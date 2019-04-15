Roundup: Spring Break baseball tournaments take the stage

It’s spring break – and spring break high school baseball tournament time – for a number of Charlotte-area school systems.





The wrinkle this year is that some school systems, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg, are taking break on the week before Easter. Others are waiting until next week.

Among the tournaments taking place this week are the annual Jack Sink Classic at Myers Park and East Mecklenburg, the Spring Break Tournament at Indian Land, and the Shelby Easter Tournament.

The Jack Sink Classic was to have started Saturday, but opening-day games were rained out. One of the highlight games will be Monday evening, when Southwestern 4A Conference leader Myers Park faces state private school power Charlotte Christian.

The amended schedule:

MONDAY

At Myers Park – Butler vs. Covenant Day, 4 p.m.; Myers Park vs. Charlotte Christian, 6:30.

At East Mecklenburg – South Mecklenburg vs. Mallard Creek, 1:30; East Mecklenburg vs. Lake Norman Charter, 4; Olympic vs. Providence Day, 6:30.

TUESDAY

Myers Park – Myers Park vs. Olympic, 11 a.m.; Butler vs. Covenant Day, 1:30; Butler vs. Providence Day, 4; Myers Park vs. Covenant Day, 6:30.

East Mecklenburg – Mallard Creek vs. Lake Norman Charter, 1:30; Covenant Day vs. Olympic, 4; Charlotte Christian vs. East Mecklenburg, 6:30.

WEDNESDAY

Myers Park – Lake Norman Charter vs. Covenant Day, 4; South Mecklenburg vs. Providence Day, 6:30.

East Mecklenburg – Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte Christian, 2:30; East Mecklenburg vs. Covenant Day, 5.

Indian Land Tournament

MONDAY

Ardrey Kell vs. Fort Mill, 2; Indian Land vs. Independence, 5.

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY’

Games at 2 and 5 p.m. Pairings to be announced.

Shelby Easter Tournament

MONDAY

Lawndale Burns vs. Clover, 4; Shelby vs. Belmont South Point, 7.

TUESDAY

Boiling Springs Crest vs. Jefferson Forest (VA), 4; Kings Mountain vs. Rock Hill South Pointe, 7

WEDNESDAY

Burns-Clover loser vs. Shelby-South Point loser, 11 a.m.; Crest-Jefferson Forest loser vs,. Kings Mountain-South Pointe loser, 1:30 p.m.; Burns-Clover winner vs. Shelby-South Point winner, 4; Crest-Jefferson Forest winner vs. Kings Mountain-South Pointe winner, 7.

THURSDAY

Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.; fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.; third-place game, 4; championship, 7.

Baseball

(Friday)

Black Mountain Owen 15, Avery County 2 (5 innings)

Fort Mill 10, Indian Land 0 (5 innings): J.T. Marr singled and homered, driving in four runs for Fort Mill.

Marshall Madison County 2, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 10, Gastonia Piedmont Community 3 (5 innings): The victorious Gryphons scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Polk County 7, Bakersville Mitchell County 6

West Lincoln 13, Newton-Conover 0

Girls’ soccer

(Friday and Saturday)

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, West Charlotte 0: Hough improved to 13-0-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 9, Berry Academy 0

South Mecklenburg 9, Harding 0: Girah Durant’s two goals and an assist led the Sabres. Caroline Palmer and Kaitlyn Little each added two goals.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Butler 0: Hickory Ridge improved its conference record to 8-2, with both losses coming to unbeaten Myers Park.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 4, Lumberton 0

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 8, Central Cabarrus 1: Kiki Haynes scored three goals and added two assists in leading the Spiders.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

West Davidson 4, Midway Oak Grove 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 3, Avery County 0

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 3, Community School of Davidson 0: Sarah Brown had a goal and an assist for the victors. Rebecca Garcia added two assists, and goalkeeper Chiarra Coppin got the shutout.

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Indian Land 12, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 0

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 2, Wilmington Coastal Christian 1: Claire Crockers scored both Carmel Christian goals.

Lancaster Buford 9, Lancaster 0: Isabella Jones, Marisa King and Emma Larson each scored a pair of goals for Buford.

Girls’ softball

(Friday)

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 5, Butler 4: Maegan Garrison homered and drove in two runs for Hickory Ridge, and Ally Todaro added two hits.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 12, Lawndale Burns 0 (5 innings): Jozie Nail and Jenna Ramsey each had three hits for the victorious Mountaineers.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 14, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 24, Queens Grant Charter 3 (4 innings): Union Academy’s Kristina Craft went 5-for-5, scoring five runs and driving in three runs. Teammate Savanna Brooks went 4-for-4, with two home runs and six RBI. She also scored five runs.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

South Davidson 13, Albemarle 0

