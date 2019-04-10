Prep Insider Blog
Carmel Christian wins Sweet 16 boys basketball championship
Carmel Christian’s last second shot leads to repeat state title
Carmel Christian is the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champion.
The Cougars repeated as N.C. Independent Schools state champions and finished 29-3. They finished nationally ranked in multiple polls under first-year coach Joe Badgett.
Badgett was an assistant on the 2017-18 team that won the school’s first state title.
Carmel Christian began the season in the No. 1 spot and ends it there. In the final poll, the Cougars finished ahead of N.C. 4A runner-up West Charlotte, and 3A power Concord Cox Mill.
Final Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Carmel Christian
IND
31-3
1
2
|West Charlotte
4A
25-7
7
3
Concord Cox Mill
3A
28-3
3
4
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
29-3
5
5
Myers Park
4A
22-9
15
6
Ardrey Kell
4A
23-6
14
7
Charlotte Christian
IND
27-2
4
|8
|Morganton Freedom
|3A
|28-3
|6
9
|North Mecklenburg
4A
23-5
2
10
East Lincoln
2A
29-3
NR
11
North Rowan
1A
28-3
11
12
Olympic
4A
21-6
|8
13
Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
24-5
10
14
Butler
4A
20-7
9
15
Independence
4A
22-7
12
16
|Charlotte Catholic
3A
21-9
NR
Dropped Out: Vance (4A, 20-7); Kings Mountain (3A, 21-7).
Also receiving consideration: Victory Christian (IND, 18-12); Northside Christian (IND, 23-11); Davidson Day (IND, 20-5); Concord First Assembly (IND, 27-6); East Rutherford (2A, 22-6); Shelby (2A, 23-6).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
