to win No. 1 doubles.

Salisbury 9, East Davidson 0: The Hornets improved to 16-0 on the season.

Weddington 5, Charlotte Catholic 4

Girls’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 16, Independence 1

Butler 18, Hickory St. Stephens 9: Butler’s Kaitlyn Coleman had six goals and an assist, and Reagan Bargin added five goals and an assist.

Lake Norman 19, Lake Norman Charter 2: Maddi Conklin (five goals) and Bri Abreu (six ground balls) led Lake Norman.

Myers Park 22, South Mecklenburg 2

Providence 12, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10

Girls’ soccer

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 3, Covenant Day 1

Providence Day 3, Charlotte Latin 2: The host Chargers took a big conference victory, improving to 3-0 and dropping Latin to 2-1. Marissa Hart, Kennedy Jones and Katerina Peroulas scored goals for Providence Day, while Sully Williams and Katie Sanger got Latin’s goals.

SANDHILLS 4A

Pembroke Purnell Swett 10, Scotland County 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 6, West Caldwell 0

Hickory St. Stephens 2, Morganton Freedom 1: Makayla Stafford and Melissa Lopez each scored for St. Stephens.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 6, Gastonia Ashbrook 1

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 5, Lawndale Burns 3: Down 3-2, the Storm rallied with three goals in the second half.

Kings Mountain 7, Gastonia Huss 0: The visiting Mountaineers ran their conference record to 8-0.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 9, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2: Naomi Fountain’s four goals led Cox Mill, which also got two goals and six assists from Hannah Dunn.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 6, Unionville Piedmont 0: Eveleen Hahn (two goals, two assists) and Logan Webb (two goals, one assist) led the Catholic offense. Goalkeeper Ella Futch got the shutout.

Marvin Ridge 8, Monroe 0: Madison Cobb’s four goals and an assist led Marvin Ridge. Brooke Lavelle had a goal and two assists.

Weddington 7, Monroe Parkwood 0

METROLINA

Gaston Christian 9, Northside Christian 0

Gaston Day 8, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: Bizzi Grimm’s four goals supported Cameron Harris, who got her fourth shutout of the season in goal.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Hickory Christian 9, United Faith Christian 0: The visiting Knights improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Hickory University Christian def. Woodlawn School: Regulation play ended in a 0-0 tie, but University Christian won the shootout 2-0.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Salisbury 6, East Davidson 0: The host Hornets improved to 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Newton Foard 1, Morganton Patton 0: The Tigers improved to 7-0 in conference play, keeping a one-game lead over West Iredell.

West Iredell 6, Valdese Draughn 0: The visiting Warriors are now 6-1 in the conference.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 3, East Lincoln 0: The visiting Knights improved to 9-0 in the conference.

Lincolnton def. Newton-Conover: The teams played to a 2-2 tie, but Lincolnton edged the Red Devils 4-3 in a shootout.

Maiden 1, Catawba Bandys 0: Goalkeeper Marley Mingus got the shutout, and the Blue Devils scored on a goal by Rachel Morris, off a Shelby Pettit assist.

North Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 0

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 2, Forest City Chase 0

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 4, Alleghany 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Polk County 4, Avery County 0

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Moore 14, Albemarle 0

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 4, Rock Hill 0: The Yellowjackets scored four times in the second half after a tight opening 40 minutes. Katie Phillips scored two goals, and Annika Ford had a goal and three assists.

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Camden 11, Chester 0

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Kershaw North Central 2, Richburg Lewisville 1: Lexus Haven scored two first-half goals for the victorious Knights.

Lancaster Buford 5, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 1: Chaney Smith’s two goals led Buford. Emma Larson added two assists.

NONCONFERENCE

Butler 3, Mallard Creek 3: Sofia Brotherton scored twice for Butler.

Greenville (SC) southside Christian 8, Indian Land 0

North Stanly 1, West Stanly 0

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Lake Norman 18, Hough 0: Linda Moore’s two doubles, three runs and four RBI led Lake Norman. Amber Locasto had two hits and four RBI.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 5, Olympic 4: Jenna McCauley and Erin Gabriel each homered for Providence, while Ashley Masken had two hits for Olympic.

South Mecklenburg 7, Ardrey Kell 6: Carlee McWilliam’s four hits led the Sabres to a come-from-behind victory. They scored five times in the bottom of the seventh. Aubrey Wilson led Ardrey Kell with three hits, and Lexi Markle added two hits and two RBI.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 15, East Mecklenburg 0 (3 innings): Brittany Snyder slammed a two-run homer for Hickory Ridge.

CISAA

Covenant Day 8, Charlotte Country Day 6: Covenant Day scored four times in the top of the sixth, taking the lead for good. Sophie Rucker and Jamie Hearn each had three hits for Country Day.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 7, Richmond Senior 2: Lumberton scored six times in the top of the seventh, stunning the host Raiders. It was Richmond Senior’s first loss in 10 conference games. Lumberton is 7-3.

Scotland County 7, Southern Pines Pinecrest 1

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 6, West Caldwell 0: The Cougars scored all their runs in the bottom of the sixth.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 19, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (3 innings): Mackenzie Hayes and Laney Jo Patterson each drove in four runs for Crest.

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 6, Lawndale Burns 2: Braley Hamilton and Gracie Wright each had two hits and two RBI for the victorious Storm.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 13, North Iredell 2: Down 2-0 after four innings, the Chargers came back in a big way. Kary Hales had three hits and three RBI for Jesse Carson.

South Iredell 19, Statesville 0 (3 innings)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 7, Concord 3: Riley Tucker drove in four runs for Central Cabarrus, and winning pitcher Brantleigh Parrott struck out 11.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 10, Concord Cox Mill 0 (5 innings): Deanna Waddell pitched a five-inning no-hitter.

Kannapolis Brown 9, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Kaylee Yow homered for A.L. Brown.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 18, Weddington 0: Senior Taylor Walker drove in five runs with a double and two home runs, and Jessica Davis added three hits. Gabby Baylog pitched her second no-hitter of the season, striking out nine.

Monroe Parkwood 4, Unionville Piedmont 2

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Charlotte Catholic 2: The Cavaliers scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Julia Tramontano had two hits for Catholic.

METROLINA 8

Gaston Christian 8, Concord First Assembly 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 4, Midway Oak Grove 2

East Davidson 7, West Davidson 5

Ledford 16, Thomasville 0

North Davidson 11, South Rowan 0: South Rowan was the victim of an Abby Craver one-hitter.

Salisbury 16, Lexington 1 (3 innings): Alli Tuck, Ellen Yang and Journie Dawson each drove in four runs, with Yang hitting a home run.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Newton Foard 16, Morganton Patton 1 (5 innings)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 8-18, Monroe Central Academy 6-19: Anson County took the opener, rallying from a 6-4 deficit. Amanda Abreu had three hits for Central Academy.

In the second game, Central Academy’s Madison McBride had two triples and a home run, and Jaden Kemp had four hits and three RBI. Anson County made it close by scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 9, Lake Norman Charter 0: Kylie Thress singled and homered for the Mustangs, and teammate Katie Hague had two triples and four RBI.

Maiden 6, Catawba Bandys 1: Morgan Boeheimer tossed a four-hitter and struck out 10 for Maiden. Rachel Cooke had two hits for the victors, and Ashtyn Hopson had two hits for Bandys.

North Lincoln 9, West Lincoln 3

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Forest City Chase 4, East Ruterhford 2: Peyton White’s two hits and two RBI led Chase.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 8, North Wilkes 0

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 21, Community School of Davidson 0 (5 innings): Ashley Marchitelli fired a five-inning no-hitter. Reagin Luby went 3-for-5 and scored three runs, and Sarah Sweitzer had two hits, scored four times, and stole two bases.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 31-10, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1-4

Lincoln Charter 13, Gastonia Highland Tech 1: Abby Allen’s two triples and Hailey McGee’s four hits led the Lincoln Charter attack.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 13-16, South Davidson 0-1

South Stanly 13, North Stanly 0 (5 innings): Sadie Lee tossed a three-hit shutout, and Kaitlyn Tucker had two hits and three RBI.

West Montgomery 10, North Rowan 0

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Clover 12, Rock Hill Northwestern 3: Jenna Venturelli’s two hits and four RBI led Clover. Kalia Caviness added three hits.

S.C. REGION 3 4A

York 7, Rock Hill South Pointe 1: York’s Abby Morales had two hits, and winning pitcher Kaiden Quinn allowed only four hits and struck out nine over seven innings.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Chesterfield 5, Pageland Central 2: Chesterfield scored four times in the top of the fifth. Mackenzie Arent had two hits for Pageland.

NONCONFERENCE

Concord Cannon School 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 5 (8 innings)

McBee (SC) 22, Kershaw North Central 4

Mooresville 10, South Iredell 0

Mountain Island Day Charter 11, Concord Carolina International 6: Ariana Gomez smacked four hits and drove in five runs for the victors.

Vance 18, Berry Academy 8

