Baseball Roundup: Providence Day, Owen Tappy, takes pitcher’s duel with Country Day

Providence Day’s baseball team beat rival Charlotte Country Day Wednesday Special to the Observer

Providence Day’s Owen Tappy and Charlotte Country Day’s Will Jeffries put on stellar pitching performances Wednesday in Providence Day’s 1-0 baseball victory.





Colin Ravin scored the only run in the Chargers’ CISAA victory.

Tappy fired a three-hitter and struck out eight. Jeffries allowed only five hits, striking out 13. Both pitchers had complete games.

Wednesday’s top performers

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

J.D. Brock (Hough): Brock pitched five innings of one-hit ball in his team’s 3-0 victory over Mallard Creek. He struck out 11 and got relief help from Adam Bennett.

Evan McGee (Central Cabarrus): McGee was the losing pitcher in his team’s 2-1 setback to Concord Cox Mill, but he had an excellent outing. McGee pitched seven innings, allowing only two hits and striking out 12.

Bo Rusher (Salisbury): Rusher had a key role in both halves of Salisbury’s doubleheader sweep of East Davidson. In the opener, a 6-2 victory, Rusher slammed a pair of home runs. He pitched the nightcap, a 6-1 Salisbury victory, striking out 12.

Wednesday’s other results

I-MECK 4A

Hough 3, Mallard Creek 0: Jon Schuldt had three hits and scored a run for Hough. Starting pitcher J.D. Brock went five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out 10. Adam Bennett finished the game.

SO MECK 7 4A

Berry Academy 10-16, West Mecklenburg 8-13

Providence 10, Ardrey Kell 6: Sam Kagan’s two-run double keyed a five-run seventh inning for Providence.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 11-3, East Mecklenburg 1-2: Nolan DeVos tossed a one-hitter for Hickory Ridge in the opening game. Jacob Bishop singled and homered, driving in three runs. In the nightcap, Adam Wilkerson fired a four-hitter. Bryson Taylor’s double drove in the tying and winning runs.

CISAA

Covenant Day 6, Charlotte Latin 1: Cooper Andrews scored twice in the Lions’ six-run third inning, and Jon Rossi drove in two runs.

SANDHILLS 4A

Pembroke Purnell Swett 6, Raeford Hoke County 3

Richmond Senior 8, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0: Richmond’s Brett Young had two hits, and winning pitcher Luke Preslar fired a two-hitter, striking out nine.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Marion McDowell 2, Alexander Central 0

South Caldwell 7, Morganton Freedom 3: South Caldwell improved to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the conference.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 16, Gastonia Huss 0 (5 innings): Two Crest pitchers teamed on a no-hitter, with Jonathan Webber going four innings and Parker Newton finishing.

Gastonia Forestview 12, Kings Mountain 11: This game featured a wild seventh inning. It started with Kings Mountain leading 4-3, but Forestview scored nine times in the top of the inning. The Mountaineers then got seven in the bottom of the frame. Forestview’s Jackson Harbin drove in three runs, and David Bell had three hits, including a home run, and four RBI for Kings Mountain.

North Gaston 14, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: North Gaston improved to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the Big South 3A.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 2, Central Cabarrus 1: Cox Mill’s Case Oehler pitched 6.2 innings of four-hit ball, striking out nine. Marty Gair finished and got the save. Losing pitcher Evan McGee went seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out 12.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 9, Kannapolis Brown 4: The Bulldogs scored six runs in the bottom of the first. Jake Dameron and Austin Dayvault each had two hits and an RBI for Robinson.

Northwest Cabarrus 7, Concord 5: Cole Pletcher had two hits and Josh Hudson two RBI led Northwest Cabarrus.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 11, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: Tyler Hall pitched a complete-game victory for the Mavericks.

Weddington 8, Unionville Piedmont 0: A seven-run first inning keyed Weddington.

METROLINA 8

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 10, Concord First Assembly 0: Ben Poplin fired a three-hitter for the Warriors.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 7, Midway Oak Grove 6

North Davidson 10, Central Davidson 0

Salisbury 6-6, East Davidson 2-1: Salisbury swept the doubleheader. In the opener, Jack Fisher struck out 14, Bo Rusher slammed two home runs, and Blaine Shellhorn had two hits. In the nightcap, Rusher was the winning pitcher with 12 strikeouts. Shellhorn, Max Crawford and Archie Dees each had two hits for Salisbury.

South Rowan 19-14, Lexington 0-4: South Rowan swept a doubleheader. Five players had two hits in the opener, with Kane Kepley smacking a triple. South Rowan scored in all five at-bats of the second game.

West Davidson 19-17, Thomasville 4-4

FOOTHILLS 2A

Morganton Patton 9, Valdese Draughn 2: Patton’s Nathan Kirk and Weston Fleming each had a pair of hits.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe Central Academy 5-8, Marshville Forest Hills 4-3: Shawn Sizemore’s two hits and three RBI led Central Academy in the opener of its doubleheader sweep.

West Stanly 12, Anson County 0 (5 innings)

SOUTH FORK 2A

North Lincoln 8, Lake Norman Charter 4: Tanner Brumfield’s three hits and four RBI lifted the Knights.

West Lincoln 8, Maiden 2: Chris Moxley pitched a complete game for West Lincoln, striking out six. Brandon Lail and Bobby Brown each had two hits.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

West Wilkes 6, Wilkes Central 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 13, Black Mountain Owen 12

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8, Community School of Davidson 1: Pine Lake Prep’s Nash Chelcun had two hits, and Chelcun and Derek Finizio each drove in three runs.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Stanly 17, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0 (5 innings)

South Stanly 8, North Moore 3

West Montgomery 9, North Rowan 7

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill Northwestern 5: Nation Ford scored three runs in the first and second innings for a 6-0 lead, but Northwestern made it close with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Rock Hill 3, Clover 1

NONCONFERENCE

Ashe County 25, Avery County 15: The host Huskies scored 15 times in the bottom of the fifth. Austin Waldroop and Noah Rosato each had two hits and three RBI for Avery.

Bessemer City 11-14, West Charlotte 5-0 (second game, three innings): In the opener, Dalton Potter went five innings and struck out 10 for Bessemer City. He also had two hits. Blake Moody pitched an abbreviated no-hitter in the second game. Zachary Adams went 2-for-2, with two RBI.

Carmel Christian 3, Gaston Day 2 (9 innings)

Charlotte Catholic 10, Christ the King 0 (5 innings): Mitchell Salvino homered and drove in two runs, and Harrison Bouthilette had two RBI. Winning itcher Matthew Hayek fired a two-hitter, in this meeting of Mecklenburg County’s two Catholic high schools.

China Grove Carson 3, Mooresville 2: The Cougars won with three runs in the top of the seventh. Luke Basinger’s two-run single keyed that rally, and Cole Hales scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

Fort Mill 9, Lancaster Buford 3: Connor Manco homered for Fort Mill, and teammate Carson Jones had two hits and two RBI.

Gastonia Ashbrook 10, Gastonia Highland Tech 2: Johan Mara and Chandler Meeks each drove in two runs for Ashbrook.

Lenoir Hibriten 14, Boone Watauga 7

McBee (SC) 6, Chesterfield (SC) 5

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.