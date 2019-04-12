2018-19 Associated Press N.C. all-state basketball teams announced

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore (0) is a Duke signee and McDonald’s All-American. Special to the Observer

Two Observer-area boys basketball players were unanimous picks on the 2018-19 N.C. all-state boys basketball team.

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, voted the 2018-19 player of the year, and West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams each received a vote from all 14 media members to be on the team. Moore received 13 of 14 votes for player of the year.

Saniya Rivers of Wilmington Laney and Callie Scheier of West Forsyth shared the girls all-state player of the year award.

Guy Shavers of Southwest Guilford and Rachel Clark of Southeast Guilford were selected as boys and girls coaches of the year.

▪ Moore, a Duke recruit, averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for Cox Mill this season while being selected as the Gatorade player of the year in the state for the third straight year and playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Two other Observer-area players made the boys team: Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory and Morganton Freedom’s Fletcher Abee.

▪ Scheier and Rivers each received four votes to share the girls player of the year award. Scheier, who is headed to High Point, averaged 28.5 points and led West Forsyth to its first N.C. 4A state title. Rivers averaged 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds as a sophomore for Laney while being selected as the Gatorade player of the year in the state.

▪ There were six Observer-area players named to the girls team: South Rowan’s Janiya Downs, Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell, Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel, Mallard Creek’s Dazia Lawrence, Davidson Day’s Mallorie Haines and Stuart Cramer’s Carley Womack.

▪ Shavers, the boys coach of the year, led Southwest Guilford to a 32-0 record and its second state title in three years. Clark, the girls coach of the year, led Southeast Guilford to its first 3A state title with just nine players on her team, none taller than 5-9.

▪ While Moore and Williams were unanimous picks on the boys’ side, there were girls who were unanimous choices: Rivers, Alex Scruggs of Fayetteville Smith and South Rowan’s Janiya Downs.

N.C. Associated Press All-State Teams

PLAYERS OF YEAR (with vote totals, of 14)

BOYS: Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill (13)

GIRLS: Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Laney, and Callie Scheier, West Forsyth (4)

COACH OF YEAR

BOYS: Guy Shavers, Southwest Guilford (9)

GIRLS: Rachel Clark, Southeast Guilford (8)

ALL-STATE TEAMS

BOYS

u–Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill (14)

u–Patrick Williams, West Charlotte (14)

Jalen Cone, Walkertown (13)

Josh Nickelberry, Northwood Temple (13)

Day’Ron Sharpe, Greenville South Central (13)

Keyshaun Langley, Southwest Guilford (12)

Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom (9)

Jajuan Carr, Burgaw Pender (9)

Carson McCorkle, Greensboro Day (9)

Jay’Den Turner, Southwest Guilford (9)

Kobe Langley, Southwest Guilford (6)

Greg Gantt, Fayetteville Trinity Christian (5)

Donovan Gregory, Matthews Carmel Christian (5)

GIRLS

u–Janiya Downs, South Rowan (14)

u–Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Laney (14)

u–Alex Scruggs, Fayetteville E.E. Smith (14)

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (13)

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (13)

Callie Scheier, West Forsyth (13)

Kennedi Simmons, Southeast Guilford (13)

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek (10)

Cayla King, Northwest Guilford (8)

Anaia Hoard, High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy (8)

Kendal Moore, Fayetteville Pine Forest (8)

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day (5)

Carley Womack, Cramerton Stuart Cramer (5)

u–unanimous selection

VOTERS: Langston Wertz Jr., Charlotte Observer; Malcolm Shields, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City; David Kehrli, The Times-News of Burlington; Jaclyn Shambaugh, Fayetteville Observer; Richard Walker, Gaston Gazette of Gastonia; Joe Sirera, The News & Record of Greensboro; Jonas Pope IV, The News & Observer of Raleigh; Mike London, Salisbury Post; Jackson Fuller, StarNews of Wilmington; Paul Durham, The Wilson Times; Jay Spivey, Winston-Salem Journal; Jake Keator, The Daily Reflector of Greenville; Paul Schenkel, The News Herald of Morganton; Brian Meadows, Statesville Record & Landmark.

Note: The Associated Press contributed.