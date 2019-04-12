Thursday’s baseball roundup: Providence holds off Ardrey Kell

Mount Pleasant and West Stanly appear headed for a Rocky River 2A Conference showdown for the second straight season.





The two teams improved to 12-0 in conference play Thursday with victories.

Mount Pleasant swept a doubleheader from East Montgomery 9-3 and 8-4. West Stanly downed host Anson County 6-2.

The regular-season championship will be decided next week, when the two teams play each other three times.

Mount Pleasant built a 6-0 lead after four innings in its opener. In the second game, the Tigers rallied from a 3-1 deficit with four runs in the top of the fifth.

West Stanly broke open a tight battle against Anson County with four runs in the top of the fourth.

In the other conference game Thursday, Monroe Central Academy blanked Marshville Forest Hills 11-0, as Blake Little collected three hits and four RBI. Joel Simpson added three hits.

Thursday’s top performers

Zach Brighton (Covenant Day): Brighton, a freshman, smacked a pair of home runs and drove in five runs as the Lions outscored Charlotte Latin 9-7. Brighton was 3-for-3 at the plate.

Zach Zedalis (Concord Cox Mill): A senior, Zedalis fired a no-hitter in his team’s 5-0 victory over Central Cabarrus. Zedalis walked one and struck out 12.

Thursday’s other results

I-MECK 4A

Hough 3, Mallard Creek 2: Starter Jake Whitman and reliever Cade McGahan pitched Hough to victory. Hough is now 10-2 in the conference, with Mooresville (8-2) and Lake Norman (11-3) right behind.

Lake Norman 5, Hopewell 0: Lake Norman had only four hits but scored four runs in the top of the sixth for the victory. Starting pitcher Cameron Arnold went 5.2 innings, scattering three hits and striking out nine. Reliever Dawson Salter pitched 1.1 no-hit innings.

North Mecklenburg 7-8, Vance 2-4: The Vikings swept a doubleheader. In game 1, winning pitcher Hunter Stallings went all five innings, allowing only three hits and fanning eight. In the nightcap, Samuel Fleming and Cole Hart each had two hits for the Vikings.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 11, Ardrey Kell 4

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 7, Providence Day 6: Huck Wathan (single, triple, two RBI) and Will Jeffries (two RBI) led Country Day, which scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally from a 6-5 deficit. John Miralia homered and drove in two runs for Providence Day.

Covenant Day 9, Charlotte Latin 7: Zach Brighton slammed two home runs, and Phillip Abner also homered for the victors.

SANDHILLS 4A

Pembroke Purnell Swett 4, Raeford Hoke County 0

Scotland County 9, Lumberton 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 18, Hickory 0 (5 innings): The Cougars smashed 20 hits, four by Easton Rhoney and three by Dalton Stikeleather.

Marion McDowell 8, West Caldwell 2: Devin Bumgarner had three hits for West Caldwell.

Morganton Freedom 5, Boone Watauga 4 (8 innings)

South Caldwell 2, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Senior Isaac Bush pitched a complete-game four hitter, striking out nine.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 5, North Gaston 0

Lawndale Burns 7, Gastonia Forestview 4

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

East Rowan 14, Statesville 0: East Rowan’s Blake White pitched a four-hitter. Corbin Durham doubled and homered, driving in three runs, and Wayne Mize had two hits and four RBI.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 5, Central Cabarrus 0: Zach Zedalis fired a no-hitter for Cox Mill. Cam Lowke drove in two runs, and Michael Lewis had two hits for the victors.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 11, Monroe Parkwood 1: Noah Weston fired a four-hitter for the Cavaliers.

Weddington 10-2, Unionville Piedmont 0-0: Weddington swept a doubleheader, with Cooper McKeehan and Sam Kilinski combining for a shutout victory in the first game, and Dusty Mercer and Jackson Herring doing the same in the second game.

METROLINA 8

Gaston Christian 4, Concord First Assembly 0: Winning pitcher Nathan Ledford fired a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10. Caleb Venn singled and doubled for the victors.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 10, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0 (5 innings)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, North Davidson 2

East Davidson 7, Thomasville 4

FOOTHILLS 2A

West Iredell 13, Valdese Draughn 2 (5 innings); West Iredell’s Colby McHargue had two hits and four RBI, and Josh Graham added two hits and two RBI.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 15, Lincolnton 5: Bandys smacked 14 hits. Elec Yount had a single and two doubles, driving in three runs; and Juan Huffman smashed a three-run home run.

Lake Norman Charter 13, East Lincoln 3: This was the completion of a game suspended on April 4 due to lightning.

Lake Norman Charter 10, Maiden 8: The Knights won with two unearned runs in the seventh inning. Drew Gugino went 3-for-5 for the victors.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 12, Forest City Chase 1

R-S Central 2, East Gaston 0: R-S Central starter Andrei Haynes went 6.2 innings, and Gabe Pritchard finished for the shutout.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 8, Boonville Starmount 5

East Wilkes 3, Ashe County 0: The loss ended Ashe County’s five-game winning streak.

West Wilkes 11, North Wilkes 8

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 6-3, Queens Grant Charter 4-13: Union Academy took the opener in eight innings, with Jaden Sylvestre hitting a double, driving in three runs, and scoring twice. Queens Grant scored a decisive victory in the second game, as Nick Kuebler drove in three runs and Jacob Beard homered.

Mooresville Langtree Charter 4-5, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2-6: Langtree took the opener, as Brooks Fontenot and Easton Duncan each collected two hits. The Raptors salvaged a split, winning the second game behind Camden Keistler’s two hits and four unearned runs.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Cherryville 12, Lincoln Charter 1: The visiting Ironmen clinched the regular-season championship, sweeping a series against the Eagles. Cherryville is now 13-0 in the conference, while Lincoln Charter is 10-3. All of its losses were against Cherryville.

Gastonia Highland Tech 4, Bessemer City 3: Highland Tech got its winning run in the top of the seventh. Cody Absher had three hits for Bessemer City.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Stanly 8, North Moore 2: Hunter Sells (two hits, three RBI) and Carson Lowder (two doubles) led the victorious Comets.

South Davidson 7, Albemarle 2

South Rowan 12, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 2

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Rock Hill 6, Clover 2: Rock Hill’s Noah Chapman and Luke Banks each had two hits.

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Lancaster 6, Rock Hill South Pointe 5: South Pointe’s Ty Good drove in two runs.

Richland Northeast 3, York 2: Richland Northeast took this first-place battle, improving to 9-1 in the region and dropping York to 8-2. York led 2-0, but Richland Northeast tied the game in the sixth and scored a walk-off run in the seventh.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Chesterfield 15, Bishopville Lee Central 0

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 3, Gaston Day 2 (9 innings): Carmel Christian’s Chris Manriquez pitched seven innings, striking out 10, and reliever Cooper King got the victory with two innings of shutout pitching. King also smacked a two-run double. Manriquez scored the winning run after stealing third and coming home on a wild throw.

Charlotte Catholic 3, Charlotte Stampede 2 (8 innings)

Charlotte Christian 10, Richmond Senior 0 (5 innings): J.T. Killen, Brett Adams and Shane Russell each homered for the Knights.

Fort Mill 7, Carolina Royals 6: Fort Mill led 7-1 after four innings, but the Royals rallied with five runs in the fifth. J.T. Marr had two doubles for Fort Mill.

Hickory Christian 8, Christ the King 3: Hickory Christian scored six runs in the top of the sixth. Jake Auten had two hits and three RBI for the victors.

Lancaster Buford 8, Indian Land 5

McBee (SC) 17, Camden (SC) Military 0 (4 innings): The Panthers improved to 14-3.

South Stanly 1, Hickory Grove Christian 0: South Stanly starter Sawyer Smith went 5.2 innings, allowing only one hit and striking out eight. Relievers Garrett Swink and Lawson Hick each pitched 0.2 of an inning.

Whitmire (SC) 4, Great Falls (SC) 1

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.