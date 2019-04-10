Carmel Christian wins Sweet 16 boys basketball championship

Carmel Christian’s last second shot leads to repeat state title Carmel Christian's Donovan Gregory hit the game-winning shot with just over 3 seconds left to lift the Cougars to a second straight state title. Here's video of the shot, the celebration and the reaction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carmel Christian's Donovan Gregory hit the game-winning shot with just over 3 seconds left to lift the Cougars to a second straight state title. Here's video of the shot, the celebration and the reaction.

Carmel Christian is the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 champion.

The Cougars repeated as N.C. Independent Schools state champions and finished 29-3. They finished nationally ranked in multiple polls under first-year coach Joe Badgett.

Badgett was an assistant on the 2017-18 team that won the school’s first state title.

Carmel Christian began the season in the No. 1 spot and ends it there. In the final poll, the Cougars finished ahead of N.C. 4A runner-up West Charlotte, and 3A power Concord Cox Mill.

Final Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball







Rk Team Cl Rec Prvs. 1 Carmel Christian IND 31-3 1 2 West Charlotte 4A 25-7 7 3 Concord Cox Mill 3A 28-3 3 4 Marshville Forest Hills 2A 29-3 5 5 Myers Park 4A 22-9 15 6 Ardrey Kell 4A 23-6 14 7 Charlotte Christian IND 27-2 4 8 Morganton Freedom 3A 28-3 6 9 North Mecklenburg 4A 23-5 2 10 East Lincoln 2A 29-3 NR 11 North Rowan 1A 28-3 11 12 Olympic 4A 21-6 8 13 Fort Mill Nation Ford 5A 24-5 10 14 Butler 4A 20-7 9 15 Independence 4A 22-7 12 16 Charlotte Catholic 3A 21-9 NR