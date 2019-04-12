West Charlotte coach Charles McCullough going into NCHSAA Hall of Fame Longtime West Charlotte High boys basketball coach Charles McCullough will be inducted into the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Saturday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Longtime West Charlotte High boys basketball coach Charles McCullough will be inducted into the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Saturday

One of the best high school coaches, in any sport, in Mecklenburg County history will be inducted into the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Saturday.

Former West Charlotte High boys basketball coach Charles McCullough is one of two Observer-area coaches who are part of the 32nd NCHSAA Hall of Fame Class.

Overall, McCullough is one of eight inductees Saturday. McCullough will be inducted posthumously. He died at age 84 in 2017 after a long battle with a respiratory illness.

McCullough was boys’ basketball coach at West Charlotte from 1960-94. His teams won nearly 600 games and five state championships, including three from 1986-93.

His Lions teams were remarkably consistent, winning 21 conference championships and reaching the N.C. quarterfinals 23 times.

McCullough was named Charlotte Observer coach of the year in Mecklenburg County twice, in 1988 and 1991.

“He loved high school ball,” McCullough’s daughter, Cynthia, said. “He loved mentoring young men. So many young men who played for him have told me stories of things my dad said to them and how they carried that throughout their lives.”

McCullough, who graduated from West Charlotte in the 1950s, coached college basketball at Livingstone after retiring from high school, but he’s best known for building a championship program at West Charlotte.

Players he’s coached include Mecklenburg County district judge Lou Trosch, former Boston Celtic Junior Burrough and former North Carolina Tar Heel and longtime NBA player Jeff McInnis. McInnis was a sophomore on McCullough’s 1991 4A state championship team. He was the finals MVP.

“He really taught me to be accountable on and off the court,” McInnis said of McCullough. “He was a legend coach, but (a) better man.”





Former North Mecklenburg coach Leroy Holden was probably McCullough’s biggest coaching rival. He had nothing but praise for the West Charlotte great.





“He was a class act,” said Holden. “We had some of the greatest games when we played. I held him to the utmost respect and I think he held me the same way. The kids loved him and they played their hearts out for him, and there will never be another one like Charles McCullough.”

In 2001, McCullough was one of seven people honored during his school’s first Wall of Fame ceremony, organized by West Charlotte’s national alumni association. Another former player, Gosnell White, said that honor was much deserved but he has long pushed for the school to name its gym or its court after McCullough, who coached White in the ’70s.

White said West Charlotte’s heyday began in 1960, when McCullough became the boys’ coach. White said McCullough gave his teams and the school something that became its trademark: “Lion Pride.” McCullough, he said, told his players they represented a community and to be proud of their heritage.

“He pretty much built the entire West Charlotte tradition and program,” said White, who would later follow McCullough as boys’ coach, winning a state championship in 1999. “He is West Charlotte basketball. And it was his demeanor. Nothing ever upset him. Nothing ever rattled or bothered him.

“And he was so successful because the entire school was very talented. People that played PE basketball could play. But he could pick the ones who could make his teams great. Then he could make them fit in and jell as a team.”

▪ Also being inducted Saturday is former Morganton Freedom head girls coach Marsha Crump.

Crump coached at Freedom from 1970-97. Her teams won three state titles and posted a record of 522-122. She coached three conference tennis champions from 1999-01, was named N.C. AP girls basketball coach of the year in 1995 and was later inducted into the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame.

▪ Chet Korczynski is the new boys basketball coach at Lake Norman Charter. Korczynski was formerly head girls coach and has coached boys’ junior varsity.

Football

Mike Wilbanks is the new head football at Shelby High School. He is the sixth Golden Lions’ coach since 1939.

He replaces Lance Ware, who led the Golden Lions to the 2018 state championship before leaving to take a job at Appalachian State.

Wilbanks is a 1998 graduate of Gardner-Webb University where he was a three-year letterman on the offensive line. For the past 13 years, he has been an assistant coach at Shelby.

▪ Former Butler High All-American quarterback Christian LeMay has taken a job coaching wide receivers at Notre Dame College in Ohio.

LeMay coached at Jacksonville State last season. LeMay played one season at Jacksonville State after three years at Georgia. He also played in the American Arena League with the Carolina Energy and the Indoor Football League with the Green Bay Blizzard.

In high school, he was named the ESPN junior player of the year in 2009 as well as the N.C. Gatorade player of the year.





▪ Providence Day’s Jacolbe Cowan and three Myers Park players -- Moose Muhammad, Porter Rooks and Cameron Roseman-Sinclair -- earned invitations to the Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge this summer for some of the nation’s top high school football players.

Soccer

Former Providence Day star Morgan Mosack signed with Sweden’s Telge United FF professional team.

Mosack played all 90 minutes of her first scrimmage, which Telge won 3-0. It opens the season Saturday.

“Signing with Telge United FF is a dream come true for me because I’ve wanted to play at the highest level ever since I was little,” Mosack said. “I’m very excited to continue and grow in my career as well as have this opportunity to experience the different culture Europe brings.”







After an all-state career at Providence Day, Moscak played four seasons at Appalachian State, starting 61 of 77 games.

Telge United FF is on the third level of the professional soccer league system in Sweden. Telge is in the Sodra Svealand section, which is one of six sections on the third level.

Swimming

Former South Meck High swimming star Ricky Berens was recently inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Fame.

Berens was inducted in the N.C. Swimming Hall of Fame in 2016.

Berens, who was a state champion in high school, became a 20-time All-American after enrolling at Texas 13 years ago. He was part of two NCAA champion relay teams. Berens has also won gold medals at the World Championships and the Olympics.

Misc. Davidson Day will be part of a new conference, beginning next fall. The Patriots will play in the Foothills Athletic Association wth Hickory Christian, Statesville Christian and University Christian. The 2A conference will be part of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association. “We are thrilled to join the Foothills Athletic Conference as a charter member,” said Ron Johnson, Athletic Director at Davidson Day School. “Our student-athletes will enjoy the competitive conference matchups in the FAC, which is composed of similarly-sized schools and teams that share compatible athletic and academic philosophies.” ▪ Six Observer-area athletes won “Heart of a Champion” Awards from the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. The students will be honored Saturday, April 13, 2019 at a luncheon at the Sheraton -Chapel Hill Hotel. Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2018-19 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers. Area winners, among 31 statewide, were Olivia Bennett, East Rutherford; Morgan Hill, R-S Central; Ryan Nance, Hickory; Ryan Nance, Hickory; Chloe Patterson, West Rowan; Jack Wilton, Sun Valley