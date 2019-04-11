Prep Insider Blog
Dazia Lawrence heads the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer All-Mecklenburg girls basketball team
Mallard Creek girls basketball star Dazia Lawrence is the Observer’s Mecklenburg County player of the year.
Lawrence headlines the 2018-19 All-Mecklenburg girls basketball team, which represents the top players inside Mecklenburg County.
The Observer will also announce its All-Observer team, for the best players throughout its coverage zone, later this week.
Lawrence has signed with the Charlotte 49ers. This season, the I-MECK 4A conference player of the year averaged 23.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 rebounds.
She led Mallard Creek to a 22-6 record. The Mavericks finished second in the I-MECK 4A regular-season race and reached the second round of the N.C. 4A playoffs.
▪ The Mecklenburg County girls basketball coach of the year is Mallard Creek’s Clarence Johnson. Johnson also was named the I-MECK 4A coach of the year. Johnson was also Mecklenburg County coach of the year after the 2017-18 season.
Johnson, who also won the award after the 2010-11 season, is tied for the second-most Mecklenburg County coach of the awards in history. Former West Meckelnburg coach Becky McDonald also won the award three times. Seven-time winner Barbara Nelson (Providence Day, Myers Park) tops the all-time list.
All-Mecklenburg First Team
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 5-8, Sr.: I-MECK 4A player of the year averaged 23.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.6 rebounds.
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-8, Soph., G: On pace to become her school’s all-time leading scorer; averaged 24.4 points, 8.0 rebounds. 2.8 steals, 2.2 assists.
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day, 5-9, Soph, G: NCISAA all-state pick has committed to Davidson. One of region’s top shooters, Haines averaged 23 points, five rebounds, four steals per game.
Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin, 6-1, Sr., W: NCISAA all-state pick averaged 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds 3.1 steals, 2.6 steals and 2.0 assists.
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., W: SoMeck player of the year averaged 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 2.1 steals and 1.7 assists.
All-Mecklenburg Second Team
Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic, 5-8, Jr., G
Nevaeah Brown, Davidson Day, 5-9, Jr., G
Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 6-0, Jr, F
Michaela Lane, Butler, 6-1, Jr., F
Jordan McLaughlin, Berry, 5-6, Sr. G
All-Mecklenburg Third Team
Lydia Babirye, Victory Christian, 5-9, 8th, G
Kayla Ganda, Hickory Grove, 5-9, Fr., G
Taylor Henderson, Myers Park, 5-10, Soph, G
Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell, 6-0, Soph, F
Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian, 6-0, Sr., F
Past Winners
Year, Player, Coach
2017-18: Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek; Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek
2016-17: Janelle Bailey, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day
2015-16: Erin Whalen, Providence Day; Josh Springer, Providence Day
2014-15: Aliyah Mazcyk, Myers Park; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park
2013-14: DD Rogers, Myers Park and Jatarie White, Providence Day; Barbara Nelson, Myers Park
2012-13: Jatarie White, Providence Day; Jennifer Baker, North Mecklenburg
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day; Anthony Jones, Harding
2010-11: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Clarence Johnson (Mallard Creek)
2009-10: Cierra Burdick (Butler); Stephanie Butler (Butler)
2008-09: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)
2007-08: Christal Caldwell (West Charlotte); Reggie Mobley (West Charlotte)
2006-07: Pip Woodson (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
2005-06: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Troy Gaston (South Meck)
2004-05: Joy Cheek (South Meck); Marcus Talley (Harding)
2003-04: Kyria Buford (Victory Christian); Elmore Brown (Garinger)
2002-03: Keisha Brown (Char. Christian); Gary Richmond (Vance)
2001-02: Kisha Granberry (West Charlotte); Becky McDonald (Butler)
2000-01: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1999-00: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Bob Angley (Charlotte Christian)
1998-99: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Sonya McRoberts (West Charlotte)
1997-98: Natasha Brackett (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1996-97: Tonya Phifer (Charlotte Latin); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)
1995-96: Nikki Herron (West Mecklenburg); Angie Seifert (East Mecklenburg)
1994-95: Tamika Mackey (West Mecklenburg); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)
1993-94: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1992-93: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Barbara Nelson (Providence Day)
1991-92: Tiffani Johnson (Garinger); James Davis (West Charlotte)
1990-91: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); Robert Miller (Providence)
1989-90: Konecka Drakeford (Providence Day); James Davis (W. Charlotte)
1988-89: Lori Eichler (Harding); Becky McDonald (West Mecklenburg)
1987-88: Aimee Sockwell (West Charlotte); Gary Finger (West Charlotte)
1986-87: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Carroll Mizelle (North Mecklenburg)
1985-86: Andrea Stinson (North Mecklenburg); Harry Johnston (Myers Park)
