Dazia Lawrence heads the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg girls basketball team

THE CALL: Mallard Creek’s Dazia Lawrence 01.25.19 On Friday, Jan. 25, Mallard Creek High girls basketball star Dazia Lawrence led the Mavericks, No. 7 in the Sweet 16, to an upset win at home over No. 1 Vance. The Charlotte 49ers recruit reflects on the win on the Call. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Friday, Jan. 25, Mallard Creek High girls basketball star Dazia Lawrence led the Mavericks, No. 7 in the Sweet 16, to an upset win at home over No. 1 Vance. The Charlotte 49ers recruit reflects on the win on the Call.

Mallard Creek girls basketball star Dazia Lawrence is the Observer’s Mecklenburg County player of the year.

Lawrence headlines the 2018-19 All-Mecklenburg girls basketball team, which represents the top players inside Mecklenburg County.

The Observer will also announce its All-Observer team, for the best players throughout its coverage zone, later this week.

Lawrence has signed with the Charlotte 49ers. This season, the I-MECK 4A conference player of the year averaged 23.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 rebounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

She led Mallard Creek to a 22-6 record. The Mavericks finished second in the I-MECK 4A regular-season race and reached the second round of the N.C. 4A playoffs.

Mallard Creek girls basketball coach Clarence Johnson talks to his team during a timeout. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

▪ The Mecklenburg County girls basketball coach of the year is Mallard Creek’s Clarence Johnson. Johnson also was named the I-MECK 4A coach of the year. Johnson was also Mecklenburg County coach of the year after the 2017-18 season.

Johnson, who also won the award after the 2010-11 season, is tied for the second-most Mecklenburg County coach of the awards in history. Former West Meckelnburg coach Becky McDonald also won the award three times. Seven-time winner Barbara Nelson (Providence Day, Myers Park) tops the all-time list.

All-Mecklenburg First Team

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 5-8, Sr.: I-MECK 4A player of the year averaged 23.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.6 rebounds.

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-8, Soph., G: On pace to become her school’s all-time leading scorer; averaged 24.4 points, 8.0 rebounds. 2.8 steals, 2.2 assists.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-9, Soph, G: NCISAA all-state pick has committed to Davidson. One of region’s top shooters, Haines averaged 23 points, five rebounds, four steals per game.

Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin, 6-1, Sr., W: NCISAA all-state pick averaged 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds 3.1 steals, 2.6 steals and 2.0 assists.

Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., W: SoMeck player of the year averaged 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 2.1 steals and 1.7 assists.

SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.

All-Mecklenburg Second Team

Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic, 5-8, Jr., G

Nevaeah Brown, Davidson Day, 5-9, Jr., G

Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 6-0, Jr, F

Michaela Lane, Butler, 6-1, Jr., F

Jordan McLaughlin, Berry, 5-6, Sr. G

All-Mecklenburg Third Team

Lydia Babirye, Victory Christian, 5-9, 8th, G

Kayla Ganda, Hickory Grove, 5-9, Fr., G

Taylor Henderson, Myers Park, 5-10, Soph, G

Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell, 6-0, Soph, F

Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian, 6-0, Sr., F

Past Winners

Year, Player, Coach

2017-18: Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek; Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek

2016-17: Janelle Bailey, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day

2015-16: Erin Whalen, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day

2014-15: Aliyah Mazcyk, Myers Park; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park

2013-14: DD Rogers, Myers Park and Jatarie White, Providence Day; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park

2012-13: Jatarie White, Providence Day; Jennifer Baker, North Mecklenburg

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day; Anthony Jones, Harding

2010-11: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)

2009-10: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Stephanie Butler (Butler)

2008-09: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)



2007-08: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)



2006-07: Pip Woodson (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)



2005-06: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Troy Gaston (South Meck)



2004-05: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Marcus Talley (Harding)



2003-04: Kyria Buford (Victory Christian); Elmore Brown (Garinger)



2002-03: Keisha Brown (Char. Christian); Gary Richmond (Vance)



2001-02: Kisha Granberry (West Charlotte); Becky McDonald (Butler)



2000-01: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)



1999-00: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Bob Angley (Charlotte Christian)



1998-99: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Sonya McRoberts (West Charlotte)



1997-98: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)



1996-97: Tonya Phifer (Charlotte Latin); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)



1995-96: Nikki Herron (West Mecklenburg); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)



1994-95: Tamika Mackey (West Mecklenburg); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)



1993-94: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)



1992-93: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)



1991-92: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); James Davis (West Charlotte)



1990-91: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Robert Miller (Providence)



1989-90: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); James Davis (W. Charlotte)



1988-89: Lori Eichler (Harding); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)



1987-88: Aimee Sockwell (West Charlotte); Gary Finger (West Charlotte)



1986-87: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Carroll Mizelle (North Mecklenburg)



1985-86: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Harry Johnston (Myers Park)