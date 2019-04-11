Spring Sports Roundup: Myers Park tennis dominant in Southwestern 4A

Myers Park was dominant at the Southwestern 4A tennis finals Special to the Observer

Providence and Olympic won key tests Wednesday, maintaining their share of first place in the SoMeck 7 4A girls’ softball race.





Providence needed a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 victory over Ardrey Kell. And Olympic outscored South Mecklenburg 10-7.

That left Providence and Olympic with 8-1 records in the conference. Providence and South Mecklenburg are 7-2.

South Mecklenburg is scheduled to play Thursday at Olympic, and Ardrey Kell and Providence have a Friday rematch at Providence.

Winning pitcher Lexi Markle homered for Providence, which won on Phoebe Florian’s RBI hit in the seventh.

Olympic got three hits from Aisha Weixlmann and two from Sanai Price in its victory. Emily Hill singled and homered for South Mecklenburg.

Featured performers

Alex Hancock (Catawba Bandys track and field): Hancock won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles as his team won a home meet involving five South Fork 2A Conference schools.

Chloe Jones (Mallard Creek girls’ softball): Jones, a senior, slammed a triple and home run, driving in five runs, as the Mavericks downed West Charlotte 20-1.

Allyiah Sweeney (Richmond Senior girls’ softball): Sweeney, a freshman, went 4-for-4 with two home runs in her team’s 22-0 victory over Fayetteville Seventy-First. She drove in eight runs and scored four.

Taylor Walker (Marvin Ridge girls’ softball): Walker drove in six runs, with two singles and a home run, as the Mavericks blanked Waxhaw Cuthbertson 18-0.

Track and field

Ardrey Kell meet: The Berry Academy boys and Ardrey Kell girls won team titles in a six-team meet. Berry’s boys finished with 134 points, followed by Weddington (116), Ardrey Kell (90), Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (88), Olympic (61) and Indian Trail Porter Ridge (39).

Berry Academy’s Alex Hancock won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles, and teammate Christian Haile took the 100 meters and ran on a winning 4-by-100 relay team. Weddington’s Alec Mock won the shot put and discus. Berry Academy swept the 4-by-100, 4-by-200 and 4-by-400 relays.

In the girls’ meet, Hickory Ridge runners won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Ardrey Kell took four of six field events.

Catawba Bandys meet: Bandys swept the boys’ and girls’ titles. Boys standings were Bandys (143.5), Lake Norman Charter (90.5), Claremont Bunker Hill (44), East Lincoln (43) and Newton-Conover 30. Bandys’ Chase Clinton won both hurdle events, and teammate Raheem Carson took the 100 meters and long jump.

Girls’ scores were Bandys 130.67; East Lincoln 106; Lake Norman Charter 93; Bunker Hill 20.33; and Newton-Conover 15. Lake Norman Charter swept the four relay races; Chiama Ariegbunam of Lake Norman Charter won the 100 and 200 dashes; East Lincoln’s Michaela Gammon won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter events; and Bandys’ Whitney Stewart won the long jump and triple jump.

Boys’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 9, Marvin Ridge 8

Lake Norman Charter 12, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6: Freshman Peyton Turner’s four goals and five assists led the Knights. Micah Stechmiller added three goals and two assists.

Monroe Parkwood 8, Independence 3: Parkwood got three goals apiece from Bradley Bass and Austin Love. Bass added an assist.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 15, Mooresville 6

Boys’ soccer

Fort Mill Nation Ford 7, York Prep 0: The Falcons jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead.

Indian Land 4, Camden (SC) 3 (OT)

Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 14, Richburg (SC) Lewisville 0: Mason McKitrick scored five goals and added two assists for the Volunteers in their big S.C. Region 4 2A victory. Jared Truesdale added four goals and three assists.

Boys’ tennis

Myers Park won the Southwestern 4A singles and doubles championships. Mark Dillon won the singles title. Teammate Sam Dean was runner-up. Justin Williams and Adam Solis won the doubles titl. Teammates Ben Richards and Charlie Reiney were runners-up.

Charlotte Catholic 9, South Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Country Day 9, Providence Day 0: David Saye downed Alex Sandoval 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 singles, then teamed with Nathan Jackson for a doubles vitory.

China Grove Carson 5, East Rowan 4

Marvin Ridge 6, Weddington 3

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 8, North Rowan 1

Salisbury 8, South Rowan 1: Salisbury’s victory wrapped up its 10th consecutive unbeaten conference season.

Girls’ lacrosse

Myers Park 17, Charlotte Country Day 7

Providence 15, South Mecklenburg 11: Belle Hardwick scored all of South Mecklenburg’s goals. Parker Cranz (four goals) and Catherine Lamm (three goals) led Providence.

Girls’ soccer

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Myers Park 4, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: Carolina Pulliam, Elsie McCarthy, Ari Maibodi and Agatha Mitchem each scored for the Mustangs, and Charlotte Butler got the clean sheet in goal.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 1, Marion McDowell 0

South Caldwell 3, Morganton Freedom 2

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 7, Gastonia Huss 0: Madison Humphries’ three goals and four assists led Crest. Grace Patrick also scored three goals.

Kings Mountain 4, Gastonia Forestview 1: The host Mountaineers improved to 9-0 in the conference, dropping Forestview to 7-2.

Lawndale Burns 3, North Gaston 0

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

West Rowan 7, Statesville 0: Lejla Mehmedovic scored five goals and added an assist for the Falcons. Ryley Corriher got the shutout in goal

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 3A

Northwest Cabarrus 4, Concord 3: Brooklyn Broderick had a goal and an assist for the victors. Yasmin Flores, Morgan DeLair and Kyleigh von Klahr each scored for Northwest Cabarrus, and Kiki Hayes, Elena Foley and Isabel Ashley had goals for Concord.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 2, Weddington 1: Samantha Frey and Logan Webb each scored a goal for the Cougars.

METROLINA 8

Northside Christian 3, Southlake Christian 2 (OT): Camille Hagood scored twice for Northside.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 5, Midway Oak Grove 0

North Davidson 9, South Rowan 0

Salisbury 6, Lexington 2: The visiting Hornets are now 14-1 overall and 12-0 in the conference.

West Davidson 4, East Davidson 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe Central Academy 9, West Stanly 0: Grace Fehlman scored three goals and added two assists for the Cougars. Makenna Melchor also scored three goals.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Shelby 3, Forest City Chase 0: Shelby’s Tori Clifton scored three goals.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County 1, Bakersville Mitchell County 0 (OT): Mari Maya scored on an assist from Hannah Ruth Crosby in overtime.

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Queens Grant Charter 0

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 7, Mooresville Bradford Prep 2: the visiting Raptors jumped to a 6-1 halftime lead.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 9, Cherryville 0

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 7, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Davidson 0: Shayla Whitley, Millie Roberts and Peyton Disser scored goals, and Katie Lackenby got the shutout in goal.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 4, Rock Hill Northwestern 0: Lexi Barrowclough’s two goals led Fort Mill. Izzi Gianizzi got the shutout in goal.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Lancaster Buford 4, Richburg Lewisville 0: Buford’s Isabella Jones scored two goals and added two assists.

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Hough 14-10, North Mecklenburg 4-3: The Huskies swept a doubleheader, with Anna Settlemyer hitting a home run in the opener.

Mallard Creek 20, West Charlotte 1 (4 innings): Chloe Jones had two hits and five RBI for the Mavericks.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 4, Independence 3: Butler’s Demya Brown and Emily Sherman each had three hits, while Independence’s Jaylin Adkins and Mackenzie Grant had two hits.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, Myers Park 4: The visiting Ragin’ Bulls scored two runs in the top of the sixth to pull away. They outhit Myers Park 13-7.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 11, Myers Park 4

CISAA

Providence Day 3, Charlotte Country Day 2: Jala Wright’s three hits led the victors, and Maria Gallis singled and tripled. Charlotte Country Day’s Sarah Blair Hanes went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 13, Southern Pines Pinecrest 3

Lumberton 1, Scotland County 0

Pembroke Purnell Swett 5, Raeford Hoke County 4

Richmond Senior 19-22, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0-0 (each game, 5 innings): Kenleigh Frye’s four hits and four RBI led the Raiders in the opener. Allyiah Sweeney’s two homers paced the attack in the second game.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 4, Marion McDowell 3: The Cougars scored three times in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 22, Gastonia Huss 0: Sydney Kale pitched a three-inning perfect game, striking out eight of nine batters she faced.

Kings Mountain 8, Gastonia Forestview 1: Summer Deaton pitched a complete-game victory, and the Mountaineers got two hits each from Josie Nail, Brittney Reynolds and Jenna Ramsey.

North Gaston 16, Lawndale Burns 14: North Gaston’s Shelby Herring smacked five hits and drove in three runs, and Kaitlin Boone added three hits.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

West Rowan 10, East Rowan 0: Hannah Roberts’ grand slam led the Falcons, with K.K. Dowling adding three hits. Winning pitcher Whitley Arnott tossed a one-hitter.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 8, Concord Cox Mill 3: Winning pitcher Brantleigh Parrott struck out 10, and Riley Tucker added three hits.

Northwest Cabarrus 3-8, Concord 2-3: The visiting Trojans swept a doubleheader. In the opener, Melanie Newman had three hits. In the nightcap, Maddie Monteleone and Marsie Thoms each had two hits. Kayden Monk was winning pitcher in both games.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 18, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0 (5 innings): Winning pitcher Gabby Baylog fired a one-hitter and struck out 10. Taylor Walker and Jessica Davis each homered.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 17, Salisbury 3

Midway Oak Grove 8, South Rowan 3: Anna Blume hit two singles and a home run for South Rowan.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Newton Foard 7, Claremont Bunker Hill 6

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Mount Pleasant 13, East Montgomery 0

West Stanly 6, Anson County 0: The visiting Colts improved to 15-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 15, Lincolnton 0 (5 innings): Payton Baker pitched a two-hitter for the Mustangs, and Katie Hogue slammed three doubles and drove in four runs.

Newton-Conover 5, West Lincoln 3: Maddie Carpenter’s three hits led Newton-Conover, and winning pitcher Georgia Ingle stuck out 10.

North Lincoln 19, Lake Norman Charter 0: The Knights improved to 15-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

West Wilkes 9, Wilkes Central 0

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 15, Queens Grant 5 (5 innings): Pine Lake Prep’s Kate Hoffman had two doubles, and Ashley Marchitelli had three hits and three RBI.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 15, Gastonia Highland Tech 1: Sarah Ward and Bridgette Moore each went 4-for-5 for the Yellow Jackets.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 12, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0

North Rowan 22, Albemarle 6: North Rowan’s Lily Savage and Aubree Cain each had three hits.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill 12, Rock Hill 2 (5 innings): Fort Mill improved to 8-0 in the region behind a five-run first inning.

Fort Mill Nation Ford 10, Clover 9: Down 8-3, Nation Ford battled back with five runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Lancaster 21, Richland Northeast 1 (3 innings)

NONCONFERENCE

China Grove Carson 5, Davie 0: Carson’s Kary Hales went 3-for-3.

Lenoir Hibriten 5, Boone Watauga 3

Monroe Parkwood 9, Lancaster Buford 6: Sarah Harkins hit two doubles and drove in four runs for Parkwood.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 5, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: Lawson Gerland had three hits for the victors, Chloe Hatzopoulos and Camden Gerland each added two hits.

Unionville Piedmont 2, South Stanly 1 (8 innings): Piedmont’s Jillian Thomas bested South Stanly’s Sadie Lee in a pitchers’ duel. It was only the second loss in 15 games for the Rowdy Rebel Bulls.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.