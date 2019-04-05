Thursday’s baseball roundup: Robinson upset tightens South Piedmont 3A league race

Concord Jay M. Robinson tightened the South Piedmont 3A Conference baseball race Thursday by scoring an upset victory over Concord Cox Mill.





The Bulldogs blanked Cox Mill 4-0, enabling Central Cabarrus and Northwest Cabarrus to close within one loss of first place in the standings.

Cox Mill is now 9-2 in South Piedmont 3A play, with Central Cabarrus at 8-3 and Northwest Cabarrus at 7-3.

Cox Mill faces each of its pursuers over the next two weeks. The Chargers play home-and-away games next week against Central Cabarrus, then have a similar two-game set the following week against Northwest Cabarrus.

In Thursday’s game, left-handed senior pitcher Luke Nelson got the victory for Jay M. Robinson. The Bulldogs scored three times in the fifth inning, on RBI hits by Justin Brandon and Jake Dameron.

Central Cabarrus edged Concord 2-1, as Joe Muhanen bested Maven Parker in a pitchers’ duel. Muhanen allowed six hits and struck out six, and Parker scattered four hits while fanning six.

Central Cabarrus’ Christian Thomas and Concord’s Hunter Burgess each had two hits and an RBI.

Thursday’s top performers

Patrick Alvarez (Myers Park): Alvarez had four hits in the Mustangs’ 15-5 victory at East Mecklenburg. He also drove in three runs.

John Burns (Lincoln Charter): Burns, a senior, went 5-for-6 in his team’s 29-4 rout of Gastonia Highland Tech. He drove in four runs and scored three.

Cameron Carraway (Richmond Senior): Carraway pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout as the Raiders downed Lumberton 7-0. At the plate, he had two hits.

John Miralia (Providence Day): A junior, Miralia pitched a complete game as his team edged Covenant Day 2-1. Miralia allowed four hits and struck out 14.

Player (school): accomplishments

Thursday’s other results

I-MECK 4A

Hopewell 5, Mooresville 2: Tanner Gresham and Jared Johnson each drove in two runs for the Titans, who improved to 6-4 in the conference race and dropped Mooresville to 8-2. Hough also is 8-2, and Lake Norman is 9-3.

Mallard Creek 12, North Mecklenburg 1: The victorious Mavericks improved to 7-3, just a game out of first place.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 6, Olympic 1: Providence kept pace with South Mecklenburg atop the standings, improving to 8-0. The Panthers face Ardrey Kell twice next week, then meet South Mecklenburg on April 23 and 26.

South Mecklenburg 8, Ardrey Kell 4: The Sabres completed a two-game sweep of Ardrey Kell and improved to 8-0 in the conference. The Knights dropped to 6-2. Wes Terte, Breon Ishmael and James Johnson each had two hits for South Mecklenburg.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 10, Butler 4: Joey Tucker’s three hits and two RBI led Hickory Ridge. Adam Wilkerson added two hits and two RBI.

Myers Park 15, East Mecklenburg 5: Patrick Alvarez collected four hits and drove in three runs for the Mustangs, who also got three hits from Jack Shaw and three RBI from Preston Hall. Will Treadaway had two hits and an RBI for East Mecklenburg.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 10, Charlotte Country Day 0: Brett Adams had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Teammates Calvert Clark and J.T. Killen each drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Brett Adams went five innings, scattering three hits, and striking out nine. Boston Taggart finished in relief.

Providence Day 2, Covenant Day 1: John Miralia’s four-hit pitching and Baker Olin’s two hits led the Chargers.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 7, Lumberton 0: Winning pitcher Cameron Carraway went seven innings, allowing three hits. Carraway and Jake Ransom each had two hits.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 8, Scotland County 3

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 10, West Caldwell 1: Cody Moose scored three times for the Cougars, and Andrew Auten and Bryson Hammer each added two RBI. Starter Maddox Kerley went five innings, allowing two hits and fanning nine. Jeremy Simpson finished.

Marion McDowell 20, Boone Watauga 3 (5 innings)

Morganton Freedom 5, Hickory St. Stephens 2

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 14, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Lawndale Burns 2

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 14, Statesville 0 (5 innings): Jesse Carson’s Ryan Street drove in three runs, and teammate Zeb Burns had three hits and two RBI. Deacon Wike pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight Statesville hitters.

South Iredell 7, East Rowan 1: David Brannen had two hits and two RBI for South Iredell, and winning pitcher Jack Forton went all the way, allowing five hits and striking out 10.

West Rowan 6, North Iredell 1

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Monroe Parkwood 10-2, Unionville Piedmont 0-8: Andrei Beal pitched a complete-game shutout for Parkwood in the opener. In the second game, Carter DuHaime (two hits, four RBI) and Jace Golden (two hits) led Piedmont to a split.

Weddington 4-3, Marvin Ridge 1-2: Weddington swept a doubleheader from the Mavericks. In the opener, Anthony Casciola pitched a complete-game victory. In the second game, Weddington’s Cooper McKeehan bested Drew Cognac in a pitchers’ battle.

METROLINA

Hickory Grove Christian 4, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3: Jordan Little singled and homered, driving in three runs. Hickory Grove rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 9, Gaston Day 1

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 7, East Davidson 3

Ledford 2, Salisbury 1: Ledford scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Salisbury starting pitcher Jack Fisher went five innings, allowing one run and striking out 12. Reliever Bo Rusher took the loss.

Midway Oak Grove 2, West Davidson 1

North Davidson 16-15, Lexington 2-0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe Central Academy 8-11, Anson County 5-2: The Cougars swept a doubleheader from Anson County. In the opener, the Cougars got five runs in the top of the first. Grayson Preslar slammed two doubles for Anson.

In the nightcap, Dalton Bevin (4-for-5) and Blake Little (three hits, two RBI) led Central Academy, which scored eight times in the first inning.

West Stanly 5, East Montgomery 2: Starter Trent Wilson went 6.1 innings and got the victory for the Colts. Brady Parker finished in relief.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 8, Maiden 3: Cy Spencer and Sal Ferraro each had two hits for Bandys, with Spencer driving in three runs and Ferraro knocking in two.

North Lincoln 17, East Lincoln 0

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 10, Forest City Chase 4: Freshmen David Sessoms and Caleb Cram pitched the Cavaliers to victory.

Shelby 8, East Gaston 4

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 9, Elkin 5

Ashe County 8, Boonville Starmount 4: The Huskies won their third in a row, evening their conference record at 4-4.

East Wilkes 6, North Wilkes 1

PAC 1A

Queens Grant 13-13, Mooresville Bradford Prep 4-0: Queens Grant swept a twin bill, scoring 12 runs in the first three innings of the opener, then limiting Bradford Prep to four base-runners in the second game.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 13-8, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1-0 (first game, five innings): In the opener, Zachary Adams had two hits and two RBI for Bessemer City.

Lincoln Charter 29, Gastonia Highland Tech 4 (5 innings): Lincoln Charter scored 10 runs in the top of the first and 17 more in the fourth. Senior John Burns led the way, going 5-for-6, scoring three times, and driving in four runs. Hunter Harriton went 4-for-4, with three runs and two RBI. Dylan Dodson added three hits.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 13, North Moore 0

West Montgomery 6, South Davidson 5

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 10, Clover 0: Mikey Tepper’s home run and three RBI helped the Yellowjackets. J.T. Marr and Conner Rasmussen each collected a pair of hits.

S.C. REGION 3 4A

York 12, Rock Hill South Pointe 0 (5 innings)

NONCONFERENCE

Hickory Christian 14, Bessemer City Community Christian 3: Andy Cook homered and drove in three Hickory Christian runs.

High Point Wesleyan 19, Carmel Christian 2

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 13, Christ the King 0 (5 innings): Sam McClellan and Nathan Smith each had three hits for the victors.

Vance 8, Berry Academy 4

