Spring Sports Roundup: Myers Park senior takes 2 Queen City Relay titles

Myers Park’s Miles Grant won two events Saturday in the 63rd Queen City Relays track and field meet at Myers Park High.





Grant, a senior, captured the long jump and triple jump.

Sprint specialist Cameron Rose of Harrisburg Hickory Ridge won the 100-meter dash and ran on a second-place 4-by-200 relay team and on a third-place 4-by-100 relay squad.

Three individuals set meet records.

Sophomore Cora Cooke of Myers Park won the 1,600-meter run in a record time of 5:10.69. Freshman Falon Spearman of Providence Day set a meet mark of 43.77 in the 300-meter hurdles. And Myers Park senior Addie Renner cleared 5-7¾, a high jump record.

Clarke also ran a leg of two victorious Myers Park relay teams – the sprint medley and the distance medley. Spearman ran lead leg of Providence Day’s winning shuttle hurdles relay squad.

Here are winners in the meet:

BOYS

100 meters: Cameron Rose (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge), 10.72; 1,600 meters: Pace Clark (Providence), 4:22.95; 3,200 meters: Matthew Fowler (Concord First Assembly), 9:37.81; 300-meter hurdles: Asa Simmons (Ardrey Kell), 39.05.

4-by-100 relay: Vance, 42.46; 4-by-200 relay: Vance, 1:27.34 (meet record); 4-by-400 relay: East Mecklenburg, 3:27.20; Sprint medley relay: Berry Academy, 3:34.87 (meet record); 4-by-800 relay: East Mecklenburg, 8:09.38; Distance medley relay: Marvin Ridge, 11:04.06.

High jump: Quinn Cokley (Myers Park), 6-0; Long jump: Miles Grant (Myers Park), 22-2; Triple jump: Grant, 44-10½; Pole vault: Ethan Basinger (Marvin Ridge), 13-0; Discus: Jack Stajos (Charlotte Country Day), 153-10; Shot put: Lance Penegar (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian), 53-3½.

GIRLS

Our Lady took the 300m hurdles with solid performances from Nicole Diaz and Princess Campbell.. Great job competing against the tough competition today at Queen City Relays! @HUHSAthletics #speedkills #dreamchasers pic.twitter.com/KN6jROeETo — HARDING TRACK and FIELD (@HUHSRAMS_TRACK) April 6, 2019

100 meters: Milan Fields (Hough), 12.09; 1,600 meters: Cora Cooke (Myers Park), 5:10.69 (meet record); 3,200 meters: Caroline Blanton (Marvin Ridge), 11:24.29; 300-meter hurdles: Falcon Spearman (Providence Day), 43.77 (meet record).

4-by-100 shuttle hurdle relay: Providence Day, 1:02.35; 4-by-100 relay: Vance, 47.31 (meet record); 4-by-200 relay: Vance, 1:39.68 (meet record); 4-by-400 relay: Providence, 3:54.86 (meet record); Sprint medley relay: Myers Park, 4:15.96; 4-by-800 relay: Berry Academy, 9:56.31; Distance medley relay: Myers Park, 12:53.53.

High jump: Addie Renner (Myers Park), 5-7½ (meet record); Long jump: Alana Mack (North Mecklenburg), 18-3½; Triple jump: Jirah Sidberry (Rocky River), 37-9; Pole vault: Emma Stone (Marvin Ridge), 10-6; Discus: Gracie Gardner (Ardrey Kell), 112-3; Shot put: Layla Graham (Butler), 34-3½.

Boys’ baseball

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Northwest Cabarrus 15, Kannapolis Brown 0 (6 innings): Jacob Foggin slammed two doubles and drove in five runs, and Cole Pletcher added two doubles. Andrew Ratchfield knocked in four runs.

NONCONFERENCE

Arden Christ School 11, Providence Day 0 (5 innings): The Greenies, now 11-2 on the season, got a no-hitter from Chad Treadaway. Providence Day dropped to 9-3.

Ardrey Kell 11, Butler 1 (5 innings): The Knights scored in each of their four at-bats.

Charlotte Christian 6, South Caldwell 5: The Knights won this battle of baseball powers, improving to 14-4 on the season. South Caldwell fell to 13-2.

Charlotte Latin 6, Greensboro Day 5

China Grove Carson 4, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0: Adam Misenheimer worked five innings, allowing one hit, and Ryan Street pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits for Carson. Luke Barringer doubled and drove in two Charger runs.

Covenant Day 12, Christ the King 0

High Point Christian 15, Hickory Grove Christian 5: Hickory Grove’s Luke Little and Travis Snell each had two hits.

Lake Norman 4, North Iredell 1: Lake Norman’s Vance Anderson singled and doubled, driving in a run. Starter Cameron Arnold went six innings and got the victory, with relief help from Dylan Armant.

Richmond Senior 8, Southeast Guilford 2: The Raiders, now 13-3, got three hits and two runs from Cameron Carraway. Tyler Bass added two hits.

South Mecklenburg 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1: The host Sabres improved to 15-1 on the season.

Southlake Christian 6, Covenant Day 3 (8 innings): The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings, but Southlake Christian scored five times in the eighth. Phillip Abner had three hits for Covenant Day.

Boys’ lacrosse

Buffalo Nichols 9, Southlake Christian 7: The visitors from New York took a narrow victory in the Champions Challenge at the Matthews SportsPlex.

Hough 18, Alpharetta (GA) 8: The Huskies jumped to an 11-2 halftime lead.

Lake Norman 8, Arden Christ School 4: Lake Norman handed Christ School its first loss in 13 matches. The Greenies are ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 private school lacrosse team in North Carolina. Lake Norman improved to 10-2 with this victory, in the Champions Challenge.

Providence Day 6, Charlotte Catholic 5 (OT): The feature match in the Champions Challenge went two overtimes. Matt Bohmer had three goals and an assist for Catholic.

Boys’ soccer

Clover 6, Greenville Hanna 2: Clover, now 15-0 and ranked No. 1 in 5A by MaxPreps, built a 4-0 halftime lead.

Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 3, West Columbia Gray Collegiate 0: Andrew Jackson’s Avery Funderburk scored two goals, and Jared Truesdale had a goal and an assist.

Lancaster Buford def. Rock Hill South Pointe: Regulation play ended in a 1-1 tie, but Buford won 4-2 in a shootout.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Lake Norman 2, Mooresville 1: Lake Norman improved to 12-1 overall and 8-1 in the conference.

NONCONFERENCE

Wilmington Hoggard 1, Charlotte Latin 0: Hoggard scored in the second half for the victory. Ruthie Jones had 13 saves for Latin.

West Columbia Gray Collegiate 8, Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 0

Girls’ softball

S.C. NONCONFERENCE

Chesnee 4-2, York 3-3: York salvaged a split by winning the second game. Ally Morales had a double and two RBI, and Joanna Howell added two hits. Howell also had two hits in the opener.

Fort Mill 17, Midland Valley 6: The Yellowjackets won this Aiken Triple Crown Tournament contest.

Fort Mill 10, Columbia Spring Valley 2: Fort Mill scored three first-inning runs and never trailed in this Triple Crown game.

Fort Mill Nation Ford 15, South Aiken 5: Playing in the Aiken Triple Crown Tournament, the Falcons rapped out 15 hits and scored nine times in the last two innings.

North Augusta 5, Indian Land 3: In another Triple Crown game, North Augusta scored four times in the bottom of the third for a 4-1 lead.

Crescent Palmetto 3, Fort Mill 0: Palmetto is ranked second in 4A by MaxPreps, while Fort Mill is eighth in 5A.

