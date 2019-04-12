Misc.

Davidson Day will be part of a new conference, beginning next fall.

The Patriots will play in the Foothills Athletic Association wth Hickory Christian, Statesville Christian and University Christian. The 2A conference will be part of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.

“We are thrilled to join the Foothills Athletic Conference as a charter member,” said Ron Johnson, Athletic Director at Davidson Day School. “Our student-athletes will enjoy the competitive conference matchups in the FAC, which is composed of similarly-sized schools and teams that share compatible athletic and academic philosophies.”

Six Observer-area athletes won “Heart of a Champion” Awards from the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. The students will be honored Saturday, April 13, 2019 at a luncheon at the Sheraton -Chapel Hill Hotel.

Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2018-19 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.

Area winners, among 31 statewide, were Olivia Bennett, East Rutherford; Morgan Hill, R-S Central; Ryan Nance, Hickory; Ryan Nance, Hickory; Chloe Patterson, West Rowan; Jack Wilton, Sun Valley