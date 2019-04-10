Tuesday’s Roundup: Myers Park soccer takes big win

Myers Park remained undefeated Tuesday night by edging Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1-0 in a meeting of Southwestern 4A girls’ soccer powers.





Charlotte Butler got the shutout in goal for the Mustangs, who are now 9-0-2 overall and 7-0 in the conference. The goal was scored by Amanda Stines, on an assist from Tyler Brading.

Hickory Ridge is now 10-5-1 and 7-2.

Featured performers

Sedona Dancu (Covenant Day girls’ soccer): Dancu scored three goals in her team’s 6-2 victory over Concord Cannon School. Dancu has 14 goals this season – the most for any 4A private school player in North Carolina.

Mary Gale Godwin (Charlotte Latin girls’ soccer): Godwin had three goals and an assist as the Hawks beat Charlotte Christian 6-1.

Alyssa Howard (Hickory St. Stephens girls’ softball): Howard smacked a two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting her team to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over West Caldwell.

Emmette Paradine (Hickory boys’ lacrosse): Paradine, a freshman, scored eight goals in the Red Tornadoes’ 19-4 victory over Boone Watauga. In nine matches this season, Paradine has 29 goals and three assists.

Boys’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 14, Fort Mill Nation Ford 7: Cade Caggiano’s three goals and five assists led the Knights to victory. Coy Nguyen had five ground balls for Ardrey Kell.

Hickory 19, Boone Watauga 4: Hickory’s Emmette Paradine scored eight goals and added two assists, and Whitt Holbrook added four goals and an assist.

Hickory St. Stephens 8, Skyland Roberson 3: St. Stephens built a 7-1 halftime lead and relied on its defense in the second half.

Lake Norman 18, Lake Norman Charter 8: Tucker Goodelle (three goals, two assists) and Travis Maynard (three goals, one assist) led the Lake Norman attack. Drew Elder had seven ground balls for the winners. Brandon Webster scored three goals for Lake Norman Charter.

Providence Day 10, Charlotte Country Day 8: Providence Day’s 3-1 goal edge in the third period made the difference in this CISAA first-place showdown. The Chargers are now 5-0, while Country Day drops to 5-1.

Boys’ soccer

Clover def. Rock Hill: Regulation play ended in a 1-1 tie, but Clover won the shootout 4-3, taking a Region 3 5A victory. Clover, ranked No. 1 among South Carolina’s 5A schools by MaxPreps, is now 16-0 overall and 5-0 in the region. Rock Hill drops to 7-4-1 and 4-2.

Kershaw (SC) North Central 4, Camden (SC) Military 1

Rock Hill South Pointe 2, Blythewood Westwood 1: The Stallions logged a Region 3 4A victory.

Girls’ lacrosse

Lake Norman 20, Hough 12

Weddington 10, Charlotte Catholic 8: Jordyn Case’s four goals and an assist led Weddington. Meryl Johnson added four goals.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 8, North Mecklenburg 1: The host Huskies broke it open with six second-half goals, improving to 12-0-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference. Maria Rayburn (three goals), Hailey Matthews (two goals, one assist) and Meghan McHugh (two goals) paced Hough.

Lake Norman 1, Mooresville 0: Lake Norman improved to 9-1 in the conference, remaining second behind Hough.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 6, Rocky River 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 9, Garinger 0

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 6, Charlotte Christian 1: Mary Gale Godwin’s three goals and Brooke Bellavia’s two goals and two assists led the Hawks.

Covenant Day 6, Concord Cannon School 2: Covenant Day broke it open by outscoring Cannon School 4-1 in the second half. Katherine Ashley (three goals, two assists) and Sedona Dancu (three goals, one assist) paced the offense.

SANDHILLS 4A

Pembroke Purnell Swett 3, Fayetteville Britt 2

Scotland County 6, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory 5, Boone Watauga 0: Hickory’s shutout created a first-place tie, as each team is now 8-1. Izzi Wood (two goals) and Jess LaFrancis (three assists) led the Hickory attack, and goalkeeper Sarah Harding notched the shutout.

Hickory St. Stephens 8, West Caldwell 0: Eight players scored a goal for St. Stephens, with Ashley Laney and Makayla Stafford (one goal, two assists apiece) leading the way.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 5, East Rowan 0

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 4, Central Cabarrus 0: The visiting Chargers, ranked fourth in 3A by MaxPreps, improved to 6-1 in the conference with this shutout victory.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Monroe Parkwood 0: Bayley Dawson scored a goal and added an assist for the Spartans. Jayden Emmanuel and Hailey Valenti also scored goals.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Maiden 8, West Lincoln 0: The Blue Devils’ Kassi Kiziah scored three goals and added an assist, and goalkeeper Marley Mingus got the shutout.

Newton-Conover 1, Catawba Bandys 0: The Red Devils won with a goal in the final 15 minutes.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 5, East Gaston 1: South Point, ranked seventh among N.C. 2A schools by MaxPreps, improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

East Rutherford 3, Shelby 1

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 4, West Wilkes 1

Ashe County 8, North Wilkes 3: Hailey Miller and Samantha Woods each scored three goals for the Huskies.

Wilkes Central 10, Boonville Starmount 1

S.C. REGION 3 4A

York def. Columbia Ridge View: After a 0-0 tie in regulation, York won the shootout 3-2. Kiana Dodge, Kat Spires and Mercedes Beasley scored in the shootout.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Lancaster Buford 8, Kershaw North Central 0: Marisa King scored three goals, and Isabella Jones added two goals for the Yellowjackets.

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Mooresville 13, Lake Norman 4: The Blue Devils tightened the conference race, handing Lake Norman its first conference loss. Ellie Goins homered and walked twice for Mooresville, which is now 10-1 in the conference (16-3 overall). Lake Norman falls to 11-1 in league play (15-4 overall).

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory St. Stephens 2, West Caldwell 1: Down 1-0, St. Stephens rallied with in the top of the seventh on Alyssa Howard’s two-run home run. Her hit also scored Lauren Moser.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

West Rowan 11, South Iredell 3: Winning pitcher Whitley Arnott struck out 10 and had a big evening at the plate, with a triple and two RBI. Taylor Walton doubled and homered for the victorious Falcons.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 15, Lexington 0

North Davidson 11, West Davidson 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 9, Newton-Conover 2: Bandys scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 7-1 lead. Grace Loftin homered for Newton-Conover.

Maiden 12, West Lincoln 0 (5 innings)

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Forest City Chase 7, Belmont South Point 1: South Point’s Hailey Franks had three of her team’s four hits.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 4, West Wilkes 2

Alleghany 11, North Wilkes 1

Wilkes Central 3, Ashe County 1: Ashe County scored in the bottom of the first and held that 1-0 lead until Wilkes Central tied it in the top of the sixth. The visitors then added two runs in the seventh.

NONCONFERENCE

Skyland Roberson 3, R-S Central 1

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.