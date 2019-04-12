Thursday’s roundup: Charlotte Latin, Providence Day maintain CISAA soccer dominance

Providence Day soccer star Marissa Hart Special to the Observer

Providence Day and Charlotte Latin maintained control over the CISAA girls’ soccer race Thursday with shutout victories.





Providence Day, the league leader with a 4-0 record, trounced Covenant Day 8-0. Charlotte Latin, 4-1 in the league, blanked Concord Cannon School 4-0.

Sophomore striker Kennedy Jones scored three goals for Providence Day, bringing her season total to 29 goals and 13 assists.

Marissa Hart (two goals, two assists) and Taylor France (two goals, one assist) assisted Jones.

Charlotte Latin got two goals from Brooke Bellavia. Goalkeeper Ruthie Jones went 75 minutes, and Anna Barnhardt played the final five minutes to preserve the shutout.

Charlotte Country Day, at 2-1, also is in the title race.

Providence Day faces Charlotte Country Day on Monday and visits Charlotte Christian on Tuesday. Charlotte Latin hosts Covenant Day on Tuesday and visits Charlotte Country Day on Thursday.

Providence Day, which beat Charlotte Latin 3-2 in overtime on April 4, has a rematch with the Hawks on April 23 at Latin.

Featured performers

Katie Batten (Charlotte Country Day girls’ softball): Batten, a senior, went 2-for-4 and walked as her team downed Charlotte Christian 11-4. Batten also drove in three runs.

Belle Hardwick (South Mecklenburg girls’ lacrosse): Hardiwkc, a senior, had eight goals and two assists in her team’s 11-8 victory over Providence Day. In 13 matches, she has 77 goals.

Faith Harrill (Forest City Chase girls’ softball): Harrill pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11 as the Trojans blanked Belmont South Point 11-0. She also did damage at the plate, collecting three hits and knocking in three runs.

Kristen McCartney (Mallard Creek girls’ soccer): McCartney, a junior goalkeeper, was kept very busy in her team’s 3-0 victory at North Mecklenburg. She made 19 saves in registering a shutout.

Aisha Weixlmann (Olympic girls’ softball): Weixlmann tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven as the Trojans blanked South Mecklenburg 10-0.

Katie Willis (West Lincoln girls’ softball): Willis, a junior, went 5-for-6, with three doubles, as her team won a wild 10-7, 10-inning victory at Cherryville. Willis scored three runs and drove in three.

Ayden Yates (Lake Norman Charter girls’ soccer): Yates scored three goals and led the Knights to a 7-0 victory at Maiden.

Track and field

BELMONT SOUTH POINT MEET: The Belmont South Point boys and Lincoln Charter girls won team titles. South Point totaled 101 points in the sprints and jumps, finishing with 198. Trailing were Lincoln Charter (117), Bessemer City (82), East Gaston (65), Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (52) and Forest City Chase (22).

Lincoln Charter’s girls got 57 points in the distance and hurdle events, finishing with 137 points. South Point and Thomas Jefferson Academy tied for second (114), followed by Bessemer City (63), Chase (42) and East Gaston (27).

KINGS MOUNTAIN MEET: Kings Mountain swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles. Boys’ team scores: Kings Mountain 123, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 98, Gastonia Huss 68, Shelby 29, East Rutherford 26. Girls’ team scores: Kings Mountain 92, Stuart Cramer 90, Shelby 85, Huss 56; East Rutherford 35. Kings Mountain’s Marlee Arnold won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs.

MYERS PARK MEET: The South Mecklenburg boys and Myers Park girls won a four-team meet. South Meck’s boys got a triple win by Jabari Dalton, in the 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 dash. The Sabres had 211 points, followed by Myers Park (168), Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (57) and East Mecklenburg (41).

Myers Park’s girls had 157 points, edging South Mecklenburg (44). Hickory Ridge (101) and East Mecklenburg (40) trailed. Myers Park runners took the top five spots in the 400-meter dash, four of the top five at 800 meters, and the 2-3-4 positions in the 200-meter dash.

NORTH IREDELL MEET: Northwest Cabarrus swept the boys and girls meets. The Trojans’ Luke Linkel won the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, and his team finished with 159 points, easily beating Statesville (48), North Iredell (28) and West Rowan (25).

In the girls’ meet, Northwest Cabarrus won the three shorter-distance relays and finished with 119 points. Statesville (74), West Rowan (46) and North Iredell (33) followed.

SOUTH STANLY MEET: South Davidson’s boys squeaked past Misenheimer Gray Stone Day and South Stanly for the team title in a Yadkin Valley 1A Conference meet. Gray Stone Day topped the girls’ field.

Boys’ team scores: South Davidson 87; Gray Stone Day and South Stanly 86; West Montgomery 40; North Rowan 19. Tanaya Harris of South Stanly won at 100 and 200 meters.

Girls’ team scores: Gray Stone Day 137; South Stanly 94; West Montgomery 16; North Rowan 11; South Davidson 11. Gray Stone Day won eight of 17 events, with Danika Ray winning the discus and finishing third in the shot put.

Boys’ golf

SOUTH FORK 2A: Lake Norman Charter remained unbeaten in conference meets, topping the field by 11 shots. The Knights finished with a 149 team score, followed by North Lincoln (160), East Lincoln (163), West Lincoln (164), Newton-Conover (173), Catawba Bandys (181), Maiden (186) and Lincolnton (269).

Lake Norman Charter’s Carter Busse and Ben Bailey tied for medalist honors with 36’s. Teammate Ian Johnson shot a 37. West Lincoln’s Bauer Galloway and North Lincoln’s Stowe Rankin fired 38’s.

Boys’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 12, Butler 3: Ardrey Kell’s Cameron Lennox (five goals) and Jackson Price (four goals, three assists) led the way.

Asheville 11, Boone Watauga 4

Charlotte Country Day 9, Charlotte Latin 5

Hickory 7, Skyland Roberson 2: Hickory posted a shutout over the last three periods.

Hickory St. Stephens 15, Morganton Patton 8: St. Stephens’ Nick Yapundich scored six goals and added four assists. Dylan McFarland also had six goals for the victors.

Hough 13, Southlake Christian 6: Hough trailed 3-1 after the first quarter but rallied to improve its home record to 8-0 (11-1 overall).

Lake Norman Charter 12, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6: Peyton Turner (four goals, five assists) led the Knights.

Myers Park 17, Independence 2

Providence 17, South Mecklenburg 4

Providence Day 12, Covenant Day 6: The Chargers improved to 6-0 in CISAA play.

Boys’ soccer

Clover 4, Rock Hill Northwestern 1: The state’s top-ranked 5A school improved to 17-0 overall and 8-0 in Region 3 5A.

Lancaster def. Rock Hill South Pointe: This Region 3 4A match ended in a 3-3 tie, bur the Bruins won 3-1 in a shootout.

Lancaster Buford 3, Indian Land 2

Richland Northeast 8, York 1: Mitchell Lane scored for York.

Rock Hill 2, Greenville St. Joseph 1

Boys’ tennis

SOUTHWESTERN 4A: Mark Dillon beat Sam Dean 6-3, 6-2 in an all-Myers Park final for the conference singles championship. The doubles title was another all-Mustang event. Justin Williams and Adam Solis downed Charlie Reiney and Ben Richards 6-2, 6-4.

Singles qualifiers for the regional tournament were Dillon and Dean, Myers Park; Nikhil Sadagopa and Ahmed Mohamed, East Mecklenburg; Boris Torres, Indian Trail Porter Ridge; and Nicholas Marlow, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

Doubles qualifiers were these teams: Williams-Solis and Reiney-Richards, Myers Park; Ciganek-Walker, East Mecklenburg; Chancey-Hanrahan, Indepenence; Joyce-McCarrick, Porter Ridge; and Chauhan-Lu, Hickory Ridge.

Charlotte Catholic 9, Monroe 0

Charlotte Country Day 9, Charlotte Christian 0: Tarun Prakash and Nathan Jackson won in singles and doubles for the Buccaneers.

Girls’ lacrosse

Ardrey Kell 16, Butler 4: Emily Barnes had two goals, one assist, 11 ground balls and one takeaway for Ardrey Kell.

Charlotte Latin 15, Hough 12: Cece Colombo’s four goals and four assists led the Hawks to victory. Casey Thomsen added four goals, and Megan Klingenburg had three goals.

Lake Norman Charter 14, Independence 10

Monroe Parkwood 10, Providence 9

Southlake Christian 14, Davidson Day 7: Southlake’s Mia McCarthy scored seven goals and added an assist. Teammate Ella Howlin had three goals and four assists.

South Mecklenburg 11, Providence Day 8: Belle Hardwick scored eight goals and added two assists for the victorious Sabres.

Weddington 18, Marvin Ridge 8: Weddington improved to 13-0, building an 11-3 halftime lead.

Girls’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Lake Norman 9, Vance 0: The Wildcats improved to 14-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference.

Mallard Creek 3, North Mecklenburg 0: Kristen McCartney’s 19 saves in goal led the Mavericks. Maggie Doganieri scored two goals.

Mooresville 2, Hopewell 0

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 3, Olympic 0: The visiting Panthers are now 7-0 in league play.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 3, Raeford Hoke County 1: Chloe Wiggins, Avy Lucero and Jessi Graham scored for the Raiders.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory 9, Alexander Central 0: Izzi Wood’s three goals led Hickory, and Ayden Vaughan and Madeline Mosteller each added two goals.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 5, North Gaston 0

Kings Mountain 6, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: Goalkeeper Baylee Marr got the shutout, with Lindsey Deaver contributing two goals and an assist.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

South Iredell 7, Statesville 0: Erin Shaver’s three goals and one assist paced the Vikings. Madie Clontz added two goals.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 8, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic def. Monroe Parkwood: The teams played to a 1-1 tie, but Catholic won a 5-4 shootout squeaker.

Marvin Ridge def. Waxhaw Cuthbertson: After a scoreless tie, Marvin Ridge took a 3-2 shootout victory.

Weddington def. Indian Trail Sun Valley: It was a day of shootouts in the Southern Carolina 3A, and Weddington won 4-2 in penalty kicks after a 2-2 regulation deadlock.

METROLINA 8

Hickory Grove Christian 5, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3: The Lions improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference, jumping to a 4-0 halftime lead.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Mooresville Woodlawn School 5, United Faith Christian 0: Woodlawn’s Emma McGough scored two goals, and Mary Van Horn had a goal and an assist.

Statesville Christian 9, Salisbury North Hills 0: The host Lions led 8-0 at halftime.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 1, East Davidson 0

West Davidson 3, Salisbury 2: The Hornets led 2-1 at the half but faltered.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Morganton Patton 3, East Burke 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 7, West Stanly 0: Dalia Hernandez (three goals, three assists) and Ahjiyah Sullivant (three goals) led the Yellow Jackets.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 7, Maiden 0: The visiting Knights scored four goals in the opening 15 minutes and cruised. Ayden Yates (three goals), Olivia Haraldsson (two goals, one assist) and Kasey Hahn (one goal, two assists) led the attack.

Lincolnton 1, Catawba Bandys 0

North Lincoln def. East Lincoln: The teams tied 1-1 in regulation, and East Lincoln prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

R-S Central 8, East Gaston 1

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 4, West Wilkes 1: The Huskies scored four times in the second half for the victory.

Boonville Starmount 6, East Wilkes 0

Elkin 2, North Wilkes 0

Wilkes Central 9, Alleghany 0

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 8, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1: Laken Gallman and Sandy Ostendorf each had two goals and an assist for the victorious Raptors.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 4, Bessemer City 2

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4, South Stanly 0: Goalkeeper Katie Leckonby got the shutout, and Anna Grace Sumner (one goal, two assists) led the offense.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Clover 5, Rock Hill Northwestern 0: Olivia Ganner recorded her ninth shutout of the season, and Anni Thomas (one goal, two assists) led the offense. Clover is now 14-1-1 overall and 6-0 in the region.

Fort Mill 2, Fort Mill Nation Ford 0: Alyssa DeLeo and Jordan Morris scored for Fort Mill.

REGION 3 4A

Rock Hill South Pointe 9, Lancaster 0: South Pointe’s Carly Kennedy and Kailah Marshall each scored three goals.

REGION 4 3A

Indian Land 12, Chester 0

NONCONFERENCE

Christ the King 10, Queens Grant 1

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 5, Asheville Trailblazers 0: Hannah Haynes scored two goals for the Gryphons, and Margaret Schweppe had three assists.

Weddington Arborbrook Christian 3, Concord Covenant Classical 1

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A

Mooresville 11, Hopewell 1: The Blue Devils scored six times in the top of the seventh to break it open.

North Mecklenburg 15, Mallard Creek 2 (5 innings)

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 10, South Mecklenburg 0: Shelby Sosebee (three hits, three RBI) and Emilee Prince (two hits, three RBI) led the Olympic attack.

Providence 7, Ardrey Kell 6: Providence’s Victoria Wright and Erin Gabriel each had two hits. Phoebe Florian had three hits, including a home run, for Ardrey Kell. Teammate Abby Newton drove in three runs.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Myers Park 15, East Mecklenburg 4: The visiting Mustangs scored 10 second-inning runs. Evy Oxendine led the attack with two hits and two RBI, and Whitney Forman had two hits and scored three times.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 11, Charlotte Christian 4: Katie Batten’s two hits and three RBI led the Buccaneers. Lindsay Batten and Jamie Hearn each added two RBI.

Concord Cannon School 13, Charlotte Latin 1 (5 innings): Cannon improved to 3-1 in the conference.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 9, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0

Lumberton 2, Scotland County 0

Pembroke Purnell Swett 11, Raeford Hoke County 0

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 18, Hickory 0 (5 innings): The Cougars scored 13 runs in the top of the second inning.

South Caldwell 6, Hickory St. Stephens 0: South Caldwell ran its conference record to 11-0.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 17, North Gaston 7: Gracie Wright and Jayda Watkins each drove in four runs for the victorious Storm, and Regan Lavinder and Carley Womack each added three hits.

Lawndale Burns 7, Gastonia Forestview 3: Burns scored six runs in the bottom of the first.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

East Rowan 6, China Grove Carson 0

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Kannapolis Brown 3-7, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2-6: The Wonders swept a doubleheader, winning the nightcap with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Morgan Crowe had three hits for Jay M. Robinson in the second game.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 13, Monroe Parkwood 11 (8 innings): Parkwood took an 11-10 lead in the top of the eighth before the Spartans rallied. Sophomore Sara Barnes slammed a two-run walk-off home run to end the game. Jules Marsh had three hits and four RBI for Sun Valley.

Marvin Ridge 10, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0 (4 innings): Gabby Baylog pitched a one-hitter for Marvin Ridge.

Monroe Parkwood 2, Charlotte Catholic 1: Parkwood took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and held on.

METROLINA 8

Hickory Grove Christian 6, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3: The Lions rallied from a 2-1 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. That kept them unbeaten (13-0 overall, 5-0 conference).

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 1, Ledford 0

North Davidson 18, Thomasville 0

West Davidson 12, South Rowan 1

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 5, Morganton Patton 4

Newton Foard 4, Lenoir Hibriten 3: The host Tigers improved to 9-2 in the conference, dropping Hibriten to 7-3 in this battle for first place. Foard led 4-0 after two innings and held on. Kyndell Warren homered for Hibriten.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Monroe Central Academy 7-1, Marshville Forest Hills 3-10: Madison Vincicombe had two hits and two RBI for Central Academy in its opening-game win. Forest Hills bounced back with a big victory in the nightcap.

West Stanly 12, Anson County 1 (5 innings): West Stanly, now 16-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference, broke it open with nine runs in the bottom of the fifth.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 12, Lincolnton 0 (5 innings): Ashtyn Hopson went 4-for-4 and drove in six Bandys runs.

Maiden 11, Lake Norman Charter 1 (5 innings)

North Lincoln 5, East Lincoln 4 (9 innings): East Lincoln scored twice in the top of the ninth for a 4-2 lead, but the Knights rallied with three in the bottom of the inning.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 4, Ashe County 0

Wilkes Central 15, Elkin 4

West Wilkes 11, North Wilkes 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Polk County 11, Bakersville Mitchell County 0

PAC 1A

Concord Carolina International 8, Community School of Davidson 1: Carolina International scored five first-inning runs and rolled.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 14, Monroe Union Academy 8: The visiting Pride improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the conference, as Ashley Marchitelli went 4-for-6, with two RBI and two stolen bases. Reagin Luby had three hits and three stolen bases for the Pride, and Madison Hebert added three hits and three RBI.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 15, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0 (5 innings): Lauren Engel (three innings) and Camden Gerland (two innings) combined on an abbreviated no-hitter. Kaylah Brown had two hits and four RBI.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Bessemer City 5, Gastonia Highland Tech 2

Forest City Chase 10, Belmont South Point 0: Winning pitcher Faith Harrill tossed a three-hitter and struck out 11. Brittany Beiner slammed a double and triple and drove in three runs.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Stanly 15, North Moore 0 (4 innings): Mimi Selke went 4-for-4, scoring three times and driving in two North Stanly runs.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill Nation Ford 7, Rock Hill Northwestern 5

S.C. REGION 3 4A

York 15, Richland Northeast 0 (4 innings): Madi Green’s three hits and three RBI led York. Teammate Bre Moss scored three times.

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Chester 11, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 1

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Lancaster Buford 9, Kershaw North Central 0

NONCONFERENCE

Columbia Cardinal Newman 9-5, Kershaw (SC) Andrew Jackson 4-3: Andrew Jackson dropped a home doubleheader.

Independence 5, Providence 4: Maya Douglas homered and drove in three runs, and Mallory Shaver had two hits and two RBI for Independence. Providence’s Lili Bowen smacked three hits, and Carly Hite added two hits and two RBI. Independence led by scores of 4-0 and 5-2 in the game, but Providence rallied.

Mountain Island Day Charter 23, Cabarrus Charter 0 (5 innings)

Richmond Senior 7, Unionville Piedmont 0: Greyson Way pitched a three-hitter and struck out 12 for the victory. Avery Bellai had all of Piedmont’s hits. Payton Chappell had three hits, including a home run, for Richmond Senior. She drove in four runs.

West Lincoln 10, Cherryville 7 (10 innings): Cherryville rallied twice in this game, tying the contest after trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh and 7-5 an inning later, but West Lincoln finally prevailed.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.